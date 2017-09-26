Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant: ‘I Didn’t Play To The Best Of My Ability’

    By Matthew Marczi September 26, 2017 at 11:00 am


    There are few on the Pittsburgh Steelers who can sincerely hold their head up high after Sunday’s game and say that they did the best that they could on the field. Third-year wide receiver Martavis Bryant did not count himself among them in the contest during which he caught just two of eight official targets for 30 yards.

    Bryant was coming off a big game from the week before in which he caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, including a pair of explosive plays, a 51-yard bomb on a go route off of a defensive offside penalty and then a 27-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a slant.

    The Steelers wanted to get back to that go ball immediately on Sunday, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger firing one off on the first play of the game to Bryant, who got behind two defenders and was in position to bring in a well-thrown ball that he dropped. The pass was just a little bit long, but it was catchable.

    “I feel like I didn’t play to the best of my ability”, he told Missi Matthews for the team’s website following the game. “I had my hands on the ball a couple times and couldn’t come up with the catch”. While he did not drop another of his other five failed targets, it was just a generally rough day all around.

    “It was just a hard day for us”, he went on to tell the interviewer. “We lost, but you’ve just got to get back in the lab tomorrow and get better for next week”.


    So far this season, in the three games that he has played since he has returned from what ended up being a year-long suspension, Bryant has only caught seven of 18 targets with two drops for 135 yards. While he is averaging 19.3 yards per reception, he is only averaging 7.5 yards per target, and 1.4 yards per route run.

    Three games is still too small a sample size, however, to pass any sort of judgement, and we already saw what he could look like a week ago. The fact that such a high percentage of his targets are on deep passes this year is not doing his catch rate any favors.

    He did say that he felt that the offense as a whole started to progress “we went no-huddle”, saying, “everything started coming along for us”. That led to the their first touchdown of the day, but they struggled in the second half, about which he said, “we just didn’t finish”.

    Baltimore is a place that they have really struggled to finish lately. The Steelers have lost their last four games there, and that is where they are heading next. Will Bryant help turn things around there, both for himself and for the offense?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no kidding.

    • Edjhjr

      Another classic case of how 1,2 or 3 plays determine the game.

      He catches that, no fumble punt , no missed field goals, so the Steelers win, by what 10

    • StillersInThe6

      People were blasting Big Ben in the Winners/Losers article, which I guess is the easy/trendy thing to do, but I’m not sure anyone on the team had a worse game than MB. Okay, the deep ball wasn’t perfect, but show some damn effort man – sprawl out for it and dive if you need to, but I’m just left feeling he didn’t want it enough. And then the rest of the day he managed to get ZERO separation on some guy named Cooper or whoever. Like that CB looked like a pro-bowler stuck on MB’s hip all game and swatting pass after pass. For the athletic specimen that MB is, to struggle so mightily to get any separation is very concerning. I’m really hoping he can right this ship, and prove us he is the weapon we thought he was – we desperately need some WR support right now.

    • Rick McClelland

      It’s actually great to see MB taking responsibility like that. If he continues to think of his own play in that manner, I see nothing but an upward trend.

    • DIVE FOR THE F**KING BALL!

    • ThatGuy

      Perhaps, but he was probably thinking he could get to it and if he did that’s an untouched TD.

    • NCSteel

      No doubt, with a trip to Baltimore on tap, they have put themselves in a bad spot.
      Recognizing, like Martavis’ that they are underachieving and basically, stinking up the joints week to week is step 1.
      Step to is laying a smack down on the Ratbirds, ala Jacksonville.

      By the way LeVeon, I’mma need 15. As in some 15 yard runs.

    • Nathanael Dory

      yep I agree

    • Charles Mullins

      More than that. You don’t run as much as Chi did when your behind and Glennon wasnt winning the game for them. Punt really hurt us. I wouldn’t be surprised to see brown back there.

    • I know. He’s thought that before with the same results.

    • Mike C.

      Early in the game, I commented to a buddy that I can’t remember the last time he made a contested catch, or came down with a 50/50 ball, etc. He put on all of that muscle and doesn’t use it. If you can’t get separation, at least put your body in a better position to make the catch. The dbs had better position all day.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      He was awful, frankly. While one of the throws to him in the end zone was contested, he did little to come down with the ball and they used important snaps on those throws.

      He was a large reason the team lost imo.