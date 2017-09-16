Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Should See Bigger Role In Second Game

    By Matthew Marczi September 16, 2017 at 07:00 am


    On a certain level, you could say that the debut performance of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was crap. He did not gain a single yard himself, yet he did manage to draw not one, but two penalties for holding on the offensive side of the ball, so his net productivity for the team was -20 yards.

    On his 22 offensive snaps, the Steelers produced a net gain of 4.27 yards per play, plus an interception, all but five of which were passing plays. Those are poor numbers, but they obviously don’t tell the full story about his game, and the coaches are well aware of this and are optimistic about his ability to contribute right now.

    It is kind of hard to gain yards, after all, when you are not targeted a single time in the entire game, and he was on the field for more than a dozen passing plays, so it’s hard to put too much blame on him for not being the recipient of passes.

    That is all the more difficult when you consider the fact that a little over half of the passing snaps that he saw on Sunday came on plays with four wide receivers on the field, of which he is regarded as the fourth, behind Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and Eli Rogers, all of whom logged more snaps than him during the game.

    On the flip side, however, he was also the lone wide receiver on the field for four of the Steelers’ six plays run out of 22 personnel, with two tight ends and a fullback on the field. While it is not surprising that Brown was not on the field for any of those snaps—they are almost always running plays, after all—it is interesting to see Smith-Schuster in that role.


    Traditionally, that role has gone to Darrius Heyward-Bey, who was regarded as the team’s best blocker at the position, but it seems that the coaches are already confident in Smith-Schuster’s ability to execute those responsibilities after taking a crash course on it with Hines Ward.

    The fact that his last name is also hyphenated doesn’t hurt, either.

    Despite the fact that he was statistically unproductive in his debut, that has not put a damper on his or his coaches’ preparation for him heading into Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and according to Jeremy Fowler, he showed some “downfield playmaking” during practice this week.

    According to the ESPN reporter, Smith-Schuster said the team is “just trying to give me an opportunity, see what I can do”. He also said that he likes to be able to work both on the outside and in the slot.

    On that note, I can tell you that seven of his 22 snaps came out of the slot—seven of 16 snaps out of 11 or 01 personnel—but he saw a healthy amount of work on the outside as well, on many of which the Steelers used Brown in the slot.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I wonder if this means less catches for LB? They have many capable hands to throw to this year. Just by the volume alone, it seems like it would not bode well for LB’s catching stats. I know he will be increasingly involved, but I wonder what the impact of time off and other talent will have on his statistical contribution. Its the win that counts, but it will be interesting to see how LB reacts if his numbers are down going into another contract year. Will he pout?

    • Alan Tman

      I thought you had to earn your way on to the field. I’m just not a fan of the pick first of, and really don’t think that he is ready for the big time yet.

    • Ed Smith

      Maybe this year’s receiving stats might be the reality and last year was an aberration due to all the WR injuries??

    • falconsaftey43

      He did catch 83 balls in 2014 as well

    • Douglas Andrews

      Not worried about JuJu. He showed me enough from his college tape and preseason that i’m sure he’ll step up big this week. I’ll chalk last game up to rookie mistakes/jitters

    • dany

      If it means a fresher Bell for the playoffs I’m in. But if they keep struggling like they did at cleveland, get him in and give him the ball once he’s 100% up to speed. And just hope the injury gods are finally on his side