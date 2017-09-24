Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Won’t Participate In National Anthem Ahead Of Bears Game

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 10:21 am


    According to Jamie Erdahl‏ of CBS Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said Sunday morning that his team will not be participating in the National Anthem ahead the game against the Chicago Bears.

    Tomlin reportedly said his team will remain in the locker room until the National Anthem is over.


    “We’re not going to play politics,” Tomlin said. “We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t have to be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn’t be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision. We’re going to be 100 percent. We came here to play a football game. That’s our intent.”

    The Steelers are obviously choosing not to participate in the National Anthem due to recent remarks made President Donald Trump against the NFL and its players. Trump recently suggested that owners fire players who kneel during the National Anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest “when somebody disrespects our flag.”

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday following Trump’s comments.

    “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players,” Goodell said in his statement.

    Steelers team president Art Rooney II released a short statement later in the day.

    “I believe the Commissioner made an appropriate statement, and I have nothing to add at this time.”

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • DSG

      Good for them.

    • Steeler fan in NE

      So proud of our boys standing up for equality

    • DAWAARE

      ohmy ohmy
      Trump should just cancel his twitter account lol

    • Crowned

      Hopefully every team does this so we can stop getting daily updates about who’s kneeling and who’s standing.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Pieces of garbage

    • Cartman54

      I’m so proud to be a Steelers fan right now

    • s0v3r3i9n

      awesome. I was really disappointed when Art Rooney didn’t make a stand yesterday, but this is great. Good for them to stand together and make a statement.

    • O’Neal

      Or his life

    • O’Neal

      Waaaa

    • O’Neal

      Your boy trump is the one who caused this

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Umm no, we all make choices. No one is forcing them to stay in the locker room and disrespect the flag.

    • Chad Weiss

      Good for them.#gettin 7

    • beermonkey

      I’d say maybe you should find another team but they’ll all be responding similarly to the actual piece of garbage in the WH.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Then I guess it’s time to find another sport

    • O’Neal

      Exactly, teams around the league are choosing to protest a counterfeit and obviously dimwitted president

    • kdubs412

      I fear this comment section will turn ugly, so let me just say that independent of how you feel about the anthem protests, the amount of solidarity and brotherhood on this team is truly remarkable to see. For a team with a decorated veteran at left tackle to agree to this speaks volumes about their trust in one another. I’m damn proud of them.

    • O’Neal

      SAD

    • WreckIess

      There are 31 other teams in the league. Go pick one.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That President will be in office 8 years, better brace yourself for it

    • Steelers12

      ✌🏾

    • Patrick Donovan

      You do know every team use to stay in the locker room during the anthem

    • O’Neal

      Badminton is getting popular i hear

    • Steelers12

      Good

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I just might. Very sad day in Steelers history right here. I’ve never been more ashamed of my team.

    • O’Neal

      Lolz

    • beermonkey

      Cool, maybe NASCAR will work out for ya.

    • Steelers12

      Go to hockey or NASCAR

    • O’Neal

      He is losing supporters at a record pace

    • O’Neal

      Senile much

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Sure he is

    • Kevin Reich

      Keep politics out of sports.

    • O’Neal

      No the day trump got elected was a sad day in AMERICAN history

    • LHW

      I disagree. Full participation shows respect and reverence for the history of the country. Whatever Trump or anyone else says would not taint my sense of respect. If I were a player, I would go out there and stand. This entire situation is stupid and accomplish zero.

    • O’Neal

      You live under a rock?

    • beermonkey

      Seems to be only one person (so far) who has an issue with this. If it were to remain that way I doubt he sticks around long.

    • Kevin Reich

      Staying out completely not taking sides.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, I’m glad they are not kneeling, glad they decided to stay in the locker room. Unity, that team is very close, glad to be a Fan of The Pittsburgh Steelers.

    • Patrick Donovan

      Maybe not NASCAR he might get upset when he finds out Dale Jr on the good side

    • beermonkey

      Bye Felicia

    • WreckIess

      I 100% agree with the team’s decision. Gotta love when those with a real voice speak for the voiceless. Respect.

    • Sweet Lee

      Might want to let Cheetoface know.

    • Steve Johnson

      Stupid? No, most people have lost sight as to why the players are doing it. I agree, Politics and Sports should be separate.

