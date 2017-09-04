Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Says His Focus Now On Winning Games

    By Alex Kozora September 4, 2017 at 12:33 pm


    We have Le’Veon Bell news. And I promise, this time it’s football-related. Football is also the Bell’s mindset, according to what he said in his first interview since signing his franchise tag after today’s practice.

    The AP’s Will Graves took this short clip of Bell meeting with the media.


    “I’m just worried about going out there and winning games. I think I do a lot of things that can help us win games. That’s what I’m going to worry about this year.”

    Bell said the rest of it “will take care of itself.”

    While this holdout was certainly uncomfortable for the organization side of things, there shouldn’t be any animosity between the two sides (and Bell confirmed as much). He’ll still be the guy getting the first carry against the Cleveland Browns and the workhorse out of the Steelers’ backfield.

    More from Graves and a good quip by Maurkice Pouncey.

    Bell needs only a little more than 300 yards to move into 4th place in Steelers’ rushing history, passing up John Henry Johnson. His next rushing touchdown will put him all alone in 6th place and his fourth this season will bump him into 5th place, passing up Rashard Mendenhall. If Bell can score 12 times this year, he’ll move into third place, trailing on Jerome Bettis (78) and Franco Harris (91).

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Xclewsive

      Where are those 15-17M bars 26 savage, tell everyone how it’s for the fam and kept under the mattress. How your 3 babies momma’s got mouths to feed, claim you here to win games and it’s not greed. Better check history because leaving via FA, will leave you career is decay, dismay. Ok I’m done! LOL

    • StolenUpVotes

      About as good as his stuff lol

    • This jerk is SOOO full of B.S. [not you, Alex;<] that he should hold out for $20M…until ConAgra kicks in the extra $3M for his ad potential for fertilizer.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hope he fits right into the practice drills – otherwise he should be held out of game 1 until he is fully ready to play.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Great that he wants to start focusing on football now. Of course, he is behind, and it will affect things moving forward no matter how much he or anyone else wants to suggest otherwise.

      However, I disagree about the animosity statement. Sure everyone needs to be on a moving train now, and outwardly being against another player because of his business approach is inappropriate.. from players or coaches.

      But Bell has made a statement that CAN’T be missed – his driving force – money above all else – will cause him not to be on this train for very long. That’s real, and that will not go away after his first great game – it will only emphasize what a bummer it is that this talented player’s views of his own worth have caused a change in paths that will lead away from this team and family in the near future.

    • We might as well say it now rather than through 20/20 hindsight. Cleveland would be IDIOTS to not try to strip the ball every time Bell touches it. After all, the guy will have had zero full contact carries since the first quarter of last year’s AFCCG. So…what’s the over/under on Bell’s fumbles, dropped passes, and missed blocks leading to sacks against the Browns? I predict 2 fumbles, 1 dropped pass, 1 sack. Reasons? After the sack, Ben won’t run plays with Bell as a primary pass-blocker. Nor will he throw him the ball after the drop. [Ben has zero sympathy for skill players who repeatedly say “My bad,” while thumping their chest.] Two fumbles and he’s on the bench. His production? 17 yards on 9 carries. 2 receptions for 24 yards and one first down. No touchdowns.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Should be glad he was drafted by the steelers. What if he went to jax-clev-??

    • WreckIess

      Yup because every running back forgets how to hold a football and every single one of them fumbles one of their first 11 touches when their contacted. Terrible that he forgot how to play football.

    • Boots

      This is part of the reason the team doesn’t negotiate during the regular season. The “business” side is done, let’s get to playing some football!! Can’t wait to see the Killer B’s finally all together!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      So you predict that bell who’s had like 1 fumble in 4 years to fumble twice in one game?

    • barry foster

      Was that a verse at the end ?lol