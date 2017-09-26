Hot Topics

    Kozora: What Is Wrong With The Steelers’ Offense?

    By Alex Kozora September 26, 2017 at 08:00 am


    South Park is entering its 21st season, one of the longest running shows on TV. The key to their success hasn’t just been memorable characters, taking on controversial topics, or the jokes. It comes from their plot structure. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone once explained their key to making the show go.

    The plot works in a series of “therefore” and “but.” It avoids a series of “and’s,” which connect two points for the sake of connecting them. In other words, it’s a lazy, disjointed way of writing.

    Likewise, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense should be full of “therefore’s” and “but’s.” Antonio Brown is the biggest receiving threat therefore, Martavis Bryant should be singled up and take advantage. The receivers have gobs of talent but if you focus on them too much, the run game will open up. The Steelers have as many weapons as any team therefore, they should be one of the top offenses in the league.

    But. They are not. Far from it. They’re a baby deer, slipping, falling, just trying to find their footing. This isn’t a team close to sprinting, taking off. Instead, they’re crawling and vomiting on themselves. Despite having the best weapons on paper, the offense has failed to put up 20+ points in two of the first three weeks.

    AB is absolved from this. In consistent fashion, he’s been spectacular to the point where Ben Roethlisberger will force him the ball time and time again. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Le’Veon Bell has been bottled up, Bryant not making enough tough catches, the slot position generally ignored, all while Roethlisberger has been average.


    The explanation? The solution? Tough to come up with any. You can point to the obvious stats. Terrible on third down, regressing in the red zone, a QB who has been sacked more than expected. But the specific fixes are difficult to grasp outside of a need to be more detailed.

    Tweeted this out last night but worth repeating for the non-Twitter crowd (smart move, by the way). The Steelers goal is to score 30 points a game. It’s something they’ve done just once in their last nine regular season games. Over that same span, Atlanta has done it seven times, New England six, heck, even Jacksonville has done it twice.

    The defense has been better, though clearly faltered Sunday, and can’t maintain being the better half of this team. That’s not a sustainable model of success. It’s a script that has to be flipped and flipped fast. Pittsburgh may need to lean on more no-huddle, quicker tempo, that’s generally seen as a change-up to give the offense a boost, but something seemingly all the players agree has been the best thing for this unit.

    Something’s gotta give. Something’s gotta change. Soon. Now’s the time to bounce back, stack a couple wins, and create breathing space before the toughest part of the schedule kicks in. The offense can’t afford to be stuck in this rut for another month.

    • blue

      Far too inconsistent , can’t put drives together. Big Ben isn’t hitting the targets quick enough. 17 pts vs the Bears is on the QB.

    • Michael James

      Good article! Basically what I’ve been saying for quite a while now: Something is fundamentally wrong with this offense. Just compare the talent they have with the actual product on the field – it doesn’t match up. A few games can be bad, ok, but not this many. At one point we have to seriously question Haley’s approach and playcalling. Yeah, I know, many people have done this over and over and maybe some others will roll their eyes, but it is what it is. This offense should be way(!) better than it actually is.

      Generally speaking, Alex, do you think there has to be a serious word with Haley and Butler after last Sunday? After re-watching the game in condensed version, I thought there were some shocking decisions and line-ups. Now, I’m no expert on playcalling by any means, but some things seemed so obviously wrong, it was baffling (e.g. the two high safeties on Cohen’s run that you also mentioned).

    • Steelerfan56

      He’s not looking for the medium range middle field shots. Maybe defenses are taking it away or it’s our lack of talent at TE. Also, Rodgers has disappeared as well. I think its a combo of Ben not seeing the whole field and the O line can’t run block.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Below the line by a far shot, consistently.

    • Axe Skot

      Agree on the no-huddle. The unit just doesn’t feel cohesive. Let Ben run the offense until everyone starts clicking.

    • JohnB

      I hardly ever see Eli or any TE with the ball with the exception of the TDs. I hardly ever see Nix on the field. If Ben is getting sacked or Bell cant run OR you have tight ends that are suspect blockers, FB helps! Stop going empty backset with 2 yards to go. Heck, If Bell is back there you at least can trick them into stacking the box and then throw it. This isn’t just in away games either. Also there is such a thing as an 8 to 14 yard play.

    • 太阳三联

      No run game whatsoever. There’s just nothing to it but 3-4 yard runs.

      Passing game should be like 80% of attacking the middle. I dunno why we are not luring teams in to kill em over the top. It’s ok to dink and dunk to set up the big play Ben sheesh.

      Our line is not that good this year.
      Yet.

      Wether it’s play calling or the decision making, we need a new mindstate/idea of how to be cus this ain’t it. This is not how I picture our offense looking against these mediocre never gonna win shxt teams. We should be attacking these teams making em beg for air with the high tempo but noooooooo we run the play clock down to under 3 so there’s no Element of surprise. I honestly think we are a cocky team who thinks we can just line up and win one on one.. we could but not consistently like a team like New England.

      All in all. I just feel like we need to repaint the bigger picture of who we are cus its not personnel.