    • Still Waters

      I’m so glad Tomlin took this approach. I couldn’t care less about which side of this ridiculous issue any of the Steelers players came down on, protest or don’t protest, it doesn’t matter to me. Tomlin said, “we came here to play a football game”. Awesome, I came to watch a football game. I was totally prepared to give up on football altogether if the Steelers jumped into this fray, very relieved and very pleased. Coach T saves the day, excellent.

    • Peki

      God I love the steelers

    • John A Stewart

      YEEEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

    • ayub

      It all starts with the Rooneys.

    • SmellyHobo

      I can sort of understand how people can support Trump. I do. What I can’t understand is how offended people get when black men protest a president who defends Nazis,. Who was sued several times for housing discrimination and whose dad was an actual KKK member.

    • beermonkey

      Yeah but Jr is retiring so there’s a chance.

    • Don

      Why does Villanueva hate his country, right? In our monarchy, the King’s dictum is law. We subjects must express fealty under penalty of termination. It’s right there in the Constitution, everybody.

    • Walt Dongo

      Remember when football was about football?

      Ill be replacing this bs we have now for another form of entertainment.

      Goodbye and gl.

    • Gizmosteel

      I’m guessing that AV is 100% behind the effort. He might be saying that I didn’t sign up to risk my life to protect freedom for some but not all. For all we know he might be equally disgusted with recent commentary.

    • beermonkey

      Don’t let the door hit you in the ass.

    • Sweet Lee

      Later.

      And see you next week.

    • ayub

      As one man said to me, everything is political.

    • John Noh

      All things considered, I support this decision. Let the players kneel or stand in the locker room. The Steelers want to make this a team matter and not a public spectacle. Good call.

    • Xclewsive

      I been serving my country proudly for 18 yrs and counting. Personally I fight for the right of the ppl and not for material which is symbolic in its own right. This is a sad day as a active duty member that’s it’s come to this.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Such BS, man. They need to keep this type of stuff OUT of sports. If that means not even playing the anthem than so be it, and it’s sad to even have to say that. What a joke this has turned into. I can tell you this: THIS surely isn’t fixing any problems within this country, no, siree. So much for sports being an “escape” for a few hours on a weekend.

    • Jason Vancil

      I didn’t vote for Hillary or Trump, I tend to be Socially Liberal and Economically Libertarian/Conservative. Having said that, our President could take some pointers in decorum and respect from Coach Tomlin. Almost always impressed by this man.

    • Leek

      I’m not trying to stir up drama with anyone in here but respecting the “history of the country”? If you knew about the history of this country you would understand why players are protesting in the first place but I said enough. Not trying to turn this into a comment section full of political debates.

    • WreckIess

      Does that work both ways or…?

    • Still Waters

      Someone please correct me if I’m wrong, but after watching Tomlin speak it seems obvious to me that the Steelers are trying to stay out of this issue altogether. Reading some of the comments here, it looks like many people believe they are making a mass protest, when that is the exact opposite of what Tomlin said.

    • Kevin Reich

      I said politics out of sports. Not sports out of politics the news can talk about whatever they want. Im not watching.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Really, let it end here.

    • DAWAARE

      well Jags are literally RAPING ravens.

    • Don

      All citizens have the right to speak up about our politics, not just the politicians. If athletes can only address sports, would you argue that the barista at your local Starbucks can only talk about coffee? Can a car salesman only speak out about cars? What do you do for a living? Should you be limited to only speak in public about yourparticular profession?

    • T R

      thats why he staying in locker room, to keep it out the game.. so u cant look at anyone kneeling or standing.. keep game preparing.

    • Steelers12

      Well elect better leaders and that goes for Democrats and Republicans

    • SmellyHobo

      Ha ha, you said “taint”.

    • T R

      exactly.. not be a part.. noone can point to anyone on what they decide to do..

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I can tell you if a car salesman started talking about politics while trying to sell me a car, I can guarantee you I’m taking my business elsewhere.

    • beermonkey

      posted the twitter feed of Tomlin speaking but it’s waiting for approval

    • Jeff Papiernik

      We did. But people who didn’t vote one way just can’t accept the result.

    • Gregg

      I’ve been a Steeler fan for over fifty years, but no more.

    • Don

      I see my point flew right over your head unencumbered.

    • T R

      love this. lol

    • T R

      bingo

    • Applebite

      This is actually more respectful than going out and taking a knee, believe it or not.

