    So…Who In Pittsburgh Is Returning Kicks?

    By Alex Kozora September 2, 2017


    I’m writing this in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers final cutdowns so clearly, I have no idea how the roster is going to shake out. But I also have no idea who is returning kicks Week One against Cleveland.

    Goodbye Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis, and now, Sammie Coates. Last week, if you asked me who would’ve been the best candidates for those duties, those are the trio of names I would’ve given you. Now, they’ll all be playing elsewhere.

    Coates was actually decent as a returner, averaging 25 yards per try and a long of 44, a rare explosive play on that unit.

    And what’s left doesn’t make much sense. Mike Tomlin scolded Artie Burns for taking one rep at Latrobe and Trey Williams never got the chance to return kicks. Terrell Watson fielded some kicks in practice but never in-game. He could be the upback on kicks, the bigger, blocking type the Steelers like to employ. Could Marcus Tucker be in play? It seems like a longshot but of those on the roster, he winds up making the most sense.

    It could mean the team will go out of house. Maybe that’s another trade, maybe that’s a waiver wire pickup. Kickoffs aren’t nearly as important as they used to be but you still need good decision-makers and someone who can make an impact when called upon.


    Whoever it is, the team has gravitated towards bigger players. Special teams coach Danny Smith has cited toughness as one of the key factors in the position, someone willing and able to run full speed into the teeth of the defense. Bill Belichick actually broke down the differences between punts and kicks really well yesterday. Worth your time.

    Now, we wait. Maybe by the end of tomorrow, we’ll have our answer. Today though, I’ll scratch my head.

    

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dshoff

      Why would we have to go out of house to another team? If we are thinking about picking up another player, I say use Ayers.

    • steeltown

      Im thinking Marcus Tucker makes the 53 as the #6 and potentially KR

    • afrazier9

      I like tucker or Williams for the job. So is this 4 Rb on the roster?

    • Nathanael Dory

      ayers

    • Alex Kozora

      Ayers wasn’t brought in for kicks. Hasn’t done it here. Also..he’s been cut.

    • CP72

      This kick return thing is very interesting.

    • NW86

      Good question, Alex. Ayers was cut too, and Sutton is hurt…my guess would be Watson, or someone who isn’t on the team yet. It might take us a couple days to find out.

    • gdeuce

      Ayers got cut

    • dhorst88

      Eli Rogers?

    • T R

      Justin Hunter will since yal say he don’t help in special teams any other way.. here u go Justin

    • capehouse

      Keep it in the end zone and have the ball placed at the 25. Kick returners are going extinct.

    • steelburg

      Tucker is making the most sense right now. But I wouldn’t be surprised if DHB ended up doing it he has done it on other teams before.

    • CP72

      Eric Weems was just cut….just kinda grasping for straws at this point.

    • Ken Krampert

      If it isnt Tucker ( which would be a long shot, but you never know), we don’t really have anyone who has returned kicks left other than Sutton in college, and he is hurt. I say get JuJu up to speed.

    • RickM

      Well I thought Davis’s release made Coates more secure, so I hesitate to guess. I agree that Tucker’s longshot odds seem to have improved.

    • Boots

      If DHB is making the team as the end all be all of ST players he better be returning kicks then, too!

    • nutty32

      Conner & JuJu or any other warm body that can catch and take a knee.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Among current players on the roster, Antonio Brown averages 25 yards a return and is the last Steeler to take one to the house. Of course no way Antonio returns kickoffs. As far as I can tell Fitz Toussaint and James Harrison only players on current roster that have returned a kick in an NFL game (Unless Haden has). Deebo is somehow credited with one return for -2 yards so is probably not a viable option.Fitz is reportedly getting cut so time to be creative – Martavis Bryant?

      EDIT: Joe Haden did return 4 kicks his rookie year averaging 24.0 yards a return bit he has been slowed by injuries.