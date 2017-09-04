Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Returns To Practice

    By Alex Kozora September 4, 2017 at 11:22 am


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be required to issue their first injury report for a couple of days, we know one piece of very good news. Mike Mitchell is back at practice today after missing nearly all of camp with a leg injury. The Steelers’ Snapchat page showed a clip of him going through drills.

    Mitchell had told reporters he was aiming to play Week One but the team had been quiet on the subject throughout. Mike Tomlin deflected questions about Mitchell’s return after the preseason finale. He’ll have his press conference tomorrow and is likely to provide an update then.

    It’s welcome news for a safety group that has been reeling. Jordan Dangerfield was waived/injured today, one reason why the team went after and traded for J.J. Wilcox. And Robert Golden, while healthy, struggled to fill Mitchell’s shoes in the preseason.

    There is a concern about rust and cohesion given that Mitchell didn’t play a single preseason snap with the team, and only made it to the early portion of the third practice, but a rusty Mike Mitchell is still the best option the team has right now.


    Should he play against the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell will push his Steelers’ start streak to 55 games, including playoffs. He’s never missed a game in his previous three years with the club.

    Alex Kozora
    Alex Kozora
    • D.j. Reynolds

      Good news!!!

      Any reports on how quickly Haden is expected to start and/or whether we can expect him to get the lion’s share of CB work over Seasabaugh this week?

    • afrazier9

      Nothing like a trade to increase the since of urgency lol

    • Xclewsive

      The secondaries experience has grown exponentially.

    • afrazier9

      Hey Mathew looks like I was right about Sutton on IR. Also about the corners opening day except for Haden didn’t call that lol

    • derp_diggler

      I’m not convinced yet that he will play this Sunday. Individual drills are not the same as practicing with the team.

    • AndreH

      As soon as the Steelers traded for another safety Mike Mitchell all of sudden is back on the field practicing. Timing is everything…position needs an upgrade anyway.

    • John Pennington

      Just hope Dangerfield finds his back to the team he works hard even after being cut who knows how many times but keeps his head up and gives all he got the team needs to give him a break he earned it.

    • Rocksolid20

      Dang , I really like the way Dangerfield plays the game .

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t think Mike Mitchell missing all of this time should hurt him much. He is a good communicator back there and knows his business. We just have to hope these constant injuries don’t further impact his already middling play. We really need good years from our safeties.

      And man, I haven’t heard a single word about Davis all preseason. Talk about a guy it would be great to get a big jump from. He is so far under the radar right now with everything else going on.

    • RickM

      Good stuff. I just hope the practice goes well and the injury problem is behind him.

    • Tracy L Trent

      they have Davis…yeah we may have not heard much about him but that could be because he is simply doing his job when hes in….if he were lacking we would know about it…..i think he is the future start safety on the team and mitchel is good but for how much longer and it is nice we picked up another aggressive safety but we havent seen him play and he has to learn our schemes….i think we will be ok….staying healthy though is imparative

    • Jason

      Davis already starts.

    • AndreH

      I know…the kid was making a lot of progress, after working his way off the practice squad and on to the 53 man roster last year. What I’m puzzled by is why Tomlin insist on sticking with William Gay? One telling factor that plays into my initial assessment, the man is on the other side of 30 and he can no longer cover receivers in the slot. Its time to shut the door on William Gay. The youth movement has begun.

    • Tracy L Trent

      i was responding to a post from someone who said they wondered why they havent heard anything good about davis…..i think the new safety might compete with mitchel and davis…i watched his highlights…if he can play smart and that aggressive and not cause penalties he may be a gd pick up….but my point about davis was that he hasnt been heard about neither good or bad and to me thats a good sign….hes just doing his job and theres nothing to report….yes i believe that davis will continue to get better and probably still start unless he has a set back

    • Douglas Andrews

      Say what you want to about Mitchell’s play but 55 straight starts while never missing a game that’s impressive especially after you total up all the shoulder and groin issues he’s had.