      And truth told, anyone that has ever been involved with the military, recognizes this method of having to avoid the anthem, lol. Yes, even Military personnel tends to avoid the anthem, depending on what’s going on. For example, being outside in the rain or snow, it’s freezing or blazing hot outside, etc. it happens. And I won’t deny it, I remember being on base overseas leaving school (after school activities, probably detention too), when I heard the familiar horns blaring……I used to run CC back in those days, you know what a high schooler was going to do. And there were some airmen that did it too. It happens!

      I wonder if the idea came from Villanueva? I bet he’s seen it happen from time to time…

    • Jason Vancil

      Forgive me if I suspect this will last about a week.

    • Kevin Reich

      Stupid comment and you don’t know who has a problem. I doubt Ben with all the work with the police would ever kneel.

    • Sweet Lee

      Buh-bye.

    • Jason Vancil

      I am going to protest your use of the word literally.

    • T-51b

      They were looking ahead to next week. Hope the Steelers aren’t doing the same.

    • John

      Only if the Democrats shoot themselves in the foot, which is very likely.
      Bernie would have won.

    • Paul Geary

      I hope someone on the team stands up for his beliefs and goes out on the field to pay respect to his country. Just like players who choose not to respect our flag and take a knee the same right should be allowed to the man who wants to stand without repercussion.
      My question I guess is when players were kneeling and there was an obvious divide with teams why was it ok and why didn’t Tomlin do this then. Why now does the whole team have to do the same thing? I see rights being taken away from people who want to show respect To our country and that is sad. Disappointed in my Steelers today.

    • Steve Johnson

      Their not disrespecting the flag, kneeling as the National Anthem is being played is disrespecting the flag.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      “The Steelers are obviously choosing not to participate in the National Anthem due to recent remarks made President Donald Trump against the NFL and its players.” That sure sounds like a protest to me with how it’s worded

    • Peki

      Proud day to be a steeler fan.

    • Jason Vancil

      Probably time you found a new hobby. Try growing tomatoes.

    • Sweet Lee

      Darn them for not wanting to be a sideshow with players standing and kneeling and whatever. Team unity is awful.

    • T R

      i doubt it.. he wont make another term.. if he finishes this one.. hell the country might not be here the way he talking

    • Gautama Om

      Actually totally wrong. They are doing exactly what Kevin Reich (the comment below) is saying. Like Tomlin says, he doesn’t want this anthem thing to divide his team because I guarantee you some players on the Steelers would like and some don’t like others protesting this way.

      Tomlin have been doing real good at preventing some of the Steelers who may have wanted to protest in the past. Most likely Trump’s remarks upset some Steelers players that some have had a change of heart and were going to do it despite Tomlin. So this is Tomlin’s way to preventing them from doing so and in preventing a few from protesting he’s also stomping out division within the team. That’s my take on it.

    • Steve Johnson

      Yes! Say it! I’m standing by the Steelers.

    • Orlysteel

      ” Power to the people.”

    • John A Stewart

      You need to read the history of the Steelers they were one of the first NFL teams to have a black player his name was Ray Kemp in 1933 fourteen years before Jackie Robinson broke the professional baseball’s color barrier.That’s why I love the Rooney family and my Steelers.

    • Aj Gentile

      I’m guessing you only watched the NFL the last ten years when they began to come out for the anthem

    • LHW

      Of course I know the history of the country. And everyone focuses on the negatives – look what we have a country has overcome and accomplished. I too have said enough.

    • Dave D

      I actually think this is the BEST decision they can make during these divisive times and with the STUPID amount of attention the media is paying this. I think Tomlin’s words above are brilliant — he will not politicize football…why make players choose (and everyone knows that this week, of all weeks, is a referendum). So, remove the team from the politics of it. I actually have great respect for this decision. If they had come out and knelt, I would have been much more torn. Good for them.

    • Sweet Lee

      Agreed. That would not make for pleasant television.

    • John Noh

      I think many fans are missing this point. Coach Tomlin wants the Steelers to be out of this limelight and handle this as a team matter. That was the right call. I do not see this as a tacit endorsement by the Steelers of the protest itself.

    • bifski

      equality?…another brainwashed libtwit…now do black on black crime lefty…so you’re a che guevara fan too…he was all about equality right you fool

    • bifski

      now do oblowhard

    • John A Stewart

      LOL

    • Kevin Reich

      They are staying out of it altogether. I don’t see it as a declaration of their opinion.

