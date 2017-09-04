Hot Topics

    Patriots Sign WR Demarcus Ayers To Practice Squad

    By Dave Bryan September 4, 2017 at 07:43 am


    Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers now has a new home and it’s with the New England Patriots, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

    Ayers, who was waived by the Steelers on Saturday, has decided to become a member of the Patriots practice squad. The Houston product and 2016 seventh-round draft pick reportedly turned down an offer to be on the Steelers practice squad following his Saturday waiving.


    After spending most of his rookie season on the Steelers practice squad, Ayers was added to the team’s 53-man roster in December and played in two regular season games. He caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

    Ahead of the Steelers making their final roster cuts, Ayers reportedly made it clear that he had no interest in being back on the Pittsburgh practice squad in 2017. The wide receiver missed most of this year’s training camp and three of the team’s four preseason games with an injury.

    • Sam Clonch

      Well, huh…

    • RyanW

      Cue the overreactions in 5…4…3…

    • Hagen Rinde

      No superbowl then…. lol

    • Brenton deed

      After wishing him well now I don’t…

    • Brian Tollini

      Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell, Philip Dorsett, Chris Hogan…am I missing someone? Seems like a decent group, I guess he sees a better opportunity.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      smh.

    • Walt Dongo

      Grats on your ring ayers

    • #beatthepats

      They need our playbook, cheating will continue.

    • Terrell Barnes

      It makes no sense! He turned down the Steelers practice squad offer and take the Patriots when he was well beyond being any team’s practice squad guy. He should have just waited 1-2 weeks after the week one WR injuries and a team would have signed him out right.

    • pittfan

      someone here called it.

    • Steel B

      WOW. what a dicck move.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      He’s a slot. That’s the position they need with Edelman gone. It makes sense. Congrats to the guy on finding a home. Now, let’s move on!

    • Jacob

      This isn’t the first time the Pats have signed one of our players when the Steelers were going to be competitive. Belichick is slick.

    • WreckIess

      Well this is certainly going to hurt some feelings.

    • T R

      well jokes on you Ayers. Bellichick already know the offense scheme of steelers so you can go run and tell him nothing he dont know.. LOL

    • T R

      yep moving right along..

    • T R

      he was very Blount..

    • T R

      Maybe he our spy.. he going up there and spy.. cause Belichick going to cut him soon as he drop one of Brady passes. then he comes back and tell us the secrets we cant stop!!

    • Jaybird

      “But we’re talking about practice squad man. What are we talking about? Practice squad? We’re talking about practice squad, man. We’re talking about practice squad. We’re talking about practice squad. We ain’t talking about the game.We’re talking about practice squad, man.”
      -Allen Iverson on Ayers going to New England’s Practice Squad

    • Delboka

      What a
      B
      I
      T
      C
      H

    • Steve Johnson

      Who do you think they practice against when they game plan for an opponent? Better yet, having a player on your practice squad to replicate Antonio Brown during the week leading up against the Steelers? Brilliant Move by Belicheat. Can’t be mad at him, that’s why he considered to be the best in the business, hands down.

    • George Hareras

      WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!

    • razaard2

      Slot depth on Steelers:
      Rogers
      Juju Smith Schuster
      Ayers

      Slot depth on Patriots:
      -Edelman- +
      Amendola
      Possibly Ayers

      He is seizing a better opportunity I guess

    • Steve Johnson

      I think he was ticked off, probably felt he was better than DHB and provided much more as a WR, PR/KR Specialist. And to be honest with you, I would agree. I’m sure he resents Tomlin and will probably drop a few dimes to the Patriots.

    • razaard2

      Lots of fast outside receivers, not a lot of shifty slot receivers I guess

    • Yea they signed Ayers to be AB on their scout team 8 weeks from now, not because of injuries they have sustained at the position. Give me a break…

    • Jaybird

      It was a joke Steve.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you do realize practice squad isnt binding. he can be snatched at any time if he accepts the offer.

    • RickM

      I normally wish our former players well. But not when they go to the Patriots. I’ll just leave it at I’m glad that his NFL career is continuing and I don’t blame him for not wanting to be #7 or #8 on our receiving chart. No hard feelings.

    • Michael Conrad

      He better be good cause Belichick will cut him fast.

    • ryan72384

      I’d say Ayers is definitely a little bitter towards the Steelers. Probably felt he deserved to be on the roster after playing surprisingly well the last couple of weeks last year. In his mind he might be thinking “haha I’ll show the Steelers”. Honestly if he became their starting slot reciever he’d probably catch 110 passes for 1100 yards like Welker and then Edelman. I thought he showed real potential as a slot reciever. But obviously we are stacked in the slot. JuJu is gonna be a beast inside.

    • DoctorNoah

      How much of a bonus does he get for personally handing Belicheat out playbook?

    • capehouse

      Even with Edelman down for the year the Pats have a solid set of 6 WRs. Crooks, Hogan, Amendola, Mitchell, newly traded Dorsett and specialteams ace Slater. He’s not getting off that PS anytime soon unless there’s an injury. Pats also have a lot of punt returners. You could argue Ayers was the Steelers best one. I think he left a better opportunity here. And to the Pats? Screw him.

    • Brian Miller

      Well they do have that with Amendola, but they very well may be using his for PR/KR too, which frankly is what we should be using his for, but oh well. They kept McCullers too and I do not think anybody understands that move.

    • Brian Miller

      Yeah, like he needs any help gameplanning for the Steelers…lol!

    • RickM

      Well when you already have Eli and then you draft JuJu, I’m pretty sure he saw the handwriting on the wall that he would likely not play in 2017. Why his recognition of that bent so many people out of shape yesterday is beyond me. It’s his career.

    • Thomas

      What a slap in the face, i can’t believe that he refused to join ours. What grounds does he have to feel mad at the team? He’s the one who didn’t practice all camp…

    • melblount

      I did not want to say out loud that I expected this, but I did. Now that Ayers has crossed over to the dark side, I guess I can say I’ve also expected him to be the next in a long line of virtually unstoppable slot receivers there. Kind of takes the cherry off the top of all the other great happenings of the past week. Just one opinion, and here’s hoping I’m completely wrong.

    • pcantidote

      I really don’t think any of those guys are anything special. Brady makes everyone look better. He probably sees a better opportunity there with Edelman out, and I’d have to agree with that logic.

    • GravityWon

      That was my first thought too

    • francesco

      Will provide intelligence for Belichick at the least.

    • RickM

      Amendola only had 23 catches in 12 games last year. I think at 31 age is catching up to him and of course he’s had the injuries. It’s a logical pick-up. Not sure that he’ll be able to crack the 53, but his odds are better there than here.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Haha, I called that one about 4 days ago. This is not a real surprising move by either party. The Pats lost Edelmen for the year and had a need for a shifty, slot type receiver and Ayers knows that he probably has less steep competition at WR in New England. Not to mention, Amendola has a history of injury, which increases his chances of getting upgraded to their 53.