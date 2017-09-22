Hot Topics

    Former Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield Apparently Visiting Lions On Friday

    By Dave Bryan September 22, 2017 at 10:21 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with safety Jordan Dangerfield just ahead of the start of the 2017 regular season as he was waived injured because of an ankle injury that he had suffered during the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. After clearing waivers, Dangerfield reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and he was quickly waived again a few days later with an injury settlement.

    Dangerfield now appears to be fully healthy and according to an Instagram post passed along to us Friday morning by Twitter user @just_brisbin, the former Steelers safety is currently visiting with the Detroit Lions.

    The Lions are probably entertaining Dangerfield due to starting safety Tavon Wilson being unable to practice so far this week due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in his team’s Week 2 win over the New York Giants. Being as it’s now late in the week, however, the Lions are probably working Dangerfield out to see if they want to sign him to either their 53-man roster or practice squad early next week.

    • Rotten Sircus

      We should’ve kept Dangerfield and let Robert Golden go !!! Hope Dangerfield lands the job with the Lions he’s a quality player !!! ( IMO )

    • No respect…

    • Ed Smith

      WHY is this man not on our roster (replacing Golden)?????????? He outplayed him in preseason and has been more consistent.

    • John A Stewart

      I can’t believe this it has to be personal to let him go like that and keep Golden.

    • John A Stewart

      Me too damn

    • Ed Smith

      No I don’t – I hope the Steelers come to their senses and call him! Have bad feeling we are going to regret this.

    • Steve Johnson

      Mike Tomlin! Often keeps players he like oppose to keping the best players. Robert Golden < marginal .

    • Steve Johnson

      Mike Tomlin / Kevin Colbert

    • NW86

      I like Dangerfield as much as the next guy – he plays hard and isn’t afraid to hit, whether it’s on D or special teams. But I think some fans are making too big of a deal out of this. The guy took a couple of training camps and some time in that developmental league thing (whatever they called it) before he even made a practice squad, then he bounced to and from the 53. He really has never had any interest from other teams. Golden didn’t have a great preseason but he has filled in admirably in the past, and he has always been the heart and soul of the special teams. And then of course, there is the fact that DANGERFIELD WAS HURT, and Golden was healthy on Sept. 1. So I don’t think the Steelers made the wrong decision in keeping Golden.

      I hope that if Dangerfield doesn’t get signed by the Lions or another team soon, the Steelers find a way to get him back. But it’s been widely reported that because of the injury settlement, they can’t sign him for a few weeks so we just wait and see. If he ends up signing elsewhere, I’m not going to declare the Steelers season lost.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      SMH

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      We get it…

    • Yeah, Tomlin and Co. have no interest in creating the best roster/line up possible.

      Just because you don’t see the reason doesn’t mean there isn’t one or Tomlin is playing favorites.

    • This is the Steelersdepot comment section, get your logic and common sense the heck outta here!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not happy about this.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the point is. that dangerfield has progressed steadily every year he has been with us and earned a spot on the 53 prior to being injured. golden on the other hand did okay at spot duty, but when the full weigh was put on him, crumbled like a little kids story of how they scraped their knee under scrutiny. golden is average at best and while dangerfield was hurt he still outproduces him. dangerfield could be the next replacement for mitchell if he isnt signed away. he is younger, faster, more cerebral, and takes a hell of a lot better angles than mitchell does.

    • JT

      So what would you have done? Dangerfield wasn’t eligible for PUP, so he either stays on the 53 injured or goes to IR and takes one of your two designated to returns spots. Golden ended the preseason healthy. If they both were, I’d probably pick Dangerfield too. But that’s not what happened. In no reality can you dump Mitchell, your healthy starter, for Dangerfield in this instance either.

      Nobody is denying Dangerfield has talent, but the timing just didn’t work out this year.

    • JT

      I keep waiting for a better solution than what happened. Go into the season with 3 healthy safeties just to let a banged up Dangerfield ride his injury out?

    • JT

      He was hurt. Got an injury settlement. Can’t sign him again for a few weeks. Pretty simple.

    • Steve Johnson

      Can you think of any other reason why? Just like they rarely make adjustments in games.

    • falconsaftey43

      Was looking up Golden’s and Dangerfield’s stats on profootballreference. I noticed that they have Golden marked down as having started “-1” games last year. What happened, he was so bad they decided it would have been better to play with 10 guys? Haha, I just found it funny.

    • LucasY59

      when its a decision between two very similar players I definitely think that he chooses the favorite, there have been multiple times where a guy seems to stick around a lot longer than almost everyone expects, and there have also been times where a player everyone thought should be getting snaps did not (and most of it happens with the secondary…RBs and WRs a bit as well)

    • Dangerfield was injured for one. Golden is a better special teamer and has more tangible experience. Maybe Dangerfield didn’t want come back here after the Wilcox move? I don’t know, but it’s definitely not for favoritism.

      Recent moves disprove the favoritism narrative; Williams over Timmons, Hilton over Gay and Cockrell, Watson over Toussaint and Davis, Hunter over Coats and Hamilton. I’m sure if I though hard or did some research I could find more.

    • JT

      This very season they kept Watson over Fitz and Davis. They dumped Coates and kept Hunter. Newcomer Mike Hilton won the slot job over Gay. Literally what happened between Golden/Dangerfield was the healthy man won. Saying they play favorites is just lazy armchair GM talk.

    • We had the exact same though process, lol

    • Remember who you are talking to, the president of the Dangerfield fan club…