    • beermonkey

      Don’t care whether he would kneel. Forced to choose whether to stand with the police or kneel with his teammates I’m sure he choose team. Fortunately he’s not forced to do either. Nor are you.

    • Applebite

      That’s EXACTLY what’s going on. The media is actually trying to make it bigger than it is. But if you don’t want to be apart of the anthem, stay indoors. It’s what we did in the Military. You stay in your car if you’re driving, just stop the car until it’s over with. But going out and taking a knee is disrespectful in itself.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think I am digging Tomlins choice here but don’t want to overlook the other thing.

      What is the deal with the league rule and how will they come down on the Steelers if Tomlin does this? Interesting stuff.

    • gentry_gee

      Maybe it’s time to stop playing the anthem all together.

    • gentry_gee

      Nothing will happen.

    • bifski

      right…oblowhard made it cool to bash America & you libtwit lemmings follow right along….wearing a che guevara shirt not divisive? cops as pigs socks cool?…i doubt you even know who that is…

    • SmellyHobo

      The Jets owner gave Trump a million dollars. Maybe you can become a fan of them Gregg.

    • Paul Geary

      the best way to shut up a bully is to ignore them. Trump is getting what he wants with this.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      This is probably the smartest thing I’ve seen Mike Tomlin do as a Steelers coach.

      He most likely heard from his players that some of them were going to kneel. He can’t (legally) stop them from sitting. If he benches them, it hurts our team’s chances of winning. If he lets them kneel, a lot of the fans will be upset. It’s a very difficult dilemma. He can’t win.

      So what does he do?… He takes the conflict out of the equation. He doesn’t allow his team to get caught up in the drama. He doesn’t allow division to enter the team. No matter where you stand on the issue, he’s going to let YOU deal with it. Not the Steelers team.

      Absolutely brilliant in my opinion.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      When you’re on the job, no, you shouldn’t be talking about sex, religion, or politics

    • bifski

      now do oblowhard

    • Dave D

      THIS. I swear, I wonder if the above poster (Steeler fan in NE) even read Tomlin’s comments. Good lord people, read. The MSM is already commenting that this is the BIGGEST protest yet. Which is pure poppy-cock if you actually read Tomlin’s reasoning. I am actually proud as hell of the Steelers for making this decision (and I happen to be a “stand for the anthem” guy!).

    • KiJana Haney

      I have never been prouder to be a steelers fan

    • WreckIess

      This has always been the dumbest counter point. You realize that whites commit the most crimes against whites also, correct? Latinos commit the most crime against Latinos. Crime is about proximity genius. People commit crimes most often against the people that actually live around them. End this stupid ass argument.

    • bifski

      bc oblowhard bashing America..proping up islam & lying thru his cksking teeth was cool…maybe Trump should put 400 mil in foreign cash on a private plane in the middle of the night to iran to be coll amoung you dpsht lemmings

    • John Noh

      If the league punishes the Steelers for this, they are saying that the NFL’s policy is to protest the national anthem as a social justice crusade. I doubt they’ll go that far. Agree, nothing will happen.

    • beermonkey

      I’d say you are free to take those typing fingers and shove them up your ass but I’m much too nice for that.

    • Aj Gentile

      Who says this wasn’t a whole team decision that they all decided on

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Oh, please. This country was founded on protesting. Peacefully protesting is one of the most patriotic things an American can do…many gave their lives for us to have that right. Protesting does not mean that one “does not love their country”. I find it ironic that someone with a moral compass such as Trump’s would criticize anyone for anything.

    • Dave D

      I could not agree with this comment more strongly. I told my wife this was a brilliant move on his part. Or the teams part — whoever determined this course of action.

    • beermonkey

      I typed something above which might not be nice. Remove it if I crossed the line. Thanks

    • Aj Gentile

      I didn’t think there was a best decision but I was wrong

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think it is a good look for them. Stay out of the kneel vs stand debate altogether and let the chips fall where they will in the discussion from the outside.

    • Aj Gentile

      Wasn’t Trump the one campaigning on America isn’t great?

    • beermonkey

      Lets not let facts get in the way of a bad post.

    • Sweet Lee

      This is America. Speak English.

      Isn’t that what you tell all the foreigners?

    • John Noh

      Per capita? Because if you’re looking merely at the total numbers, it’s a disingenuous comparison. There are more white people than blacks.

    • WreckIess

      Looking at strictly percentages.

