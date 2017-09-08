Hot Topics

    Lack Of Continuity In Secondary Threatens Communication Issues

    By Matthew Marczi September 8, 2017 at 09:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers envisioned themselves finally entering a season in which they would have year-to-year stability and consistency from the secondary. It has already been assured that that will not be the case—but it was also part of the plan.

    With the team’s decision to trade last year’s starting left outside cornerback, Ross Cockrell, to the Giants, it is impossible for them to start the 2017 season with the secondary that completed the 2016 season. But while the personnel exchange may prove to be upgrades in many ways on an individual level, there is likely to be an offset holistically because of the lack of experience they will have had playing together.

    To begin with, the Steelers added a new starting cornerback off the street just a week and a half before the regular season begins. Let’s just say that that is not ideal. While Joe Haden’s veteran, cerebral nature should make it an easier transition than most, the only way to develop chemistry with other players is to actually play with them, and that will now have to be developed on the fly.

    That is not to mention the two starters who are entering just their second seasons, neither of whom were starters at their destined positions during the first half of the regular season a year ago. While they should be expected to grow from year one to year two, they are not polished veterans at this point in their careers by any means.

    Artie Burns and Sean Davis are two crucial building blocks for the future of the Steelers’ defense, but they are still growing, and that growth includes communication between defensive peers. That means knowing what your teammates’ assignments are and how you should be covering for them, as just one of many potential examples. That is still a work in progress.


    Add in a first-year player in Mike Hilton who figures at least to be seeing playing time in the dime, if not in the nickel, the latter of which has become their base defense over the course of the past two seasons, and we find ourselves with an uncomfortable number of relatively new parts.

    Consider this: projecting Hilton as the starting slot cornerback, four of the five starters in the defensive backfield are so new to the team that they have not experienced a season in Pittsburgh in which they failed to win a playoff game. They failed to win one from 2011 through 2014, but four of these five starters have only been year, at best, since the 2016 NFL Draft.

    And then there is Mike Mitchell, who missed almost all of training camp. Add in the unfortunate wrinkle that Davis missed a lot of the spring rehabbing from shoulder surgery, and you have your starting safety duo with very little experience working together this year. I’m just going to go out on a limb and suggest that communication between safeties is important.

    And I didn’t even mention J.J. Wilcox.

    While the Steelers have certainly done what they ought to have in terms of personnel in the secondary, it is undeniable that the resulting effects of the moves over the past two years have them continuing to search for continuity. But they are hoping to have finally landed on that now, at least for a couple of years.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      blake is gone. cockrell is gone. i wonder who the scapegoat will be this year. probably mitchell.

    • RickM

      Totally agree. Gilmore got beaten badly on a bomb last night, and it was clearly a communications issue as he didn’t even carry the guy downfield. It just takes time for secondary personnel to get comfortable and communicate well. We’ll likely start a few new pieces on Sunday. Add in two 2nd year players and there will almost certainly be a few communications issues. It’ll just take a little time for the cohesion to grow. I’m glad we have a relatively soft schedule early.

    • Steeler Nation!

      There will be some hiccups along the way. We should be able to put enough pressure on our early season slate of opponents with our offense that the team has time to gel. Haden having played for Horton helps. Probably just some differences in terminology. I doubt there is a lot that the vet guys haven’t seen. Offense get rolling, and help cover up some of the early season sins of the D. They’ll gel in time and hopefully be ready for a deep run.

    • derp_diggler

      Nah. Butler is the ultimate scapegoat.

    • Kevin artis

      I’m going to say Mitchell doesn’t start. That puts Golden, Burns, Davis, Haden in the secondary. With Gay in the slot. Golden sucks, Haden is new and Gay is aging. Even if Mitchell starts, he hasn’t played at all. If you replace Gay with Hilton, then there’s another new guy in the line up. And if we go with JJ Wilcox, then there is another. Essentially you could have JJ Wilcox, Haden, Hilton, Burns and Davis in our secondary. No one has played together. I’m worried about blown coverages come Sunday.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Seriously I dont have any expection for the secondary. Ill be more watching the front 7

    • Boots

      There will be growing pains but the improvement in overall talent should help minimize the negatives.

    • Steeldog22

      +1. We have a winner.

    • nutty32

      Appel watches, like the Red Sox.

    • francesco

      Yes i agree.
      At least the talent level has increased.
      As i see it communication issues will be tested when under hurry up offense.
      Also a way to balance this potential negative is for the offense to make plays and win out games until the defense comes around.

    • Craig M

      At least now we have hope in the secondary and our improved front will assist in their development.

    • pittfan

      +2. My thoughts exactly. This group will be very solid at the back half of the season.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I agree there may be some issues, but I think the talent level has improved from last year to this year.

      Burns – No longer a rookie
      Davis – No longer a rookie
      Mitchell – same
      Hilton – a rookie, but better short area speed than Gay which will help us. IMO, he is better than Gilbert or whoever else was the #4 last year.
      Hagen – A vet who may not be who he was, but due to him ability to play more man to man than Cockrell is an upgrade.
      Gay – slower, but good depth
      Wilcox – I think is an upgrade to Golden
      Golden – I still prefer Dangerfield over him even for special teams, but that may just be me

    • D.j. Reynolds

      BPWG any time he is on the field!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’d rather switch to new guys and take our lumps now as opposed to not putting the guys on the field until later in the season. Besides, its the Brownies with a new, rookie QB!

    • Dshoff

      I’m just glad we aren’t starting against Brady. He would take advantage of our miscommunications and make us look silly. But the Browns run some deception that we’ve had trouble with. One play is when the qb rolls out right and throws deep left to a wide open guy.

    • PaeperCup

      Gay. That was who it was in the AFCG. That’s where I’ll put my money in this bet.

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t know what Gilmore was thinking there. Communication or not, there was no chief other than Hill within 15 yards of him. So not sure why he’s hanging out down low covering the grass.

    • Robert E Lil

      I even been hearing about “communication issues” for years

      I’ll take the better players