Le’Veon Bell Says His Focus Now On Winning Games

We have Le’Veon Bell news. And I promise, this time it’s football-related. Football is also the Bell’s mindset, according to what he said in his first interview since signing his franchise tag after today’s practice.

The AP’s Will Graves took this short clip of Bell meeting with the media.

Le'Veon Bell on if he should be paid above RB scale because of what he can do. #steelers pic.twitter.com/qldfxzpoj3 — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) September 4, 2017





“I’m just worried about going out there and winning games. I think I do a lot of things that can help us win games. That’s what I’m going to worry about this year.”

Bell said the rest of it “will take care of itself.”

While this holdout was certainly uncomfortable for the organization side of things, there shouldn’t be any animosity between the two sides (and Bell confirmed as much). He’ll still be the guy getting the first carry against the Cleveland Browns and the workhorse out of the Steelers’ backfield.

More from Graves and a good quip by Maurkice Pouncey.

Maurkice Pouncey on if Mike Tomlin should limit Le'Veon Bell's touches in opener.

"(Bleep), I hope not." — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) September 4, 2017

Bell needs only a little more than 300 yards to move into 4th place in Steelers’ rushing history, passing up John Henry Johnson. His next rushing touchdown will put him all alone in 6th place and his fourth this season will bump him into 5th place, passing up Rashard Mendenhall. If Bell can score 12 times this year, he’ll move into third place, trailing on Jerome Bettis (78) and Franco Harris (91).