    • Dirque Leyr

      Well the history of the NFL- players stayed in their locker rooms as of 8 years ago. This chest puffing nationalism is ridiculous.

    • John Noh

      Interesting, I did not know that. This is according to the latest FBI crime stats? I’ll have to look that up again.

    • John A Stewart

      Buckle up the Steeler nation is growing wow

    • Gautam Ramani

      That is certainly your choice. Steeler nation will not miss you Gregg

    • Gautama Om

      It’s pretty simple.

      Everyone should be allowed to protest unfair treatment. However, protesting against something that does not have anything to do with unfair treatment (our flag) is illogical.

      Actually our flag has represented equality for all; it’s the individuals and groups of people within this country that do not. So just because some people in this country do not truly represent freedom and equality means that we should protest the flag? Those people who hate do NOT represent everyone and the flag. This is started by retarded people , which there are too many in this country, who do not have the ability to think. We overreact to everything and it will cost us in the long run.

      FYI I am of Asian descent and I will say there is racism (inequality against other races) between all groups. It’s very common thing. I’ve been discriminated by Blacks more than anything else in my time in the military. It’s may seem natural to help your own kind and discriminate against other races but it’s unfair but because it is such a common practice that it has a domino affect giving the other group incentive to do it as well.

      It’s time for every group to look in the mirror. Inequality will always be there but at least we start the change ourselves.

    • Peki

      Lifelong Bengals fan just texted me: ‘for six minutes, we are all steelers today’

    • Applebite

      When the anthem is playing outdoors, you’re not required to salute indoors, because you may be involved with something that needs your full attention. That’s how things were handled when I served, and when my old man served. I’m not aware of any changes to this currently. Not being physically present for the anthem, is not disrespect.

      Being present and taking a damn knee is, because it shows that you’re willing to give up on the country.

    • Aj Gentile

      I don’t know if it’s illogical, assuming that what they wanted to do is start a discussion which they clearly did

    • NinjaMountie

      I like this solution. Remove yourself from the situation.

    • WreckIess

      Yup. I can’t post links, but google will have the answers.

    • alevin16

      Lets see, division rival failing, chance to go 3-0, chance to lead the division alone, playing an 0-2 team, yep we are all set for a Bears victory ;D

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I am talking about the league rule mentioned above in the article. It says “both teams must be on the field for the national anthem”

    • mape_ape

      I am saddened to see the team that I love decided to put politics ahead of football.

      I watch football to be entertained. I don’t watch to be lectured on politics by a bunch of rich people.

    • dany

      This is what I do haha, national anthem- go to the bathroom. Just change bathroom for lockeroom when it comes to them

    • John Noh

      Again, though, there is a distinction between raw percentages and per capita percentages, which is a more useful way of looking at the crime stats. For example, if whites commit the largest percentage of the total violent crimes in this country, yeah, OK, because they are the largest percentage of the population. So you need to look at the per capita stats to get a true sense on which part of the population is committing a disproportionate percentage of the crimes (or not).

    • mape_ape

      Oh, yes. I am going to take my cues on equality from multi millionaires. lmao

    • Mark

      Wait. What? How is this standing for equality? I’m sort of ok with the team’s approach, but what does equality have to do with it?

    • gentry_gee

      BTW just saw Jags put up 44 to nothing on the Ravens. wth?

    • Peki

      This just in from London: in a sign of more solidarity, Joe Flacco didn’t show up at all for the jags game

    • Kick

      I think it is disgusting, I am out. Done with NFL.

    • nutty32

      Team and football over divisive politics. MT is a genius.

    • mape_ape

      The tolerance brigade strikes again.

    • Jonas

      Which team are you rooting for?

    • Aj Gentile

      I just read on twitter that Tomlin told the team he would support what ever they wanted to do, and they had a players only meeting and decided on this

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the ratbirds are getting slaughtered 44-0 in london.

    • Aj Gentile

      Their o line looks so bad

    • Dave D

      Did you even READ Tomlin’s comments in the article above???? That is exactly what he is doing. Here I’ll quote it for you again… “We’re not going to play politics,” Tomlin said. “We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose…”

      That’s a pretty damn clear statement that they are choosing NOT to play politics. Goodness…

    • gentry_gee

      Equality? Or against police brutality? That’s the real issue, the militarized police forces with a zero tolerance policy.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Tomlin is the MAN. I often times disagree with his injury management, and his clock management, but this decision shows me why I love him, and respect the Steelers organization. Solidarity. They are first and foremost a TEAM.

