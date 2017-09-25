Hot Topics

    Foster Says Villanueva Had “Special Clearance” To Participate In Anthem

    By Dave Bryan September 25, 2017 at 01:52 pm


    Be prepared to read a lot about Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva this week due to him participating in Sunday’s national anthem while the rest of his teammates chose to stay in the tunnel. While the team reportedly voted as a group to not participate in Sunday’s anthem Saturday night during a team meeting, it appears as though Villanueva was told he could.

    According to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday, Steelers guard Ramon Foster said Villanueva had “special clearance” to come out of the tunnel for the anthem while his teammates waited in the tunnel.


    During his post-game press conference following the loss to the Chicago Bears, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t sound like he knew about Villanueva receiving any kind of special clearance.

    “Like I said, I was looking for a hundred percent participation. We’re going to be respectful of our football team,” Tomlin said when asked about Villanueva being the team’s sole participant in observing the national anthem.

    Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison also made it sound after the game that he had no idea Villanueva would be outside the tunnel by himself.

    “We thought we were all in attention with the same agreement, obviously. But, I guess we weren’t,” Harrison said after the game, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.

    The Steelers players had another closed-door meeting on Monday and are expected to meet the media when it’s over. It will be interesting to hear if Villanueva has anything to say about his Sunday actions and if indeed his teammates, or at least the team leaders, told him they were fine with him participating in the anthem on Sunday ahead of time.

    You can also count on Tomlin to be asked more about the topic during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Steelers PR getting into gear. Rest assured every word on this is designed for effect.

      Here’s leadership. Football is so much fakery.

      “Help me, sir,” Dietrich cried to Villanueva. “He was pretty scared,” Villanueva said. “He kept asking for help.”

      By the time Villanueva lifted Dietrich onto the helicopter, his eyes were purple. He died a short time later. “As the platoon leader, I feel responsible for everything my platoon does or fails to do,” Villanueva said. “I failed to keep Jesse Dietrich safe, and you know, it was just tough. … I keep thinking of other ways I would have done it, but it was a very tough mission and the enemy beat us that day. It was just a really bad night.”

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      In other words….FAIL.

    • nutty32

      LoL – the dude went to combat for our country when called upon. He can do whatever he wants during the anthem. Seems like a no brainer to me. Who would get mad at this?

    • Av232

      What about his hand, Poni? What about his hand?!

    • Big White

      AV doesn’t need “Special Clearance” from anyone, team has no right to limit his free speech. BS rules cooked up an hour before the game because no one with the Steelers has a backbone. Gutless Sheep the Steelers.

    • DAWAARE

      man i was so f’ing tired of protests and
      “if you are not with us, you are against us”
      attitude from PC warriors when i was in college.

      Now, do i really have to see this crap all year in football and basketball?

    • WreckIess

      You’re telling me that teams have no right to limit their players first amendment rights? How can that be? They have them on their payroll?

    • NinjaMountie

      As long as you believe the team has no right to limit free speech when it comes to players protesting, I’m with you.

    • WreckIess

      You don’t have to. You can easily not watch the first 5 minutes before a game. That’s really not that hard.

    • srdan

      free speech only applies to criminal prosecution. Not your paycheck

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      In CLOWNWORLD you need ‘special clearance’ to honor your country’s flag.

      I want off this ride and I know I aint the only one

    • Big White

      Tell that to the Anthem Crashers, you hypocrite. Tell that to Kaep and the rest of the anarchists. If they get their free speech, then AV gets his. If you don’t like it, too bad.

    • RW

      If the team told them not to take a knee, and they did, they’d in violation just the same as AV was. Not saying whats right v wrong, but come on man, use your brain.

    • Big White

      The team cannot limit free speech here and let it go there. Common sense, dude.

    • T3xassteelers

      Can we focus on the you know.. the GAME at hand rather than a stupid protest?

    • RW

      Yes, actually they can. It might not seem right to you, but they absolutely can and it’d be 100% legal.

    • Big White

      Gotta be consistent both ways. If the fans want to boo the protesters next week that would be their right too. The players totally opened themselves up for this one. Walked right into it.

    • Big White

      93.7 FAN been crucial on AV the whole afternoon, not one bit of criticism toward Tomlin or Rooneys.

    • LucasY59

      and that makes it more of a mistake by the rest of the team than it does to AV, I dont want to make it seem like one player is more important than the rest, but in respect to Al and his past I would hope his teammates would stand with him

    • Jonathan Bell

      Consistency is such a rare commodity. If we are to champion ultimate responsibility to one’s individual conscience, principles, ethics for one person, we must for all people, regardless of where we lie on the political “spectrum”. I am convinced Kaepernick would have taken his public stance regardless of any team “agreement” or “pact” to project unity (had there been one).
      Kaepernick expressed himself. The chips land land where they land. The fallout is not always fair. This is the inherent risk of being true to oneself. Although my personal opinion is that the national anthem is not the appropriate forum for protest (because, besides the dishonoring of those who serve argument, what we pledge allegiance to are a set of IDEALS of equality and justice for all, not the lack of fulfillment of them in reality), I acknowledge and respect Kaepernick’s right to freedom of expression.
      Likewise, Villanueva followed his conscience. It’s a risk he has taken. The fallout will be what it is.
      Either way, how “bad a look” it is for either player (or team) to publicly honor his own individual conscience is ENTIRELY SUBJECTIVE and no doubt depends on one’s politics and “values”. Though obviously critical to maintain, let’s not make a fetish out of preserving team unity and in doing so fall prey to selective reasoning.

    • LucasY59

      I wish, and the worst part is that the protest still isnt affecting anything, its all talk and distraction, which is why I wish they had found a different way to protest from the start

    • srdan

      That is what you aren’t understanding. Yes they can. It’s not fair or just, but it is their decision.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea, it makes you wonder if they even knew that he was going to be out there by himself. I have no problem with what he did, but it just makes the rest of the team look bad. As far as the media is concerned the narrative will be, “Steelers think they are too good to show for the anthem,” while presenting AV as the hero that alone stood against that supposed agenda. Intentions don’t matter at that point, that’s what the story is going to be.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I meant a bad look for the team, not AV. I just think there was a miscommunication somewhere. Can’t say you’re going to do something as a team and then not do it as a team. That’s the only thing that bothered me.