Hot Topics

    Fowler: Justin Hunter Expected To Dress Vs Ravens

    By Alex Kozora September 28, 2017 at 11:58 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is looking for a spark after an underwhelming start to the year. In part, that’ll come with some personnel changes. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Justin Hunter said he will be active this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Hunter has been a weekly inactive this season after making the club as the final receiver on the roster, edging out Sammie Coates, who the team dealt to the Cleveland Browns.


    It’s unclear who would become inactive with Hunter up. It could wind up being Darrius Heyward-Bey, who hasn’t seen much of a role on offense.

    Hunter was kept around for his red zone and scoring threat. Last year with the Buffalo Bills he caught four touchdowns on 10 receptions. He has 12 TDs since coming into the league in 2013.

    Roethlisberger talked Hunter up during training camp and was likely influential in keeping him on the roster. And Roethlisberger certainly could use a weapon he has confidence in to get him – and the offense – back on track.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Josh Gustad

      The receiving core isn’t the difference. The terrible QB play is. Minus that one huge drop by Martavis (which was slightly overthrown), this is all on Ben and adding Justin Hunter won’t change any of that.