    • Jordan James

      They don’t know. They are just spitting out what the media and maybe some stupid liberal teacher is telling them

    • John Noh

      Losing Yanda was disastrous for them.

    • beermonkey

      Losing Yanda hurt bigly

    • mape_ape

      The team that allows me to watch football without having to deal with political lectures.

    • Jordan James

      To them it is about hating whitey under the guise of police brutality.

    • beermonkey

      What’s stopping you from watching football?

    • mape_ape

      So, acting out a decades old tradition is playing politics? okay

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Wow, I’m really impressed with this.

    • Dave D

      Even more respect to this team that I love then. This is perhaps the most respectful thing I’ve seen yet around this stupid controversy…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bye felicia.

    • Aj Gentile

      That was huge lost

    • bifski

      now do black on black crime

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuge

    • bifski

      well thgt out…typical libtwit…hey..i’m a big oblowhard fan…anyone that can destroy the democlown party they way barry did

    • beermonkey

      NFL players only started appearing on field for the national anthem in 2009

    • Michael Mosgrove

      as a combat veteran of both the american and irish militaries. the american national anthem is over used..

    • mape_ape

      if I wanted to watch a bunch of rich celebrities lecture me on politics, I will turn on late night talk shows.

    • bifski

      and he won…beat the entitled clinton crime syndicate…

    • Jordan James

      Haven’t you heard, these Einsteins think that anyone believing anything differently from them is a racist and should die.

    • beermonkey

      Guarantee you won’t see a single Steelers player lecturing you today.

    • mape_ape

      As a veteran as well, o do not believe it is.

    • bifski

      i don’t…can’t speak for anyone else…is wearing che guevara shirt divisive?

    • Steelerfan56

      Took the words right out of my mouth my steeler brother.

    • John A Stewart

      You need to hear the whole song before they took some words out of it unreal .It was written by Francis Scott in 1814 most of the song was about the acceptance of slavery once again unreal and sad .

    • Michael Mosgrove

      to be fair ratbirds losing to the jags wouldnt have an effect on the division.

    • beermonkey

      Bingo! Or maybe bing bing bong bong.

    • mape_ape

      Okay, buddy

    • WreckIess

      Is this your only response? Because this seems like your only response. Maybe you should sit this one out…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      its used at every sporting event (golf, football, american football, baseball, basketball, hockey) from middle school to pro’s. its used at nascar. its used in bowling.

      it’s over used. in my opinion.

    • Dave D

      No. But unless you have been asleep for the past 48 hours, you know that today’s slate of games — and teams/players reaction to the national anthem — is one BIG referendum on the topic. So Tomlin and the players response is therefore brilliant. Stay out of it. Don’t force players/team to make a choice. I cannot express any more strongly how brilliant and insightful the team’s response is.

    • mape_ape

      So what? Not everyone watches every sport.

    • Chris92021

      I am not speaking for all veterans but as one myself, this country is wonderful because there is no criminal repercussions for publicly protesting the actions of the government. I am especially proud that the Steelers made this decision as a team, not as a bunch of individuals.

    • WreckIess

      Joe Flacco, 8/18 for 28 yards and two picks

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and 2 sacks. benched.

    • Sweet Lee

      I find it highly comical that people can decry cruel dictatorships while endorsing forced patriotism.

    • bifski

      are u saying the slaughtering of blacks by other blacks in most major liberal run American cities isn’t a problem? naw…cops & whitey…

    • beermonkey

      typical “con” who has no facts and can’t speak or type in legible English.

    • Natalie Russo

      We were getting ready to watch the game. But now our whole family won’t be watching the steelers anymore. Too bad, we have always been steelers fans

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Except he’s a rising young left tackle who just signed an extension a few weeks ago… soo…

    • Mark

      So true.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      agreed.

    • Mark

      Lol

    • WreckIess

      No. That’s clearly not what I’m saying…

    • Big White

      The Rooneys are an effin’ disgrace. Art Would have never allowed this garbage. I’m been suspicious of the last two Rooneys and now my concerns have been confirmed.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yeah thatd be as unpleasant as talking to a bungles fan.

    • Peki

      How will we carry on without you?

    • beermonkey

      I was talking about a poster here. AV and the team decided on this together.