    • Paddy

      Bell is inconsistent so Ben/Haley are looking for long passes to loosen the defense. team aren’t falling for that. They need to block better in the run game, use play action to Bell to set up pass. Ben looks like he’s thinking of retiring.

    • 太阳三联

      Can we just emulate this first KC game last yr. That’s how I picture this offense.

    • MattHat121

      Alex – Have you thought about doing a Film Room review of Ben? Is he not seeing open receivers underneath, are they not getting separation?

    • JNick

      Ben is relying on the deep ball and big plays and forces passes. Those are all low probability plays. When you do that you end up with a very inconsistent offense. He is passing up open receivers and pushing the ball.
      Rotate Connor and Watson in more. Make Ben move through his progressions and take what is there.

    • steelburg

      Ben keeps chucking it deep hoping for a PI call. He knows he has the weapons and he just cant help himself, neither can Haley. Watching that game i felt like we went 5 wide and no back to many times. Ben has seemingly forgot that Bell is a great weapon to dump the ball off to. I only remember Bell going to him 1 time underneath and Bell dropped that if I’m not mistaken. But this offense needs to get back to the basics and lean on Bell more getting the running game going is the key to it all.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Ben Said it, he is non comitted to play, and he is just showing it.
      Time to use Dobbs, at least we would know why things aren’t working, Ben has no excuse!

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Totally agree, and Ben scares no one any more!

    • MattHat121

      I wonder how much Tomlin/Haley give Ben directions on how to play anymore. Seems like they let him do his thing and treat him like a vet to figure it out on his own.

    • lone pistol

      Ive seen bell drop multiple balls this year hitting him in hands and running soft on hand offs. Bryant should of caught that ball, seems like all he can run is stupid bubble screens and deep routs. plus offense line has been terrible in run and pass. I put some blame on Ben but i dont think he is the main offense problem.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Yes I agree, those many failed big bombs are not normal, teams are expecting it, beside that theres nothing there, why not to use an I formation, why not to use play action?
      Ben just throws screens and long bombs and both are failing miserably

    • Michael Pennant

      Is it me or does it look we rarely have guys as open as the other team does against our defense. It seems like every week AB has to make a great catch to get things going. Haley seems to only have a list of plays to run without a scheme of how to take advantage of different defenses. Which is why I think we have so much trouble in the red zone. Where is the back shoulder throw to tall WR, where is the criss cross routes by receivers on the same side of the formation, where is the misdirection then throw back to the other side just to name a few? His system only works effectively when we use the no huddle. We seem to have more rhythym when are running it, so it should be how we start games where we at least keep the defense of balance for the rest of the game instead of 3 and out on the first possession and then hear in the press conference “We just need to execute better” for what it seems like every week. No huddle seems to what we are best at, so that should be how we start and then close the game out with the huddle if we have to.

    • steelburg

      I can recall Bell dropping few passes. But he is still a good option to dump off to on 3rd and short rather then chucking it deep. I agree that there is plenty of blame to go around.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      A few thoughts here: one, the lack of a run game is the key to a good passing game. Outside of the Patriots and at times in the past the Saints all teams need to run so that the passing game opens up. Being that the line has not been as advertised, Bell seems shacky and the offensive calling has been mundane we get into obvious passing situations which brings me to point two, Haley has been the OC for several years now and like most other OC’s has tendencies and I think that teams have a good idea what is coming. It is not that I think Haley is a bad OC just that sometimes new blood is needed to shake things up. I also wanted to make a comment on the defense in the last game, it is true we allowed a lot of yards rushing but we gave the Bears 10 points from TO’s and special team miscues. Allowing 13 points off defense and remembering 6 came into the OT period is actually really good despite how the Bears were able to run.

    • Simon Cutts

      With so many of the offense playing so badly I can only really come up with the pre season. The head coach will not play the offensive starters and this is not a sport you can just turn up game 1 and play. Ben didn’t play, bell didn’t play, Bryant missed a season and didn’t play enough. The o line didn’t play enough together. The pre season games are there to get the offense in sync. The HC says the offense needs to be in form for Nov dec, as if those games count more than sept Oct. If the offense doesn’t play together in the pre season how can they hope to be good come the real season. Brown is exempt, he is a work ethic freak that would not tolerate being sub standard like the rest of the offense is.

    • Edjhjr

      You are more polite than I can be about this. For some reason, this team can’t play more than 8 games of good offense per year. For several years now.

      I

    • NCSteel

      While i agree that no huddle seems to work and gives this team a jolt, stay in it long enough and it will cease to be an asset.
      Look the talent is there so it has to be either the x’s and o’s coaching or a country club atmosphere that has left them too relaxed with their collective performances because they’ve all read how wonderfully gifted they are.
      Whatever the case, championship games, playoff games or what have you, there have become classic under-achievers. I’m not even asking for 30pts/game.
      How about start small, like a little more than 17 against a dismal team.
      Geez,
      Tired of hearing
      Tomlin say we’ll own that, we wear this after under-achieving losses. Fire these guys up or fire these guys.

