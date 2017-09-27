Ravens 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: DT Brandon Williams Sits Out Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first injury report of the week includes just four players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens were cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle).

Three of those four players, Hill and both Williams failed to practice all last week and all ultimately missed the Ravens Sunday game in London, England against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brandon Williams is the biggest name on that list of players as he’s a very dominant defensive tackle when healthy. He reportedly just rode a stationary bike on Wednesday.

As for Watson, he registered three catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens 44-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Hill has yet to dress for a game this season.




