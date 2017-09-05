Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Explains How Justin Hunter Made Steelers Roster

    By Alex Kozora September 5, 2017 at 11:45 am


    Wide receiver was undoubtedly the deepest position on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. So there was no question it was a tough decision to figure out the final spots. Ultimately, it went to Justin Hunter and Mike Tomlin explained why at his opening press conference.

    “He’s been a consistent playmaker for us largely over the course of this process,” Tomlin told reporters. “Whether it’s OTAs, or training camp, kinda highlighted by that significant play in Carolina the other night.”

    That catch, a 58 yard touchdown down the right sideline from Josh Dobbs, seems to have cemented his spot. Sammie Coates was shipped out of Cleveland and Demarcus Ayers cut, now on the Patriots’ practice squad.

    Hunter certainly has the triangle numbers and at moments throughout his career, played to those measurables. He caught four touchdowns on ten receptions last year with the Buffalo Bills, showing position flexibility by playing on the outside and in the slot.

    While he doesn’t offer any special teams value, if he can earn a helmet on game day, he’s another red zone/situational option for a Steelers team that struggled to close out drives last season.


    “He’s made splash plays,” Tomlin said, continuing to explain the decision “He’s utilized his physical tools well. His size, his speed, for those reasons, we’re excited he’s apart of us.”

    The person who seemed to be in his corner the most throughout this process was Ben Roethlisberger. He repeatedly praised Hunter, Talking with 93.7 The Fan in mid-August, Big Ben seemed to be coming away pretty impressed.

    “I threw a ball, Justin ran a dig route, an 18 yard in route. I threw high on purpose, almost trying to overthrow him. He went off on one foot and plucked it out of the air. We all kind of looked around like, ‘wow, that was pretty special.’”

    Or plays like this one, Hunter tracking and hauling in this deep pass down the right sideline during camp.

    When the franchise QB endorses a guy, it’s hard to ignore. So Hunter won out and hopefully those traits – and better QB play – produce a career year if called upon.

    • Greg

      For this year, we made the best decision. But now the back half of our receiving group is either old or on a one year deal. What about next year?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Good point. It is also very possible(likely) that this both Bryant and Bell’s final season with the team.

    • capehouse

      Nice to hear what I had already assumed. Hunter won the spot. He didn’t get a default roster spot because Coates had trade value. Hunter is the better WR. End of story.

    • Nathaniel Sullivan

      Bryant has 2 years left. His suspension didn’t count against his rookie contract.

    • John

      Yes. And I saw Hunter play in college and he looked good. I saw Coates play in college and he never looked as good. Hunter was a second round pick and Coates was a third. Seems to make sense although I wish we had Coates also.

    • colingrant

      A wide catch radius reduces Ben’s accuracy requirement. If the pass in the video were to Eli Rogers, it may not have been completed or would have forced Rogers to layout for the ball, eliminating run after catch possibilities. Ben has to be giddy with probably the biggest and best group of receivers he’s had in his career.

    • colingrant

      Just up-voted you not for your post but for your name. Cold!

    • srdan

      When you’re trying to entice your franchise QB to play, this is one way of doing it. Happens in BBall all the time, let him have say on some players.

    • Truth Dispensary

      Can you imagine this team’s offense if Ladarius Green had worked out? It would have been completely unfair to opposing D’s how good they would be…

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Didn’t realize that. Thank you for the good news!

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      The camp catch was one that Sammi doesn’t usually make. Going forward, you have AB, Martavis, Eli, JuJu and potentially Hunter. It’s easy to fill in 1 or 2 thru draft and FA.

    • NickSteelerFan

      We have a short, middle and tall speed player (AB, DHB, Bryant) and a short, middle and tall guy that can play the slot (rogers, JJSS, Hunter). I love the versatility of this group. Whatever Ben wants, he can have it

    • Douglas Andrews

      I’m not sure Coates every made a combative catch like that before.

    • JT

      I think Dave or Alex mentioned on the podcast, that even more impressive than the deep catch was when he ran a short route, and showed the QB his numbers before bringing in the catch. That’s what Sammie could never figure out.

    • Steeler-Drew

      Whether it’s a deep ball like in the Carolina game or his redzone touchdown the guy earned his position by as Tomlin said making “plays”. I never understood the knock on him even though he was making plays from the time the team signed him. I really feel many get hung up on whether a player can contribute to special teams. I know Tomlin has said as much but it seems to be overvalued. I’m sorry but being able to score a touchdown on a deep ball or in the redzone where they have struggled for years is more important than whether a player can make a tackle.

    • JT

      That’s where the annual 3rd round (or higher) WR comes in. Rinse and repeat!

    • francesco

      I have this one reservation concerning Hunter and it would be his body size. He seems too fragile for my liking. I would like to see him put on 20 pounds.

    • Conserv_58

      The questions I’ve had with Sammy are, does he want it bad enough? Does he want to push himself outside of his comfort zone in order to reach elite level? The answer, based on my observations is, no.

    • Edjhjr

      But he was also practicing against the secondary they have admitted to be sub par

    • H.K. northern cali

      Gotta help us down in the red-zone.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Ju Ju will become a beast.

    • will

      Really??…..what about 2020?

    • will

      I got a concussion just thinking about that scenario.

    • T R

      I THOUGHT they let him try return kicks since he don’t contribute in special teams.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I think WR is the last position we should be worried about.

    • Ken Krampert

      Good point on catchcatch radius. When comparing comparing Hunter to Coates, it answers everything. Coates wins no combat catches, doesn’t go up high for any balls that I can recall and his hands are suspect at best.