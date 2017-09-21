Hot Topics

    Is There Legitimate Reason To Worry About Le’Veon Bell’s Slow Start?

    By Daniel Valente September 21, 2017 at 05:48 pm


    Mike Tomlin described his Pittsburgh Steelers as a team still very much in development during his weekly press conference Tuesday and though the team has many minor snags to work through, one area that sticks out is the run game. After two games, the Steelers find themselves in an unusual position, 27th in the NFL in rushing yards and dead last in yards per carry with just 2.8 yards per rush. The uncharacteristic start has caused many questions and fingers to be directed towards running back Le’Veon Bell.

    What is behind Bell’s slow start, in which he has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry? Is it his absence from the team during the offseason, too many Dairy Queen blizzards or is there a reasonable, non-sensationalist answer to Bell’s sluggish start? The answer could lie in Bell’s careers numbers.

    Looking at Bell’s career numbers will provide a clearer outlook on whether there is legitimate reason to worry or if Bell’s slow start is nothing to lose sleep over. At first, it is easy to spot that Bell’s 3.2 yards per carry is the worst of his career and his slowest start to a season since his rookie year in 2013. But that is hardly breaking news. What is more revealing is how Bell’s numbers organize themselves when his seasonal rushing numbers are split in two halves – one for the first half of Bell’s season and the other for his second half.

    Before venturing further, it must be said that Bell’s 2015 season was omitted due to the running back only playing six games, way too small a sample size to contribute to the research. What the research does hint towards though is that Bell may have a natural tendency to be a slow starter, picking up steam as the season progresses.


    It is easy to forget that concerns about Bell’s start were whispered even during his MVP-caliber 2016 season. Bell averaged just 4.3 yards per carry during the first six games of his 2016 season, a figure heavily inflated by his 144-yard season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. Removing the Chiefs matchup drops his 4.3 yards per carry into a pedestrian 3.5 yards per carry.

    But as Bell would likely tell you, the easiest way to make people forget about a slow start is to have a strong finish. That’s exactly what Bell did last season, running for over 5 yards per carry the rest of the way and running the Steelers straight into the postseason.

    Historically, Bell has been more of a finisher than a starter, growing stronger as the season takes its toll on opposing defenses. Bell’s style of play is a copycat identity of his splits, never one to run away from the pack, the running back takes a more deliberate and patient approach. Now the running back is rightfully asking for the same patient approach out of the Steelers’ fanbase.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel

    • I’m not worried one bit about Bell. Just keep chopping wood and things will happen.

    • Jaybird

      Nothing to worry about with Bell. The o line, Bell, Ben , Bryant….all in preseason mode right now. But this seems to be the new NFL, no cohesion cause everyone sits out during the preseason. Takes a few games , especially for offenses to catch up to speed. We’ll be fine. I think they start looking good this week.

    • Dshoff

      Not time to worry yet, although I think he has looked sluggish so far. We will know all we need to know in a couple of weeks.

    • CountryClub

      My only concern would be that all the injuries have taken a toll on his quickness. But I don’t believe that’s the case.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m not too worried. He relies on vision and instinct quite a bit, and in the first game it looked like he wasn’t as sharp as usual. Second game he looked a lot better. Seems like something that would be affected by a lack of reps. I think he’ll be back to normal within a game or two.

    • Edjhjr

      It’s a business right. I’m a little worried but Bell should be really worried. It’s not my business but it sure is his.

      I’m not sure yet he made a good business decision for himself.

      Example, if my current employer offered me 600K a year now, id take it..

      Unless I knew absolutely ,somebody was going to offer me 800k next year. But …..who did that

    • Chad H

      1st game he was only back for a week. The game against MN he had 87 yards against a very strong front 7. To me that was really good. No reason to worry. Last week was a sign that good things are coming.

    • francesco

      The opponents have figured his style and manner of running. Bell has to adapt and run differently at times.
      Avoid being predictable.

    • Brian Miller

      Frankly I’m more concerned about the oline…

    • Scunge

      I fear that the injuries have taken a toll, not on his quickness, but his long speed. I would be curious to know how slow he has become in his 40 time. His combine time was 4.60 but with those injuries, it wouldn’t surprise me to see that time be closer to 4.65-4.70. And that is why the long runs and explosive plays are drying up. That is my theory anyway.

    • Jim Foles

      Lateral movement is not real quick

    • #beatthepats

      Faise conner into the running game, Bells own teamates were calling for him to come into camp and he refused. The diary queen stunt was selfish. His patient style has been scouted and he looks slow. Turning down 60 million when you have 2 drug suspensions is mindless. The football gods will speak.

    • Big White

      Yes, because Haley will not use Rosie and the I-Formation. Screen here, screen there, spread em’ out and suck.

    • #beatthepats

      I need spell check, phase or faze

    • Jordan James

      I’m surprised they haven’t thrown to him much

    • lone pistol

      What if his groin surgery is still not feeling 100%. He has some hard miles on him.

    • hdogg48

      By turning down the Steelers very fair and very lucrative
      offer, and reporting to camp late, Bell has put himself
      and the team in a precarious position.

      To quote the late great Ohio State Coach Woody Hayes:
      “Three things can happen…and two of them are bad.”

    • Ryan Alderman

      Not worried a bit.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Nope. you don’t worry about a rental car. Keep the foot on the gas and drop it off at the end of the season.

    • Brenton deed

      Faze is a non word, made up … probably inspired by Stat Trek use of phasers, which are themselves fanciful.
      So if you mean sort of “dazed” then “faze” will do.

    • Brenton deed

      I agree I think it’s the O line and they’ll be unsettled again this week… I hope they’re in sink by Baltimore.