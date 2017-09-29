Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin: Good Tackling ‘Covers Up’ A Lot Of Defensive Issues

    By Matthew Marczi September 29, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Remember tackling? It was nice when the Pittsburgh Steelers defense used to be known for that during the 2000s, wasn’t it? These days, in spite of the fact that they have arguably the most physical training camp in the entire league, and likely conduct more live-tackling drills than anybody else, they have become, and remain, and at-best average tackling team.

    On Sunday, they were certainly well below the average, the number of missed tackles probably not far from a couple dozen. There is a reason that we put up a missed tackles report here on a weekly basis, after all. It is one of the two fundamental aspects of the game, the other being blocking, and without tackling, no scheme matters.

    This more than anything is what had Head Coach Mike Tomlin up in arms during his weekly press conference. Talking about his team’s defensive failures, he talked about the missed tackle as being the catalyst for so many of the big plays that the Bears offense had in Chicago.

    There were some tackles missed on some of those breakout plays”, he noted during his press conference on Tuesday. “Sometimes good, open-grass tackling covers up a lot of things”. But there was, too often, no cover on Sunday.
    “There’s going to be a hole or two from time to time, particularly when you’re as well prepared as those guys”, Tomlin said of the Bears, and I have already previously complimented their run looks that they presented. “Usually, those plays are minimized with good tackling. Those are the 6- to 8- to 11-yard gains that you might see in the running game from time to time”.

    He went on, saying that “really, our biggest issue in those instances, there were several of those instances, we weren’t good tacklers. Those holes became field-flipping plays”. The Steelers allowed about 10 plays on Sunday on which a missed tackle contributed to the Bears gaining at least 10 yards.
    “It was a combination of us (needing to be) more solid on the perimeter at times, good schematics by them, and when those two things occurred we didn’t do a good job of tackling”, Tomlin summarized, all too succinctly. The Steelers have a serious tackling problem, and it is one that they have to tackle. I have to tackle my bad puns, but that is neither here nor there for the moment.


    Tackling issues have been a growing problem for more than the past half-decade for the Steelers defense. It seemed that things were starting to trend in a positive direction last year in that regard, but so far this season—particularly in the first and third games—the defense is providing plenty of reason to worry.

    • pittsburghjoe

      A well prepared team can cover up issues as well. There is an opportunity in Pittsburgh for someone with these skills.

    • falconsaftey43

      Now that we’ve all had some time to digest the game, I wanted to take a look back at the defensive performance. After looking back, I think I was way too hard on the defense and particularly on the “game plan”. I was initial infuriated that they didn’t scheme to stop the run more (rarely 8 in the box) when that seemed the only threat. But looking back, maybe completely stopping the pass and doing a good enough job vs. the run was a decent game plan. Let’s just look at it drive by drive and see what the defense actually did.

      1st drive, -1 yard and force punt.
      2, at PIT 29 after muffed punt, allow the TD. Should have held to FG, so that’s 4 points on the D 3 on ST. 29 yard drive.
      3, at 50 after strip sack, 21 yards and missed 47 yard FG.
      4, at CHI 18, 12 yards and punt
      5, at CHI 25 after PIT TD, allow 75 yard TD drive. terrible, 7 points on D.
      6, at PIT 1 after blocked FG return, penalty forces FG try. 3 points on ST.
      7, at CHI 22, -2 yard punt
      8, at CHI 20, -1 fumble give ball to offense at the CHI 16.
      9, at CHI 25, 33 yards punt
      10, at CHI 9, 3 yard INT, give ball at CHI 21
      11, at CHI 25, 3 yard punt
      12, at CHI 9, 38 yard, punt

      End of regulation, we all know what happened in OT. But IMO the D looked exhausted (take a look at how slow Shazier looks), there was terrible holding no-calls etc. Still would have liked to see the D offer more resistence.

      But this is more about was the gameplan of not focusing on the run ok. IMO, yes it was, and in fact, it was effective.
      Through 12 possessions in regulation, the D gave up 11 points. They also gave the offense the ball at the CHI 16 and CHI 21. That’s pretty darn good. problem was ST gave up 6 points and offense did nothing.
      We’re all pretty disappointed in the offensive performance right? After all they only scored on 1 long TD drive, and scored a TD on one short field, FG on the other short field. Well the CHI offense had one long TD drive, TD on a short field, FG on short field. Regulation, they did literally the exact same thing on offense as the Steelers offense (hence the tie, but even the circumstance was the same). The D held CHI to a terrible offensive day in regulation.

      This was not an attempt to obsolve the D from blame, they gave up the game winning drive in OT with little resistance. But, it was an attempt to look at how effective the apperent game plan of completely taking away the passing game was, and through 4 quarters it was really good. They only allowed 11 points in total and 17.2 yards per drive (which is a GREAT number) and gave the offense TWO really short fields.
      It’s a team game. If the offense and ST didn’t have terrible games, I think we’d actually be talking about how great the defense played, with only a minor concern about letting up some rushing yards, but thrilled that they 100% eliminated the passing game.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Can we rename coach “captain obvious?” yikers ….