    • Craig M

      Your OC Sucks.

    • Edjhjr

      Yes, he does pass up plays that can be made in favor of more risk. Does it alot

    • Edjhjr

      I think he has lots of film on that

    • JT

      We only have on AB. Can’t we just make the whole plane out of AB?

    • Edjhjr

      Yes the defense didn’t play great, but the special teams errors were poor and the great offense that has yet to appear, did just that. They hid.

      This team is designed for the defense to do exactly what they did and the offense should pull it out.

      But no

    • JNick

      That’s a fair question to ask. Ultimately they are responsible for what is happening with the offense writ large. If a play doens’t go well, that’s something else. This offense has struggled to put up 20 points a game this year. That’s on the coaches, whether they are calling each and every play or letting Ben call most of the plays. They need to get this turned around, and fast – or this team may not even make the post season this year.

    • WreckIess

      What’s wrong with the offense is everything that’s not Antonio Brown.

      Ben’s making a lot of the same mistakes he’s always made(bad throws into double coverage and the inability to play methodically).

      The line is improving, but nowhere near where they were last season.

      Still no consistent No.2 WR out there or a 3 or 4 for that matter. The best thing any of them has done is take attention off of AB which allows him to work.

      The TEs aren’t reliable for much of anything. Don’t block consistently, don’t get open consistently, and when they do, they don’t catch consistently.

      Bell has been pretty much limited as an RB. He gets the yards that are blocked for him and gets the tax that’s there, but without much room to work it’s going to be hard to get the yards he normally he gets.

      And lastly, Haley doesn’t seem to know how to best utilize all the weapons on this team. You have AB, Bell, Martavis(one of if not the best deep threat in the league), Eli and Juju who can both work underneath and you’re still struggling with play calls? He even has two mismatch TEs. I don’t know what more he can even ask for as an OC. Get the job done.

    • FATCAT716

      It felt like we were in shotgun the entire game. I couldn’t figure out why

    • Michael James

      The one thing that annoys me the most is seeing how much talent is wasted, because of their tendency to vastly underachieve. I would honestly much rather have a less talented overachiever team, at least you wouldn’t have to be so annoyed when they constantly stand in their own way.

    • Andy Wright

      Todd Haley is horrendous. You can watch other teams without a shadow of the talent we have on offense run play after play that work and move the ball. We also have a QB with very questionable accuracy issues. It’s the rare occasion he hits the receiver in stride, instead causing them the stop, reverse course and make a circus catch while the defends close in. Ben has had some great years and a great touch on the ball, but he can barely even hit the RB on a screen pass anymore and give him a chance to run.

    • Scott

      Throwing 20 yards downfield on a third and 2 late in the game when you have a chance to pull ahead by 4, horrible play calling instead of taking what the defense is giving you. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers executes the 2 minute drill perfectly, dinks and dunks when needed and leads GB past the Bengals who are just as bad as Chicago. That’s how you beat bad teams by playing smart when needed, even if you haven’t been on your A game most of the day. The game was still very winnable late and well within the Steelers grasp. Unfortunately Haley has stated in the past that were going to keep throwing deep in situations like third and short no matter what so I don’t see much changing unless he adjusts his thinking and game planning.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Time to use Dobbs…”

      WHEW! Got that out of the way early. Now I know I won’t have to worry about reading anything else more misguided and silly as that the rest of the day.

    • Michael Conrad

      Well I think if the line is blocking and Bell is running good it covers up some of the weakness in the Steelers passing game. The line has been terrible and Bell is not getting the holes he needs. Plus lets face it Steelers have been running the same run plays for years and teams have a good Idea of the play and how Bell runs.

      The passing game has many problems and it starts with Ben and Haley. The game plan has to be better. I’m not sure the routes are design to do more then free AB. I’m not sure they have a lot of routes were they have Ben take the open WR’s . I think he comes off AB if not open but is looking for him unless its a long pass to MB.

      I don’t think they have a ton of plays to free or throw to Rogers or JJSS as the primary WR. I’m not sure Ben can read a D or is it he can’t change the play as some calls are right into a stacked line. I have my doubts Rogers is a good slot option as I say he has Justin Browns disease. Rogers will be five yards down field if the play is 3 seconds long or 5 seconds long . Plus they cover him with a bad LB of bad CB .

      I have not seen enough of JJSS to comment on speed or ability to get open yet. I do know Hunter has speed and Tucker can get open he has some quick’s. The TE’s are AWOL as deep middle threats. The have no change of pace running back or RB/ WR option on third down say like Mack in KC or the kid who run over them Sunday.

      The good QB’s Brady.Rogers,Brees. Run plays passing plays designed to have the DB’s forced out of position or cover the wrong WR or leave a gap or hole in coverage. They run rub routes.

      I do know Ben has said he will nix plays he does not like so is the O limited by the QB.

      The Collage games has changed teams are throwing the ball more then ever with that you get more WR’s and DB’s so most teams have a capable third CB. This is why an offense must have good flow and utilize all the offensive players on the field.