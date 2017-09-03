Hot Topics

    We May Not Have Seen The Last Of David Johnson

    By Matthew Marczi September 3, 2017 at 10:00 am


    There are probably some who are not interested in hearing this, but I was surprised and disappointed by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to move on from veteran tight end David Johnson, who has been their only consistent performer over the course of the past two summers, and during last season, since he was brought back to the team.

    A former 2009 seventh-round draft pick, who started out in the backfield as a fullback, Johnson spent two years with the Chargers in 2014 and 2015 before being brought back last year in order to aid in the Steelers’ transition from Heath Miller and Matt Spaeth, two long-time staples at the position.

    The team recognized the fact that his blocking ability was unique on the roster by the end of the season, given that by then they were utilizing him as the lone tight end in certain running situations, often either paired with a fullback or an extra lineman while Jesse James watched from the bench.

    While he is never going to be mistaken for Jimmy Graham, I have long believed that Johnson is a more capable pass-catcher, at least as far as his hands go, than would be suggested by his usage in that area, even if he is not much of a threat for run after the catch. I recall a nifty one-handed reception on a pass thrown behind him on a two-point conversion last year, as captured in the display image above.

    It is somewhat counterintuitive that it was Johnson who was released when he was the most consistent performer between himself, James, and Xavier Grimble throughout the offseason process, but evidently they believe that Vance McDonald will be able to absorb quite a bit, if not all, of Johnson’s duties.


    I do admit that I hold out some small hope that he could be brought back. Given that he is the only vested veteran of the group outside of McDonald, Johnson’s release would be outright, and would not subject him to waivers, which means that the team could have a wink and nod arrangement to bring him back.

    This could either come after they presumably move Cameron Sutton to injured reserve—although they would then still have to make an additional move to accommodate Le’Veon Bell when he signs his franchise tender—or it could even come after Week One, after which his salary for the full season would not be guaranteed—another perk of being a vested veteran.

    While often maligned by some, especially for his missed block as a fullback in the Super Bowl during his second season, I confess that I have always been a fan of Johnson’s, simply a blue-collar performer who does what is asked of him, and who has improved over the years.

    That said, this sort of end-of-roster move is ultimately not going to affect things very much, and it is true that Grimble has improved as a blocker. I have always liked Grimble’s potential, but it is a matter of him finding consistency in his game.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      send feiler to the donkies for a conditional pick.
      bring back DJ.

    • Is this deja vu? I hope so. We can use his versatility.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      My assumption is we will be passing 100% of the time and do not need his run blocking.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      It is amazing to me to see the differing points of view on David Johnson. I’ve watched every one of his games since he became a Steeler, and I fully acknowledge he’s a good solid blocker (if you put him in a confined space with an immobile target). But to hear people on this site gush over him, you’d think he was on his way to the hall of fame as the best blocking TE in the history of the NFL. He’s not.

      He’s a 6’2″ 260 pound, 30 year old, average athlete, with average reach and slow feet. There’s no way he’s blocking any legitimate pass rusher if they blitz off the edge. He struggles with moving targets when run blocking at the second level. He runs poor routes. His hands are average at best. He offers nothing in the run after the catch department (even when he does catch it). And he’s not a red zone/jump ball threat. He’s basically a fullback. And there are a dozen fullbacks available right now who can do exactly what he does. In fact we have one on our team.

      The reason the Steelers upgraded their TE position (with McDonald) is because all three of our previous guys were junior varsity level TE’s. That includes Johnson. I don’t understand why it’s so hard for some of our fan base to see that (let alone admit that). Sorry DJ but it was time to go.

    • dennisdoubleday

      It’s a “perk” that he can be signed without guaranteeing his full season salary?

    • Michael Conrad

      I hope they cut him for good time to move on.

    • #beatthepats

      Me too, Hubbard can be used as an blockkng te in a pinch. When Johson is the lone te in the game its clearly a telagraphed run. Has no speed to get down the field. Grimble and mcdonald give them a patriot like threat down the middle of the field. This offense is stoked. No need for him at all.

    • Boots

      I take no pleasure in seeing DJ let go. He’s the kind of football player that does the dirty work that helps make good teams good. I wouldn’t mind seeing him come back, but if not I’m thankful for what he’s done over the years!

    • hdogg48

      If I could draw up a blueprint of what a perfect TE
      would look like in terms of pass blocking, run
      blocking, finding the open spot and fighting for
      the extra yards to move the chains….it wouldn’t
      be Gronk.

      It would be Jason Witten, with Heath Miller second.
      Watch who gets into the HOF first to back my argument.

    • Jack Grogan

      Heath is probably my favorite Steeler ever, and I love Witten’s game. But Gronkowski is a force of nature, an incredible blocker (perhaps the best TE in NFL in that regard), and a nightmare in the passing game. I understand Witten/Heath are/were not as frequently injured, but on a game-to-game basis Gronkowski is a better player than both.