    James Farrior: ‘Pittsburgh Is The Place That Was Meant For Me’

    By Matthew Marczi September 13, 2017 at 11:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are not known for making big splashes in free agency when it comes to bringing in players from outside of their own organization.  Notable signings in that regard are few and far between, and yet they did add a pretty significant piece during the preseason by acquiring Joe Haden to start a quarterback, though he was a street free agent.

    All free agents, however, pale in comparison to the importance and the impact of inside linebacker James Farrior, who for a decade steered Dick LeBeau’s championship defense to near perfection. His pairing with Larry Foote, and then with Lawrence Timmons, was the engine that had the Steelers’ greatest defense since the Steel Curtain days running.

    That is why the team included him in their series of Legends interviews, which I have been covering from time to time over the course of the offseason. The Steelers just put it up on their website yesterday, and it is worth watching and reading.

    “I feel like Pittsburgh, since I played here and lived here for 10 years, it was my home”, he said during the interview. “This was the place I was born to play in Pittsburgh. No offense to the Jets organization, but Pittsburgh is the place that was meant for me”.

    Farrior was a top-10 selection with the Jets in 1997 and spent the first five years of his career there, but he spent most of his time playing out of position there. The Steelers brought him in on a relatively modest contract and soon transformed the defense. And the city had as big an impact on him as he did on it.


    “It was that blue-collar town feel”, he said of coming into Pittsburgh. “The team was more of a family atmosphere. The Rooneys are great owners. They set the tone right away. From there it trickled on down to the players. That is the type of atmosphere I loved being around. That is the type of atmosphere I thrived in. I think it changed the path of my career”.

    One theme that has been everpresent in this interview series is that every player from the championship teams of the 70s repeatedly talked about the brotherhood, even through diverse backgrounds, that they always shared, and Farrior’s era was no different.

    “I think that is what made the difference between championship teams and losing teams, our ability to be around each other and be together”, he said. “We all treated each other like family members. It started with the Rooney family on down. We all cared about each other. That bond created that tightness on the field”.

    And he sees similar qualities, and similar potential, in today’s defense. He talked about the linebackers continuing the lineage and legacy that Farrior himself was a part of, and was very complimentary of Ryan Shazier, who made his first Pro Bowl last year. Perhaps one day he will sit down for a similar interview.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jeff Dudash

      Those are all nice thoughts by Farrior and I always liked the guy. But I’ve considered the “brotherhood” and “camaraderie” of championship teams a chicken-or-egg question. The Steelers were 95-49 with Farrior on the team. It’s not too difficult for everyone to get along when you’re winning almost 2/3 of your games. So does “brotherhood” begat winning or the other way around?

    • CP72

      Pay attention Le’Veon Bell. You might be able to get “15” playing in New York, Houston, or Detroit, but those places aren’t Pittsburgh.

    • Jonny Panic

      Or he could walk out onto the football field and get crippled for life. These players careers are short, that’s why the money matters.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I really loved Farrior he came in and worked hard day in and day out (Take notes Lev Bell) I really admired him and respect him for that.

    • nutty32

      Did you know that Jack Lambert “held out” when his contract ran out in 1977 & that Mel Blount sued the Rooneys for $5 Million that same year? Kind of puts everything in perspective for me.

    • T3xassteelers

      Pretty sure you can do everything you want with $12 mil you could with $15 mil. It’s not like these guys are getting paid peanuts..

    • Jones

      It’s all coming together. Second sentence – Joe Haden is Big Ben’s long term replacement!

    • PaeperCup

      Honestly if that was their thought, they might think better before leaving school early to play a sport that could doom them for life.

      I get the point, but I don’t think that’s what’s on the mind of Bell. I might make a bold assumption that he’s not living in a $300k home, driving a Honda Civic, and saving or investing the rest of his earnings just in case his career ends soon.

    • PaeperCup

      These types of stories are countless for Pittsburgh. You probably get a few from other organizations, but I doubt it is a league wide sentiment. Pittsburgh definitely harbors a culture that embraces these Football guys.

    • Michael Pollard

      I knew it! Secret arm talent.

      Hats off to the scouts.

    • Jonny Panic

      Football is business. 3 million dollars is a lot of money.

    • JT

      Hopefully Pittsburgh is where Tyson Alualu and Joe Haden were meant to be.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, but you have to go back a really long way to find a period when we stunk to find out what players thought then. Shoot, even the terrible 80s weren’t THAT bad. We only had one 10 win season but we made the playoffs 5 times, I believe.

    • Darth Blount 47

      POTSIE!

      The most underrated Steeler LB of all-time.

      Career totals: 230 games (197 started). 1,412 tackles. 35.5 sacks. 11 INT’s. 18 FF’s. 12 FR’s. 2 SB’s.

      And no offense to Troy or Peezy or Big Snack or Ike or Aaron Smith etc… But the LEADER of the LeBeau Constrictor Defense. An incredible player and man, on the field and off.

    • americanpatriot

      They equally co-exist; but both are essential.

    • Jeff Dudash

      I mean, just because YOU can’t think of what else you would do with $15m vs. $12m doesn’t mean that guys who actually HAVE $12m can’t think of what else they’d do.

      $3 million is a lot of money for everyone.

    • Jeff Dudash

      BTW, I’m okay if we never find out what it’s like to stink.