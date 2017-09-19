Hot Topics

    Former Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons Suspended Indefinitely By Dolphins

    By Dave Bryan September 19, 2017 at 03:46 pm


    After going AWOL this past weekend for reasons that are still not totally clear, Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by his team on Tuesday.

    According to a recent report by TMZ, Timmons was reportedly found at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday after the Dolphins filed a missing persons report after becoming concerned when the 31-year-old linebacker was not in his hotel room during bed check. Police reportedly found Timmons in the airport boarding area waiting to take a flight to Pennsylvania to see his baby daughter.


    Several Dolphins players have since said Timmons showed no signs he was dealing with any issues ahead of him coming up missing on Sunday and added he had been a model teammate during the preseason.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, one source told him Timmons is “doing much better [Monday] and wants to resume playing immediately” with the hope that he will practice this week after first meeting with doctors. Another league source reportedly told Schefter he does not believe Timmons’ recent incident is a result of the early onset of CTE.

    “No one has ever seen anything like it,” one source said.

    This really is a bizarre story when you consider that Timmons is the main character in it. He was a model player during his 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn’t missed a game dating back to 2009, his second season in the NFL. By not playing Sunday, Timmons’ consecutive games started streak of 101 came to an end.

    As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network pointed out Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, Timmons now being suspended by the Dolphins might wind up voiding the guaranteed $4.5 million of the scheduled $5.45 million 2018 base salary he was scheduled to earn.

    The two-year contract Timmons signed with the Dolphins this pad March reportedly included a $5.5 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed 2017 base salary of one million. Additionally, Timmons earned another $25,000 this past offseason in the form of a workout bonus and is scheduled to earn another $25,000 next offseason.

    Should Timmons’ 2018 guarantees wind up being voided due to his recent suspension, he’s almost sure to be released after the 2017 season ends, if not sooner.

    On Tuesday, the Steelers media were told that the team would have no comment on Timmons’ current situation.

    This certainly will be interesting to watch play out the rest of the way. Will the Dolphins just release Timmons in the near future? Does Timmons have a good reason for going AWOL on Sunday? We’ll see if we get those questions answered in the very near future.

    • WARisHELL

      Does he take up a spot on the 53 if he’s suspended by the team?

    • SteelersDepot

      No if placed on suspended list.

    • george

      Pretty bizarre. Could be the mother of his baby made threats? I don’t know, there has to be a reasonable explanation. LT is a standup guy and great teammate. I don’t see him pulling this unless he had a good reason.

    • RickM

      I don’t know the circumstances, but LT clearly is at fault even if I sympathise with whatever issue he’s dealing with. That said, I have to wonder if it’s even allowed for the Dolphins to void almost all his guarantees. There was a rumor yesterday that he would be suspended for 4 games, but clearly Gase was not satisfied with that. It’ll be interesting to see what the NFLPA does in terms of defending LT, if anything.

    • John Noh

      Too bad for LT. Was indeed a model citizen with the Steelers. He’d be the last player that I’d think would be prone to drama like this.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Let’s be clear here, like crystal clear… I don’t think LawDog will EVER play a snap for the Dolphins. Okay, with that out of the way, I think a simple resolution can be reached. We offer the Dolphins a draft pick, giving them some sort of compensation for Timmons, and he comes home and backs up the starters at ILB. Our depth is suddenly secured. And we will be able to withstand potential injuries at essentially every D spot. Can Timmons still play? Can he still be effective? Would he want to come back? Would the Fins trade him? Uh… did you watch the pre-season and camps? He was boarding a plane for the Commonwealth when he was rudely interrupted. And the Fins would be INSANE to not recoup an asset for him at this point.

    • John Noh

      It should be a contingency draft pick – the one that the league would have given the Steelers for Timmons having left. I’d be OK with him as a backup ILB. Apparently, the ‘Phins have him at the edge.

    • H.K. northern cali

      We will see him in black and gold again.

    • T3xassteelers

      Super odd.. is there something wrong with his baby?

