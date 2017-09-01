Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Will Release RB Knile Davis

    By Dave Bryan September 1, 2017 at 03:34 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers need to trim their roster down to 53 players by Saturday evening and it appears as though running back Knile Davis won’t be on the final list.

    According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Steelers will be releasing Davis.

    Davis, who signed with the Steelers this past March, didn’t have a great preseason when it came to him running the football and returning kickoffs. He ended the preseason with 20 carries for 68 yards. and returned six kickoffs for 109 yards for an 18.2 average.

    With Davis seemingly now out of the picture, there’s a good chance that running back Terrell Watson will ultimately make the final 53-man roster this year as the team’s No. 3 option behind Le’Veon Bell and rookie James Conner.

    Watson, an Azusa Pacific product, had a great preseason and even started the Steelers Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.


    In the three preseason games that he received carries in, Watson rushed for 173 yards on 37 total totes. He also caught 6 passes for 47 yards.

    • steeltown

      If true…. HELLO Watson!!!

    • Steelers12

      Hello Watson and Ayers????

    • alevin16

      Don’t jinx it yet, Tomlin might pull a Blake and keep Toussant (sp?)

    • steeltown

      I certainly hope not, he’s done very little, hardly any burn this preseason. But you’re right… we shall see..

    • Tom

      Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane.

    • T3xassteelers

      YAY Watson!!!

    • T3xassteelers

      Lets hope so! REALLY hoping Ayers makes it!

    • John Noh

      God, that would suck. Fitz has done even less to deserve a spot than Davis. Thanks to your contributions and good luck catching on somewhere else.

    • capehouse

      So who’s going to be the kick returner?

    • RickM

      Nothing against Davis, but I’m glad that common sense prevailed. He just didn’t show much.

    • The Tony

      Touissant cut

    • Steve Johnson

      Nothing personal against Knile Davis, but Watson has clearly looked better, runs harder between the tackles too.

    • Steve Johnson

      They just cut him?

    • Superdriller316

      Wow, possible 3 thumping RB’s and Rosie. It’s going to be a loooonnnnnngggggg day for the defense.

    • T3xassteelers

      Who said this?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      wow thats the first free agent signing under colbert that hasnt made the 53 in YEARS!

    • NickSteelerFan

      Coates. Ayers maybe if he makes the team. Rogers could get a shot

    • steeltown

      Coates, maybe Fitz or Ayers

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coates? coates? i could return better than coates.

    • RickM

      Strange in a way, but that signals to me that Coates makes it. He’s probably our best kicker returner.

    • T3xassteelers

      Bring back Dri? 😉

      Okay, I kid I kid. Too far.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I know im not a fan either. Who else do you think?

    • The Tony

      Yes just saw it online

    • RickM

      That signals to me that Coates (who did little offensively) is definitely in. He’s probably our best kicker returner left.

    • steelburg

      If we are all being honest Watson earned it. Davis was be there then Fitzs and Watson ways better then both. One could even make an argument that Watson was equal to or better then Conner. So if it is truly Watson it has been earned.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Looking good for Watson then.

    • capehouse

      I could seriously see all 3 of those guys not making the 53. Coates probably the front runner of the 3.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Steelers preseason leader on kick returns was Marcus Tucker…

    • steelburg

      I was thinking the samething.

    • Melly

      not seeing it

    • steeltown

      I’d consider having JuJu back there next to Coates

    • RickM

      Yes, but he won’t make the 53 unless there’s a total shocker.

    • Boots

      Marczi nailed it in his final 53 article. Nice prognosticating!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      with fitz injured id say juju, rogers, maybe hilton, one of the back end roster guys.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Expected. Watson was undeniable. I think he could be a 1k yard rusher behind our 1’s. Peace Kniles. ✌️

    • steeltown

      Coates is making the 53, he’ll return kicks, i’d put maybe JuJu back there aswell

    • SteelerSurfer

      Me either but I’m all for it.

    • John Noh

      Me neither. The one Tweet I saw was fake news – it redirected to a story about Davis getting cut.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Prepare to be shocked. Tuck got tons of burn in every phase on special teams throughout camp and preseason and did well.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I been saying it day one.

    • T3xassteelers

      CB’s and WR’s are the last 2 positions to look for… Really hate we’re going to have to let a few fantastic WR’s go.

    • RickM

      You kind of have a major bias as the head of his fan club lol. We shall see. I think he’s a definite longshot.

    • John Noh

      Bye bye Osweiler – cut, $16M salary and all.

      No, please, let’s not.

    • T3xassteelers

      He’s a great story too.. Would be AMAZING if he could emerge as he was a tryout player and beating out the likes of DHB, Coates, etc.

    • capehouse

      I used to think so, but not so sure anymore. AB, Bryant, Rogers, JuJu are locks, then DHB is pretty close to that, and I think Hunter made the squad last night. If Coates makes it too then that’s 7! That doesn’t even take into account how impressive Ayers was on his 2 punt returns, and it’d be nice to have a guy like that on the roster to spell AB of those duties.

    • SteelerSurfer

      So Steelers could sign him for minimum and the Browns would have to pay the rest? HaHaHaHaHaHa

    • SteeltheKing

      A little surprised, I liked Davis as a RB, not so much as a KR. He showed a willingness to pick up the blitz, and had some good runs. Watson has been great in the pre season and really worked his tail off. If he made the team, great for him. Easy to root for a guy like him

    • Nicholas Danaluk

      I think Tomlin is using more common sense in the cuts this year instead of relying on his gut too much.

    • steeltown

      I’d like Ayers to make the Team but im thinking he missed too much time.

    • John Pennington

      Smart move by the steelers.Welcome Watson.

    • capehouse

      Yeah keeping DHB is definitely not what I would do. Just thinking what the Steelers will do.

    • WreckIess

      Guys keep saying Fitz Toussaint is gone, but there hasn’t been any official yet.