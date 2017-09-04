Patriots Sign WR Demarcus Ayers To Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers now has a new home and it’s with the New England Patriots, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Patriots signed former @UHCougarFB Steelers wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 4, 2017

Ayers, who was waived by the Steelers on Saturday, has decided to become a member of the Patriots practice squad. The Houston product and 2016 seventh-round draft pick reportedly turned down an offer to be on the Steelers practice squad following his Saturday waiving.





After spending most of his rookie season on the Steelers practice squad, Ayers was added to the team’s 53-man roster in December and played in two regular season games. He caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in those contests.

Ahead of the Steelers making their final roster cuts, Ayers reportedly made it clear that he had no interest in being back on the Pittsburgh practice squad in 2017. The wide receiver missed most of this year’s training camp and three of the team’s four preseason games with an injury.