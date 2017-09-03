Hot Topics

    Ravens Still Scrambling To Find Offensive Linemen, Trading For Two In As Many Days

    By Matthew Marczi September 3, 2017 at 05:40 am


    I don’t think many at this point will be unaware of the fact that the Baltimore Ravens have had quite a bit of trouble in assembling a cohesive offensive line for the 2017 season, a process that began way back in the spring. Even as they head into the regular season, there are still two positions along the line that are not fully settled.

    Adding to the mix are a pair of offensive linemen that the Ravens have traded for over the course of the past two days. On Friday, they sent a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for center Tony Bergstrom. Yesterday, they added yet another offensive lineman, Luke Bowanko, for an as-yet undisclosed draft pick.

    Not only has their starting offensive line, but also their depth, been ravaged in multiple directions this offseason. It began early in free agency when they lost starting right tackle Rick Wagner. They later traded center Jeremy Zuttah to the 49ers for, I believe, a swap of sixth-round draft picks.

    San Francisco ended up releasing Zuttah, and the Ravens picked him back up, but they have since released him again. Considering their situation, that must really say something about how much he is struggling, despite the fact that he made his first Pro Bowl a year ago as an alternate.

    Over the course of the past couple of months, Baltimore lost their starting left guard, second-year Alex Lewis, to a shoulder injury. Rookie fourth-round pick Nico Siragusa also suffered a season-ending injury, robbing them of a major contender to take over at either left guard or center. Veteran reserve John Urschel also decided to retire.


    The Ravens signed Austin Howard to take over at right tackle, and left tackle and right guard have been secured all along, but they are still sorting out what the best combination will be for left guard and center. Fourth-year reserve Ryan Jensen has been running at center and James Hurst has moved to guard since the signing of Howard.

    Both of them are career backups, but those who they brought in could provide competition, even though neither of them are starters. Bowanko, a former sixth-round pick entering his fourth year, did start 14 games as a rookie for the Jaguars following two games of dismal play by their offensive line that required a major shakeup. Bergstrom, a sixth-year veteran, had four career starts, none last season.

    While they did not give up much to acquire either one, the pair together does not inspire a lot of confidence, and if they do play, it will ensure that their group will lack any form of continuity, considering they were not even on the team a few days ago. At least Hurst and Jensen have been around for years.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • CP72

      The Ravens and Bengals have offensive line issues. One of our strong spots is the defensive line. That bodes very well for us.

      Wasn’t long ago that the Ravens had a great front seven and our o-line was awful. They use to beat Ben to death. Almost feel bad for Flacco….almost.

    • Preston Coe

      I was going to say the same thing. Almost verbatim. I can’t wait to play them.

    • Ed Smith

      Nah…

    • Doogie

      Hes is getting over 20 million per season so that might soften some of those blows.( about 20 mill too much)

    • DarthYinzer

      We better sweep these mofos.