    • VaDave

      Wow…

    • Wayne Padgett

      The Steelers will not trade a draft pick for him especially knowing they could get him for free if he’s to be released. They wanted to part ways with Timmons. They had no intentions of resigning the man this past off-season. It was Vince Williams turn at ILB. With all seriousness I don’t think Pittsburgh wants him back. The man has lost a step and they have younger guys at the position. Something is terribly off with his whole situation. The man was a model teammate and citizen while in Pittsburgh with a consecutive game streak. He was a model teammate through preseason with the Dolphins and they suspend him after one weird moment? Something is off there I tell you. I think Timmons needs to be reevaluated. A source says they don’t think it’s early CTE. What do they know? I think he needs to be evaluated.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      No way that happens. Dirty Red is the top backup at each spot and I don’t think Timmons offers enough (if anything) on ST to usurp the revolving tandem of Johnson and Fort. Only way Timmons will possibly end up back with us is if there is an injury to a starter or he is signing a 1 day contract to retire.

    • O’Neal

      They made him an offer, Tomlin was upset that he left. So your post is quite inaccurate.

    • O’Neal

      In a 4-3 outside lb is very similar to ilb in a 3-4

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s not a necessity move in the slightest. But for a team with SB aspirations, and knowing how long and arduous these seasons have been for us, I think we can use all of the quality depth that we can shove down our gullets. Timmons certainly still has some gas left in the tank. Monetarily, for me, would be the ONLY concern.

    • Craig M

      Odd but- if he wanted out of there this could be a very well planned scenario (by his agent) for that purpose. And if thinking about coming back to the Steelers this may work out w/ a player such as Hunter going to Miami and a future draft pick based on his worth this season. Just a hypothetical thought.

    • nutty32

      Gotta be drugs, drug related, partying all night with hookers, etc.. No other reason justifies the Dolphins immediate suspension. They would be much more understanding if its medical or personal. Prob zero chance he ends up back in Pittsburgh this season. That’s not the Rooney’s style to let a player screw over another franchise and be rewarded.

    • copanut

      It’s a little soon to go this far given that the Dolphins may not cooperate and/or LT may have a major problem that won’t be solved by a scenery change. That said, if he’s in a good state physically and emotionally I’d certainly welcome him back at least situationally. The Steelers have been getting gouged up the middle and LT is a monster tackler of high reliability. He might become available at a very reasonable price tag and could have some good tread left.

    • copanut

      LT craps bigger ‘n Dirty Red.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Whatever he is dealing with I pray it comes to a peaceful resolution and I hope he is ok.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Waiting for the eventual release…then the Steelers signing him to a low money deal.
      Some players should never leave their team. It sometimes ends up being about the money-other times-about the player and his ego. I don’t know which in this situation…it’s obvious his family is now in Pittsburgh-a place he should’ve stayed…
      I hope Timmons is ok as a person first and foremost. Good luck Lawrence!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very true.

    • Delboka

      haha wtf are you jabbering about?

    • Delboka

      This is why the Steelers cut him. Drama queen.

    • ND_Steel

      Apparently they have 4.5 million reasons to justify his suspension.

    • Conserv_58

      Ya’ gotta know when to not let sentimentality cloud your better judgement. For The Steelers to sign Law Dog someone else has to get cut. I’m not in favor of that move because the Steelers crossed that bridge. They have put Lawrence in their rear view mirror and moved on. I do wish the man well and hope whatever is negatively affecting him gets taken care of.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Wow he’s a standup guy and great teammate according you but the mother of his baby made threats? Can you elaborate? or is there something else you’re trying to say?

    • Boots

      The Steelers didn’t cut him, he was a free agent and he was anything but a drama queen! He was a leader that never missed games, restructured his contract when the team needed it, and embodied what being a Steelers LB is all about.

    • nutty32

      Good point money being money, but they were willing to pay him that and more to have him play for them at the start of this year. It’s not like a situation where a team wants to get rid of dead weight but can’t like Osweiller and has to come up with an excuse.

