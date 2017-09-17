JuJu Smith-Schuster Channels Inner Hines Ward Sunday

Real quick post because the clip I’m about to show is worth 1000 words. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been compared to Hines Ward since being drafted. He spent training camp standing by his side throughout practice and working with him after. That experience seemed to rub off on him Sunday.

Against the Vikings, JuJu absolutely decleated safety Harrison Smith on this run.

Even went after him after Smith was laying on his back.

He may have scored his first touchdown Sunday but this was the play of the day. That touchdown, by the way, makes him the youngest player to record a touchdown (passing, catching, or rushing) since 1968. He’ll turn 21 in late November.

JuJu Smith-Ward? I think so.



