    Fowler: Le’Veon Bell Officially Reports To Steelers

    By Alex Kozora September 1, 2017 at 11:20 am


    Though its been known for about a week, Le’Veon Bell has made good on his word and officially reported to the Pittsburgh Steelers facility. This comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who tweeted this out a short time ago.

    Fowler has not indicated that Bell has signed the franchise tag yet but that’s a mere formality that will happen later today.


    Bell tweeted out last week he would return September 1st and confirmed it with reporters days later. We can finally turn the page on this saga that began on July 18th, the day after he and the team failed to agree on a long-term extension. Bell seemingly wants $15 million a year while the Steelers reported best offer came in around $13 million. There may have also been a gap between guaranteed money as well.

    Instead, Bell will play on the one year franchise tag worth just north of $12 million. He’ll be scheduled to become a free agent after this season though the Steelers still have the ability to tag him again for roughly $14 million. Bridges that will be crossed when we come to it.

    The Steelers have the weekend off, meaning Bell won’t practice with the team until Monday, the official start of Week One. Pittsburgh will play the Cleveland Browns September 10th at 1 PM.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      It seems like he’s doing everything he can to not be a steeler in the future. He did say he used to hate the steelers before he was drafted. Hmmm….

    • Alex Kozora

      To be fair, he’s an Ohio guy. Comes with the territory.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      And the primary negative storyline for the Steelers off-season goes into a five month moratorium.

    • Dan

      I’m not sure I’d go that far. On one hand, I understand it players are paid in game checks and not for their days in training camp. So had he signed his tender in July, he’d have gone through training camp for free (one way of looking at it). And it’s in his interest not to risk injury in camp or preseason. But I’d much rather have heard pragmatic explanations from him, rather than what we’ve seen. He’s certainly not endeared himself to me or other fans for the way he’s handled things so far. And as it stands now, September will be his camp and preseason. I don’t like that. But if he plays well in the season and post-season, we’ll all forgive.

    • John Noh

      The prodigal son returns. Hallelujah!

      “But we have to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of ours…was lost and is found.”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Play with the Steelers, make 12 million, win a ‘Chip, find glory.

      Work at Dairy Queen, get high, eat all the ice cream you want, not have to deal with Roger Goodell.

      Honestly, I can see why he took this long to report.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      That must be why he wants 17 mil.
      He knows the Browns are desperate enough to give it to him lol

    • nikgreene

      I saw that from the Bhagavad Gita?

    • Mark

      All I care about is him helping the Steelers get SB #7. I’m tired of Pats, Cowboys, and 49er fans talking about they are only 1 SB away from catching us. So if LeVeon helps us win #7, feel free to leave and let someone else pay you $15 mln, $17 mln, or higher. Good luck, because the FO, I know will let you walk and develop/draft someone else to replace you. BTW, how many SB has he been in let alone help us win, exactly zero. I have more respect for James Harrison than I do a player who has helped us win zero superbowls. So LeVeon get to work pick up your $12 mln, help us win a Superbowl, and then let Cleveland or Cincy pay you to run behind their horrible offense lines. We will then pay Bryant and Tuitt to stay Steelers.

      Mike Wallace all over again…

    • Chad H

      I get what you are saying. The issue I take with being a “professional” athlete is to be professional is to be a “team” player. Can’t win as an individual. He has put himself over the team.

    • ThatGuy

      All we need now to complete this puzzle is Bryant’s full regular season reinstatement.

    • John Noh

      It’s actually a derivation from the Parable of the Prodigal Son (Book of Luke, chapter 15).

    • Alex Kozora

      lol

    • ThatGuy

      You should be a boxer with all that reach.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      It’s not just the holdout. It’s the way he’s going about it this whole situation. Ever since contract talks started coming up he’s turned into a completely different person. Before it was always, “I want to be a steeler. I want to be here”. Now it’s “Remember that game in K.C.? You better pay me. I need at least a gajillion dollars before I lace cleats”.

    • Charles Mullins

      Pretty sure he is still lost. He should ask Deebo if the steelers flinch.

    • steelmann58

      I just hope the use him in practice to get in some football condition

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bell’s situation is a bit different than the norm because it is not as if he was “holding out” for more cash. Once that deadline passed, all he was doing what basically saying that he didn’t feel the need to bunk up in Latrobe and risk one of the many off-season and pre-season injuries that we’ve seen inflict so many players around the league. I don’t begrudge him a bit for putting a number on what he feels he is worth (even if most don’t agree with the number he came up with) and then holding firm.

      One can argue whether or not it was vital to get in there and be around these guys for the pre-season or not. I contend that since he has been in this league and system for years, not only does he already know the plays and way to play, but he knows the players, for the most part. I’m not trying to make it sound like everyone should choose to act like he does, but I am saying there were likely some positives AND yes, some negatives, associated with his decision to play things this way.

      It all wasn’t ideal, but he’s healthy. That’s a plus. And he should be motivated to “put good stuff on film.” I hate to bring this up… but I DO feel that if he would never have released his secondary rap-career, many of the fans would feel a tad different about Bell. Some wouldn’t, but some would. It all sort of goes into the Bell pie, and the taste is not to everyone’s liking. Most importantly, he’s here now, and if we want, he’ll be here next year as well. Life is so short and unpredictable, that it may be wise to stop looking past and into 2019, so soon anyways.

    • srdan

      IMO you don’t get that in practice

    • Ryan Alderman

      As much fun as crying over spilled milk is, time to move on to more important things, like winning No. 7!! All hands on deck, time to roll!!

    • Ryan Alderman

      I thought about it the other day myself: Once he has a couple good carries, catches a few passes, I won’t be thinking about Ima need 17 too much…THANK GOD!!

    • T3xassteelers

      Bells still one of my favorite players. Glad he’s back. Now hopefully next year we can work something out long-term.

    • Chris92021

      Yeah, not sure why the league is dragging its feet on that…oh wait, Goodell’s in charge. Never mind.

    • nikgreene

      Who is the authoer?

    • Chris92021

      Hopefully that lasts 6 months.

    • Conserv_58

      It’s not like there is any other choice to get him acclimated.