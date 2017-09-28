Fowler: Justin Hunter Expected To Dress Vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is looking for a spark after an underwhelming start to the year. In part, that’ll come with some personnel changes. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Justin Hunter said he will be active this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

WR Justin Hunter is in the Steelers’ game plan this week. Team told him he’s ‘getting a hat’ vs Ravens, he said…. https://t.co/VM51RDgP7x — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2017

Hunter has been a weekly inactive this season after making the club as the final receiver on the roster, edging out Sammie Coates, who the team dealt to the Cleveland Browns.





It’s unclear who would become inactive with Hunter up. It could wind up being Darrius Heyward-Bey, who hasn’t seen much of a role on offense.

Hunter was kept around for his red zone and scoring threat. Last year with the Buffalo Bills he caught four touchdowns on 10 receptions. He has 12 TDs since coming into the league in 2013.

Roethlisberger talked Hunter up during training camp and was likely influential in keeping him on the roster. And Roethlisberger certainly could use a weapon he has confidence in to get him – and the offense – back on track.