Ravens 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: DT Brandon Williams Sits Out Again Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered quite a few long-term injuries so far this year but the 53-man roster they currently have appears to be fairly healthy outside of two key starters.

The Ravens Thursday injury report is now out and still only includes four players listed on it ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Ravens were cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle).

It’s beginning to look like Brandon Williams might miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers and that will be a big loss for the Ravens if that’s the case. Brandon Williams missed the Ravens Week 3 game in London, England against the Jacksonville Jaguars with his foot injury. Should he indeed sit Sunday’s game out, he’ll likely be replaced by the combination of Michael Pierce and Carl Davis. The Ravens defense gave up 166 rushing yards to the Jaguars this past Sunday with Brandon Williams sidelined.

Watson, who had the Ravens only touchdown this past Sunday against the Jaguars, isn’t looking likely to play against the Steelers as well. To make matters worse, Maxx Williams is looking like he’ll also miss Sunday’s game. The Ravens other tight ends on their 53-man roster are Nick Boyle and Vince Mayle.





As for Hill, he has yet to dress for a game so far this season.