    • Bradys_Dad

      It’s that whole “doing a good enough” job vs. the run that the D missed. The cut backs were coming hard and relatively fast and nothing was done to counter or protect that back-side. At one point it appeared that the Bears were simply imposing their will through the run game. That was embarrassing.

    • falconsaftey43

      But when did that really happen? I know how the game felt, I watched it and felt the same way. And I know OT was HORRIBLE by the defense. But, I’d ask that you go and look at the 12 regulation drives and really come back and tell me the defense was bad. They let up 1 significant drive in regulation.

    • Jacob

      It has become a yearly tradition ever since he introduced live tackling into training camp. I say it every year, I think it’s because teammates are willing to go down easier than regular season opponents, giving tacklers a false sense of what it takes to bring down an NFL player in a regular season game.

    • nutty32

      Of course tackling matters but it all starts with being outnumbered at the point of attack as pointed out in AK’s YT vid. Can only remember Bud really trying to hit w/o wrapping. Most of the others were being juked while having to run full speed to cover up huge open spaces with not enough other bodies surrounding the ball.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ve been trying to make this argument on multiple posts, but have been met with resistance to those still emotionally affected by losing to a Bears team, that admittedly looked totally inept last night. I agree with Tomlin. If we tackle even remotely better, we win this game. We totally shut down their passing. Glennon barely had 100 yards and 1 completion to a WR. I just can’t say we were out-coached in this one as a decided reason why we lost.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s a double-edged sword for us in some ways. We all want Shazier to play lightning fast and physical, but when he does, he gets himself dinged. He’s just not built to withstand constant punishment. So, we let Timmons walk and promote Vince Williams. The thumper. Hoping he’d be the one to let Shaz make the INT’s and the calls and not have to hit quite as much, and then they both go and lead the team in missed tackles through 3 weeks. Vince hasn’t been terrible. But has he been as good as some advertised? I’d say no.

      That said, I truly think that getting Watt and Tuitt back is going to make a difference. On top of that, Haden and Hilton are just 3 games into their Steeler careers. Something tells me that this team is going to steadily get better and better, as long as we stay healthy, as guys get to where they are completely comfortable and feeding off each other. Oh, I also think using Deebo more would help, but that horse has been beaten now with about 10,000 sticks.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yup, the 100 million dollar offense has to do better. Only so much this defense can do.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, previously the team looked to shut down the run and make them win via the pass. I say if you can do the opposite, it’s a good strategy as well. I find it kind of funny now looking back, that everyone thinks our offense and our defense was horrible. But if our offense and the Bears offense did the exact same thing, how can that be?

    • Bradys_Dad

      I’m sure that you’re right. The one aspect that I would be curious about is how often the Bears were effective on 3rd downs with their run game – again those short cut-backs. It may have only “seamed” as if they were running at will but the results were detrimental nonetheless. No way we should have lost that game … no way.

    • falconsaftey43

      So your theory is that practicing tackling, leads to worse tackling. It’s certainly a different theory. There is some logic to it, but I don’t buy it. How then, could you ever get better at it? Also, pretty sure the bottom of the roster guys (like backup RBs who get way more reps in TC) go hard every play because they are fighting everyday for a roster spot.

    • Paul Rainey

      Well said, let me use stick number 10,001. That was terrible coaching.

    • Michael James

      Exactly. The defense managed to keep Chicago at 210 yards total offense (not counting OT) and they effectively allowed only 11 points. Yes, the run defense looked bad in the first half (and overtime), but overall the defense played easily good enough to win.
      Problem is, you can’t expect to win when your offense and special teams completely stink it up.

    • falconsaftey43

      They were 2 for 4 rushing on 3rd down. They converted 3rd n 2 with a 9 yard run in the 2nd quarter (at CHI 33, on the long TD drive). They converted 3rd n 2 with a 15 yard run in the 3rd quarter (at PIT 40, drive ended in punt). They failed on 3rd and 5 and 3rd and 31.

      They were 2 for 8 passing on 3rd down.

      So total they were 4 for 12 on 3rd down which isn’t bad by the defense.

    • Conserv_58

      Watching the videos of the game we see the same problem with the Steelers’ players tackling that is prevalent around the league. The Bears were able to run the ball as successfully as they did because the Steelers defensive players were over persuing and using poor tackling technique. I get so angry watching them attempting to bring a RB down with shoulder hits. RB’s need to be wrapped up. Period. There are countless examples showing that RB’s have the ability to bounce out of a shoulder hit and keep running. What ever happened to teaching players to wrap a ball carrier up?

    • srdan

      Is North Hills hiring?

    • srdan

      Compliments man, good stuff as always. I think your insight is great and I’m not sure where you get your next gen stats but you piece them together well. Anyway, you should contact Dave to see if he would let you get an article or two a week. What you wrote above is a good article, just missing some gifs.

      Thanks!

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks man. I’m happy to just be a commenter. Most my stats I piece together myself from profootballreference. the NFL’s site does have some nice next gen stats on it now, which is cool.