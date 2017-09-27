Hot Topics

    James Harrison Makes Not So Subtle Dig At Lack Of Playing Time

    By Alex Kozora September 27, 2017 at 05:02 pm


    It’s a joke. But any good joke has a layer of truth in it. James Harrison posted a photo on his Instagram, showing him seated during practice, with a caption that takes a jab at how the Pittsburgh Steelers have been using him. Take a look.

    Getting practice at what I do at the games.😂😂😂

    A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

    If you can’t read the caption, it says: “Getting practice at what I do at the games.”


    Harrison has played three snaps over the last two weeks, all coming in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Even with injuries that have hit the group, Harrison has almost entirely been left on the sidelines.

    Mike Tomlin was asked about Harrison’s role, or lack thereof, yesterday. He said the outside linebackers generally did their job, meaning there was no compelling reason to play Harrison.

    “I don’t know if it was specifically the outside linebacker position that was viewed as an issue in that game. And James speaks to the outside linebacker position. Largely, we gotta do a better job of minimizing the run. I’m not singling out any position and I think a a discussion about his participation or his non-participation does that.”

    With T.J. Watt going through a full practice today, the odds don’t look good for Harrison seeing a bump in playtime in this week’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. So Harrison better get comfortable with the bench again.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • nutty32

      Joey Porter has got to go.

    • Ni mo

      It’s not porter

    • JohnB

      I love Harrison to death. One of my favorite steelers of all time. And I know the pass rush has been anemic but we gotta get younger at the position. Otherwise we’re in the same position next year WITHOUT Harrison. Yeah Chick wasn’t an all pro last game but that’s the lumps. That’s how you get better. I know Harrison still has some left but I don’t want to depend on him.

    • SilverSteel

      Yes, but you still have to put the best players on the field. Harrison looks shredded. He should be pissed. We don’t lose that last game if he plays. IMO

    • JohnB

      I disagree about that last sentence. That’s not a give-in…in 2012 yeah…but not now. I want to see him vs the Ravens for personal enjoyment but I don’t think he is the key factor to winning games. I’d like to eat my words though.

    • Chris92021

      I wonder who makes the call here. Is it Porter, the OLB coach? Is it Butler, the defensive coordinator? Or is it Mike Tomlin, the head coach? I think it is Butler, who is more clueless than I previously thought. Of course Tomlin is going to stick up for his assistants because that is what he’s supposed to do but this is ridiculous that Harrison is sitting while Chickillo is looking helpless against the run.

      I understand the logic that the team wants Harrison fresher in December but if the team’s run defense doesn’t improve drastically, the Steelers are going to struggle to make December meaningful.

    • steeltown

      I would rotate Dupree/Chick and Watt/ Harrison this week. Both Bud and Watt have recent injury. And you Harrison will be fired up against Baltimore

    • JohnB

      I think its Tomlin that kept him on the roster but Butler who keeps him in the wings. But that’s just my guess. It sounded like Porter had a plan for him.

    • francesco

      Like i said many times before it is a mistake to not give Harrison some snaps. A leader leads by example and not by sitting out.

    • #beatthepats

      This and last week is the beginnig of the end for tomlin.

    • Steeldog22

      I think some fresh legs in the heat last week were warranted though. We’re no big on subbing people even when there’s capability

    • JohnB

      I’ll agree with that. Just don’t think he guaranteed the W

    • SilverSteel

      I just want a rotation to keep everyone fresh…that’s all.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Would like to see him sack Flacco for old times sake.

    • Alex Kozora

      They’ll follow the general guide of the HC/DC but yeah, I think Porter handles the rotations. Just in the way James Saxon handles it at RB.

    • Dshoff

      Better keep Harrison on the bench. And what’s up with giving Hargrave almost 50 percent of the snaps? They need to sit him too.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      And Tomlin! And the Rooneys! Who are we drafting?!

    • derp_diggler

      FWIW Labriola postulated that the reason they aren’t playing Harrison is because he is a liability in coverage.

    • Fred Sandusky

      Harrison>Chick even at his age. I do not see the love affair with 56 but I also sit on my couch and watch football. Harrison brings the attitude that this defense needs. No other player on the D can even come close to the nasty attitude and fear in the opposing qb that 92 can deliver. Give the man a chance!

    • Nick Sabatella

      Reallllllly would like James to get in ahead of Chick.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Strip sack you mean

    • SilverSteel

      Compared to who, Burns? He covers as well as the rest of our OLBs