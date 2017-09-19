Hot Topics

    Mother Hubbard Providing Lots Of Comfort For Steelers

    By Alex Kozora September 19, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Chris Hubbard used to be the guy everyone loved to hate. The guy you’d see show up on the 53 man roster out of camp and scream, “why!!!!”

    Sunday showed why. Hubbard did everything but hand out the Gatorade.. The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the game with just two tight ends and quickly were down to only one healthy when Jesse James injured his ankle on the first play. So Hubbard worked as a 6th OL/extra TE in the early portions of the game.

    Then Alejandro Villanueva, entering the game sick, left because of dehydration. Hubbard shifted over and played admirably and arguably even better than an under-the-weather Villanueva. When Marcus Gilbert left with similar ailments, Hubbard moved to right tackle and finished out the game. In all, he logged 41 quality snaps.

    Though B.J. Finney is still the top backup on the interior, if it ever came to it, Hubbard could play anywhere inside. Toss in his work as an extra tight end and he can play six different spots on the line, something no one else on the line is able to claim.

    And mid-game, the Steelers can – and have, as they did against the Vikings – shift him around. That’s a lot of stress on a linemen. Tough enough to learn two positions, much less all the positions. It might seem easy, even something like flipping from right to left guard/tackle but it’s a huge mental adjustment. Listen to the guys who have played on the o-line, Geoff Schwartz is one of the best, and they’ll all dispel the myth that’s it’s easy.


    Essentially, Hubbard is the Stephen Hawking of this group. Super bright guy but isn’t getting the credit he’s earned.

    It’s easy to lose his name in the shuffle. He’s working alongside two first round picks, a second rounder, a 6’9 war hero, and there’s already the scrappy UDFA story in Ramon Foster. Hubbard is the forgotten man, the guy who lives on the fringe.

    On this squad, he lives wherever he has to. The Steelers would undoubtedly be in a much worse place without him on the roster.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • VaDave

      Amen bro. He’s the William Gay of the Offense….I haven’t figured that one out either…..I suppose it’s that 1st impressions don’t go away sort of thing.

    • Josh Gustad

      Thanks Alex, the title of this made me chuckle. Good read.

    • lyke skywalker

      LOL – Stephen Hawking! How does that assessment reflect back on the other linemen?

    • John Phillips

      He’s a flaming liberal and doesn’t believe in God?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Give him credit for understanding what to do at all the various positions that he can play. Think protections alone, much less run blocking assignments. Impressive, and he does a serviceable job at all.

    • JT

      I’ll gladly take my serving of crow. I wanted him run out of town early on when he was getting absolutely abused in his early preseason work. But he really has become a valuable piece of the OL. Not easy to move around that much and be competent.

    • AndyR34

      Guilty as well!

    • srdan

      Good point. Give Munch some decent clay and he will mold it.

    • NW86

      I gotta admit, while I was fine with Hubbard as the league-minimum salaried, “break glass in case of emergency” 8th OL, I did think that the $1.8M RFA tender for him was a little pricey. I thought they could have not tendered him and probably still got him back for less on the open market. But a couple more games like that and he will have certainly earned his salary.

    • Michael James

      Same with Mitchell on the defense. He may not be an all-pro safety, but he’s a very solid contributor. I don’t get why there are still so many Steelers fans who not only criticize him, but who are adamant that he’s a really bad safety, which he clearly isn’t.

    • Posters seem to forget that players can develop and get better. No player today is what he will be tomorrow.