    Knile Davis' Release Cuts Against Grain Of Colbert's History

    By Alex Kozora September 2, 2017


    History says free agents signed by Kevin Colbert before June 1st are all but guaranteed to make the team. Knile Davis found out he was exception.

    He joins Kevan Barlow as the two pre-June 1st signings (historically, when the compensation calculation ended) not to make the team. Justin Hunter could be the third but that was always seen as a special exception, the insurance policy to Martavis Bryant and a league that will hold out the carrot for as long as possible (and still are).

    So it takes a lot to get the ax after Colbert takes you under his wing. While Davis, and Fitzgerald Toussaint, are well-rounded players, neither had a standout trait to make the team. Toussaint’s success as a kick returner was awfully limited, and I’m being generous, and he was just an ok running back. A tough guy with a little burst but no long speed or power.

    Davis showed a little more of that. I thought at least, and that’s why I figured he was going to make the roster in addition to that history. But there’s no question he didn’t have a special trait as a runner and his vision was questionable. That’s best summed up by Ben Roethlisberger’s reaction to Davis bouncing this second and one run.

    Juxtaposed to that is Terrell Watson. I don’t want to delve into him too much, I’m sure he has been/will continue to be written about today on the site, but you knew the type of runner he is. Downhill, baby. Davis didn’t have that trait. What kind of runner was he? The get-what’s-blocked runner? Ho hum.

    And what else he showed, competent in pass protection, out of the backfield, wasn’t enough to make up for it. Kick returns in the preseason are tough, it’s hard to get the timing of the operation down, but he didn’t shine there either. There’s a separate question about who exactly will be returning kicks, Sammie Coates and someone to be announced at a later date. But that’s what Davis was brought in for and he didn’t deliver.

    The bottom line is this. It takes a lot for a Colbert free agent signing to fail to make the roster. A combination of the person brought in not living up to expectations and someone off the radar coming on it. It’s actually a replay of the Barlow situation. Brought in for 2007, Barlow lost out to UDFA Gary Russell, a bigger, power-type back. This time around, Davis lost to Watson, not a UDFA, but a “small” name guy initially who was a downhill runner.

    History repeats itself. For Davis, he’s not ending up on the right side of it.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      two players that i can remember out of 17 years under colbert. not a bad ratio.

    • Michael Conrad

      I think that play sums up his career as a runner. He did that is KC also . I think it was a hopeful signing and they found he is just a running back. He has been in the league to long not to look backside. His KO returns are what got him cut.

    • RickM

      I just think it was a scouting job gone wrong. The guy was signed by Green Bay and released after 2 games after netting 5 yards in 5 carries, 2 pass receptions for 4 yards and 1 kickoff return for 18 yards. And Steelers Depot correctly wrote about his sliding production. At times (Jacoby Jones and Knile Davis), not enough attention is paid to poor recent play over several years. It doesn’t happen often which is a credit to Colbert, but it happens and probably to all GM’s.

    • michael young

      This whole offseason has certainly been against the grain for KC and the Steelers.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      To me even if it “defies” history so to speak, I really don’t see it as surprising. When you are brought in to compete for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart you are basically no different than any late round draft pick or UDFA. It would be much more shocking for a guy to get cut who is competing for a top backup role or even starting position. Take guys like Alualu for example.

      Almost from the beginning I didn’t expect Davis to make this team. That being said, I thought he would lose out to Toussaint and not a guy out of nowhere but the point still stands.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t even count this as a “miss”. He was competing for a bottom end roster spot. He basically had no better odds than a Watson or whomever from the beginning.

      A miss would be on a guy like Aluala or someone who comes in with higher expectations.

    • AndyR34

      Truer words have seldom been spoken. And I actually think that it is a good(!) thing.

    • Robert E Lil

      It is so refreshing when you see it happen. That is, being rewarded based on performance in lieu of pedigree. The NFL would look incredibly different if players were judged on their performance instead of draft position or personal relationships. So I cannot wait to see Watson play. I cannot wait. He’s going to make a splash I’m sure of it. And I’m so ready to see guys like Chickillo get on the field much more. I’m actually getting much more optimistic about this team because of guys like these

    • Alex Kozora

      Well said, Robert.

    • Robert E Lil

      That veteran cb signing did my soul good!

    • Rob H

      I think a lot of the reporters/bloggers need to start taking their heads out of that space where they look for the Steelers to do everything as they usually do it these next couple of years, at least. If something can help them now, and not completely mortgage the future (Haden/McDonald) they will do it. If someone is dead weight or JAG at one position, and someone else has the potential to help at a position of greater need, then what they “usually” do doesn’t mean they’ll automatically do it now, nor should it.