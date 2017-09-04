Mike Mitchell Returns To Practice

While the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be required to issue their first injury report for a couple of days, we know one piece of very good news. Mike Mitchell is back at practice today after missing nearly all of camp with a leg injury. The Steelers’ Snapchat page showed a clip of him going through drills.

Mitchell had told reporters he was aiming to play Week One but the team had been quiet on the subject throughout. Mike Tomlin deflected questions about Mitchell’s return after the preseason finale. He’ll have his press conference tomorrow and is likely to provide an update then.

It’s welcome news for a safety group that has been reeling. Jordan Dangerfield was waived/injured today, one reason why the team went after and traded for J.J. Wilcox. And Robert Golden, while healthy, struggled to fill Mitchell’s shoes in the preseason.

There is a concern about rust and cohesion given that Mitchell didn’t play a single preseason snap with the team, and only made it to the early portion of the third practice, but a rusty Mike Mitchell is still the best option the team has right now.





Should he play against the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell will push his Steelers’ start streak to 55 games, including playoffs. He’s never missed a game in his previous three years with the club.