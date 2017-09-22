Former Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield Apparently Visiting Lions On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with safety Jordan Dangerfield just ahead of the start of the 2017 regular season as he was waived injured because of an ankle injury that he had suffered during the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. After clearing waivers, Dangerfield reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and he was quickly waived again a few days later with an injury settlement.

Dangerfield now appears to be fully healthy and according to an Instagram post passed along to us Friday morning by Twitter user @just_brisbin, the former Steelers safety is currently visiting with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are probably entertaining Dangerfield due to starting safety Tavon Wilson being unable to practice so far this week due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in his team’s Week 2 win over the New York Giants. Being as it’s now late in the week, however, the Lions are probably working Dangerfield out to see if they want to sign him to either their 53-man roster or practice squad early next week.