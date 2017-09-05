Hot Topics

    Recapping Roster And Draft Impact From Flurry Of Trades

    By Matthew Marczi September 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers may have been the cause of a handful of strokes within the eastern Pennsylvania region over the course of the past week or so in light of their unusual and uncharacteristic activity. Because of the uncommon and, frankly, frequent behavior, I thought it would be of service to provide a recap of everything that went down and to take stock of what ultimately was gained and lost.

    The trading started with a player-for-player swap, with Lucas Crowley being sent to Washington for cornerback Dashaun Phillips. Neither player made their new teams’ 53-man roster, but Phillips is on the Steelers’ practice squad.

    Then the team made a trade for tight end Vance McDonald, sending a 2018 fourth-round pick the 49ers’ way, but also getting in return a 2018 fifth-round pick.

    On the final cut-down day, Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round pick were sent to the Browns for the Steelers’ original 2018 sixth-round pick that was traded to Cleveland a year ago in exchange for cornerback Justin Gilbert, who was released earlier this year.

    Ross Cockrell was dealt to the Giants for a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick. Presumably, if some condition regarding playing time is met, it could be elevated to a sixth-round pick, but this is not confirmed, merely speculation. When the Steelers traded a fifth-round pick for Brandon Boykin in 2015, there was a condition that stipulated it would be elevated to a fourth-round pick if he received 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.


    Finally, a day after the final cuts, the Steelers used that regained 2018 sixth-round pick as ammunition to send to the Buccaneers in exchange for safety J.J. Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

    So here is a rundown of what the team ultimately dealt, and what they got back:

    Personnel DealtPersonnel Gained
    C Lucas CrowleyCB Dashaun Phillips
    WR Sammie CoatesTE Vance McDonald
    CB Ross CockrellS J.J. Wilcox
    Draft Picks DealtDraft Picks Gained
    2018 Fourth-Round Pick (To 49ers)2018 Fifth-Round Pick (From 49ers)
    2019 Seventh-Round Pick (To Browns)2018 Seventh-Round Pick (Conditional) (From Giants)
    2019 Seventh-Round Pick (from Buccaneers)

    The 2018 sixth-round pick was a wash because they did not have it entering the season already. Depending on how the 49ers and Steelers finish during this season, the difference between the fourth-round pick lost and fifth-round pick gained could be somewhere around only 10 draft slots. If the Steelers place better than the Buccaneers in the 2018 season, they would also have improved their position in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

    The next two drafts now currently shape up as follows:

    2018 NFL Draft Picks2019 NFL Draft Picks
    Round 1Round 1
    Round 2Round 2
    Round 3Round 3
    Round 5 (from 49ers)Round 4
    Round 5Round 5
    Round 5 (compensatory)Round 6
    Round 7 (conditional; from Giants)Round 7 (from Buccaneers)
    Round 7

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Boots

      Is the 5th rd comp next year a done deal or is it just expected?

    • Spencer Krick

      It’s going to be an exciting 5th round.

    • RMSteeler

      3- 5’s instead of a 6th? Take that every year!

    • Not bad maneuvering. Gaining some prospects who may contribute to a deep playoff run while not putting the future in jeopardy.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Nice managing to stay in future draft hunts while acquiring personnel needed now.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      we were think the same way.

    • JohnB

      Wondering if theyre stockpiling picks so they can trade up for Bens replacement…bold moves.

    • DirtDawg1964

      We netted a starter, safety depth, and an extra pick for two guys who weren’t making the roster (Coates and Cockrell). Not bad. Not bad at all.

    • JT

      Folks speculated on Twitter that we lost the 5th round comp due to Wilcox. I couldn’t figure out why that might be, until I realized that we traded for a contract signed during the main FA period. A stupid rule, for sure. But even Colbert has admitted to not understanding all the nuances of the comp pick formula. Will be interesting to see what we actually get this year.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      And no 4th..

    • Douglas Andrews

      What round comp pick are the Steelers possibly gaining for the departure of Timmons? or was that fifth rd comp pick for LT

    • Igmond

      The 5th rd comp pick is for Timmons. Steelers could net another comp pick depending on how much the signed and departed FA’s play.

    • Jaybird

      That’s good to know. I wondered the same thing. Thanks for the info.

    • RMSteeler

      Only a few spots from it though

    • Yea but you said it better than I did. lol

    • Brenton deed

      Highest possible for Timmons

    • Boots

      I get that, but that stuff doesn’t usually get made official until March or April so has something changed and we know for sure or is that just an expectation?

    • Mark

      Can trade both 5th rounders to move up into the 4th round

    • Dorian James

      What’s not to like? The Southside Hustler did a great job this off season.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      An expected outcome

    • francesco

      Steelers need to regain the 2018 6th round pick.

    • stan

      I was just thinking yesterday that I’d like a rundown of the Steelers’ draft picks for the next two years but then I figured Steelers Depot would probably make one in the next couple of days.

    • stan

      There are 3 5th rounders!

    • stan

      The Wilcox and McDonald trades were all about the salary cap space we had remaining, so really Colbert’s great work was in over the last couple years in taking the team out of cap hell so we could franchise LeVeon and make moves like this.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      True! Great moves all around

    • IndianaCarson

      With 3 picks in the 5th round they kinda are getting a “high” 6th round pick.