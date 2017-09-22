Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin With Chance To Tie Chuck Noll Sunday

    By Alex Kozora September 22, 2017 at 02:44 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have started many seasons 2-0 before. But 3-0? That is much rarer. If the Steelers beat the Chicago Bears Sunday, they’ll leave Week Three undefeated for the first time since 2010. It’ll mark the third time Mike Tomlin has led his group to a 3-0 start. 2007, his debut season, the other.

    Bill Cowher went 3-0 only once. 1992, also his debut season, but never replicating that the rest of his coaching career. And in non-strike shortened seasons, Chuck Noll did it only three times: 1973, 1978, and 1979.

    For the record, the Steelers also went 3-0 in 1982, during a strike where they went nine weeks between the second and third game. But that weird season doesn’t really count.

    Of course, it doesn’t mean a whole lot ultimately. Head coaches in Pittsburgh aren’t hired to go 3-0. They’re here to win Super Bowls. But for a Steelers’ team that’s been thought of as slow starters, this would help break up that notion.

    In 1978, 1979, and 2010, the Steelers went on to go to the Super Bowl, winning the former two and losing the latter to the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh sputtered out in 2007, falling in the Wild Card game to David Garrard and the Jacksonville Jaguars.


    Tomlin has done a great job of creating strong second-half teams. The Steelers have finished at least 6-2 over the final eight games in each of the last four seasons, including 7-1 a year ago. If he can continue that streak and add to it with an impressive start, the Steelers can make a push for the #1 seed and home field advantage throughout.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Love me some Mike T but he knows he has to have 4 L’s to be compared to the Emperor

    • Alex Kozora

      I don’t think anyone is trying to compare him.

    • Jones

      Definitely an interesting factoid, but I’m more interested in winning during the “soft” schedule to pad the record before things get tougher. Have to stack W’s early and often!

    • NW86

      Stacking hotcakes, as Keisel would say. (Man, I miss Da Beard)

    • Steel City Slim

      When they went 3-0 in 2010 it was without Big Ben because he was suspended. Tomlin is a better coach than most people will ever give him credit for.

    • John Noh

      Will the Bears do the wussy thing of wearing white at home because of the hot weather?

    • nutty32

      Cowher certainly earned his 3 – 0 his rookie season by calling that fake punt in Houston to upset the heavily favored Oilers. Pretty much set the tone for the new and exciting post-Noll era. Boy, I wished that game was available on youtube. A watershed moment for a once proud franchise that had been wandering the desert for a good bit of time, minus ’89.

    • will

      4 L’s????? what does that mean?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The Steelers have hired three excellent head coaches in a row. Very fortunate that each was the right person needed at the right time.

    • GoSteelerz

      4 Lombardi’s… 4 Lombardi Trophies… In other words, 4 Superbowl wins…

    • Jaybird

      Wussy? That’s smart as hell , wearing white on a hot day. Staying cool beats watching Lawrence Timmons puking through his face ask anyday!

    • Jeff McNeill

      I don’t believe he has to get 4 to be compared because it is much tougher because of free agency. He needs more than he has, but if he gets to 3 I think the question of the greatest Steelers coach should begin.

    • Jeff McNeill

      They do have a tremendous track record with hiring head coaches.