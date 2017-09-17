Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Channels Inner Hines Ward Sunday

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 08:48 pm


    Real quick post because the clip I’m about to show is worth 1000 words. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been compared to Hines Ward since being drafted. He spent training camp standing by his side throughout practice and working with him after. That experience seemed to rub off on him Sunday.

    Against the Vikings, JuJu absolutely decleated safety Harrison Smith on this run.

    Even went after him after Smith was laying on his back.

    He may have scored his first touchdown Sunday but this was the play of the day. That touchdown, by the way, makes him the youngest player to record a touchdown (passing, catching, or rushing) since 1968. He’ll turn 21 in late November.

    JuJu Smith-Ward? I think so.


    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jarod Wells

      Hines should be proud. What a shot juju gave him.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      I am in tears and I am not Ward