    • gdeuce

      Timmons is not worth Hunter and a future draft pick

    • popsiclesticks

      Any player suspended for that reason has their guarantees voided, I believe. It’s a CBA thing. Happened with Justin Gilbert.

    • popsiclesticks

      They probably wouldn’t want him at a salary that they didn’t want to give him during the offseason.

    • popsiclesticks

      He went AWOL the night before a game. They had to file a missing person report. That’s enough to justify a suspension. If he had a medical or personal reason – tell the team.

    • popsiclesticks

      I’m with you but I gotta say every time that it comes up – it benefits a player to restructure their contract. No one in their right mind refuses.

    • ND_Steel

      They may be rethinking their chances of winning this year with Cutler at QB. Or they are taking advantage of the situation to potentially save money if this continues to go south.

    • nutty32

      Apparently, he and his agent did and the Dolphins were not satisfied. There’s only a very few reasons why a player “disappears” game day eve. Oh well, at least it wasn’t super bowl eve like Stanley Wilson.

    • Mike Lloyd

      I’m not advocating for it. I’m not letting it cloud my judgement. I think it’s more likely than not he doesn’t come here if he’s released, unless something catastrophic occurs. I would think the Steelers have moved on…I just believe somehow that Timmons never wanted to leave-and will have his agent make every attempt to get him back here if the Dolphins release him…
      I agree with moving on from players-biggest thing ever happened to the Steelers was Noll’s inability to say goodbye to over the hill players…
      Is Timmons better than players currently here? That’s what they will be asking themselves-they are all in for this year…I’m just observing through that prism.

    • nutty32

      Cutler is the best thing to happen to the Fins. He’s way better than the previous faker with the bad knees.

    • ND_Steel

      Hmm…I wouldn’t want either of them, but I’d take Taneyhill over Cutler. Cutler will eventually show his true colors and throw some untimely picks and pout on the sidelines; not a leader.

    • 20Stoney

      Thank you! This is so out of character for him you have to worry about his personal well being. There appears to be something seriously not right here.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Such an odd story and so out of character for Timmons.

    • Delboka

      Just messing. LT da man.
      He’s no Mendenhal.

    • lyke skywalker

      As far as I am concerned, LT is still a Steeler.

    • nutty32

      Gase is no fool, either. He seems like a good coach. He’s not going to ask him to do too much except make standard throws and smoke cigarettes.

    • 20Stoney

      I know they’ve denied it being CTE related, but it kind of reminds me of when you started hearing about Mike Webster doing strange things that were so out of character. I thought CTE could only be diagnosed post mortem, so unless they know what is actually going on and aren’t saying, I don’t know how something like that could be completely ruled out.

    • Daniel Sauritch

      That would mean we would take on his salary unless otherwise specified and with him going AWOL, I doubt that would happen. Since the salary was the reason he left Pittsburgh, I doubt that would come to be. To me, it’s more likely that he gets cut and we sign him for a fraction of what he’s scheduled to make.

    • ND_Steel

      Timmons was a great Steeler, hope things work out for him as he was basically the Heath Miller of the defense (kinda wish he’d gone the way of Heath to be honest). But under no circumstances do I see him coming back to the Steelers. At this point in his career, he is an old thumper. We are younger and faster without him, no disrespect to Law Dog.

    • RickM

      Nope. The NFLPA-NFL agreement does not allow indefinite suspensions. While the Dolphins appear not to have accepted Timmons’ explanation, I almost guarantee a grievance will be filed on his behalf if the Dolphins leave him indefinitely suspended or cut him and deny him his guaranteed money. As far as I know, the maximum suspension allowed in terms of deducting pay is 4 games.

    • Boots

      Sorry, sarcasm is tough in print lol

    • Daniel Sauritch

      LT is the last former Steeler you would expect to see this type of thing happen with. Something’s not right here.

    • ND_Steel

      Lol…and smoke cigarettes…nice! Your right, Gase will get the most out of him, I just don’t think it’ll be enough.