    • RMSteeler

      Deebo will get tested again

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bye felicia.

    • mape_ape

      So, the people that hate the anthem win and the people that wanted to participate are punished.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      Flacco got benched lol

    • WreckIess

      Here. I’ve dealt with children before so I think I can help you out. Go read what I said again then try to repeat that in your own words. If you come across some words that you’re having an issue with then I’ll help you out. Ok?

    • Sam Clonch

      I like the call.

    • Benjamin Schell

      The whole thing is so damn stupid. If you make people stand to support the anthem against their will, it doesn’t increase their respect for whatever you think it represents. It supports the idea that this idea of symbolism and going through the motions is more important than any actual substance when it comes to patriotism. I would like my Sunday pregame talk to be about the football matchups and injuries not this idiocy

    • BBNCCU

      That’s your right. As for me I will continue to watch especially since the Steelers are my favorite team and have been since I was 10 years old. I have been a Steeler fan for 56 years!

    • T-51b

      Going 8/18 for 28 yards and two interceptions will lead to that.

    • Sam Clonch

      You would have said the same thing if someone had taken a knee. You were always half hearted fans you mean.

    • Dave D

      Hahahaha +100

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Our country is based on freedom. Whether you like it or not. If they don’t want to stand or they do. It is up to them. We don’t have to like it or we can. We can choose. I like what the Steelers are doing. Take yourselves out of the equation.

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow!

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Playing devils advocate, you do know that only a portion of the national anthem is actually sung at football games, and that there are verses that revel in sending slaves to “the gloom of the grave” for fighting with the British against the Americans for their freedom? I think it is possible to both have reverence for America’s history and accomplishments while acknowledging that we have done, and continue to do, some shameful things. Nobody is perfect, and countries are just large groups of people, but like anybody we can’t move forward without acknowledging our wrongful acts and trying to improve from them.

    • beermonkey

      Also, Hubbard was better last week. Hopefully that’s reflective of Al’s illness vs his ability. I do worry about 6’8″ tackles though since shorter DL/LB’s can get leverage on them.

    • Didi makes me Euphorius (J.C.)

      As far as this story goes, I’m honestly not surprised and I’m also not upset in the least. Free speech is free speech. If they don’t want to do something, they don’t have to. If some people think this is too much, then I don’t think you understand the issue in the background. I can’t put myself in the shoes of a black man, but I stand with him in knowing that we’re all human and all deserve to be treated equally.

    • Luke Wroblewski

      Lol this won’t last long.

    • WreckIess

      Do you really think that the protests are because they hate the national anthem?

    • Sam Clonch

      Not sure if you could called it benching. No point to leave him in at that point.It’s not like they believe in Mallet anymore. Joe will start next week still.

    • mape_ape

      Actually I think the protests are a way for rich and powerful people to lecture the world on how unfortunate they are…pr something.

    • Mark

      Its not forcing. The players make millions because they’re in a country that provided the opportunity to make millions. Ungrateful morons. Appreciate your country.

    • Dave D

      No mape, I just think that nobody is forced to choose. And from a perspective of both the player and many fans, this is the best way to get politics out of our escape from politics — i.e. sports. It’s cool if we disagree on this, but I think it is so well thought out and just removes the team from a no-win decision. Peace.

    • Big White

      “We can’t have our free speech the other 23 hours 57 minutes, we’ll take yours. Thx!!”

      – The Once Proud Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Rocksolid20

      Huge fine coming as the league mandates all teams are to be on the
      field for the Anthem .Godell loves to fine the Steelers as it is .

    • beermonkey

      And they’ll still be playing the anthem. What’s the problem?

    • Peki

      Pfffft. You express yours however you like. Let them express theirs, too.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      all you people saying youre done watching the steelers because they didnt come out.

      get to steppin. no one cares about you.

    • mape_ape

      So, we’re players forced to choose five years ago before this was when an issue?

    • Matt Manzo

      Right or wrong, this is gonna be pretty crazy! I’m excited to see it all go down. Seems like a pretty big statement.

    • Gautama Om

      Tell that to that ‘tard Gregg.

    • mape_ape

      I don’t watch those sports

    • Sweet Lee

      Oh noes!

      Buh-bye.

    • Benjamin Schell

      What Trump suggested is forcing. The NFL has a monopoly because the government of the USA allows them a specific exemption to a law against monopolies that applies to all other industries. Thus if the NFL takes them off the field for speech they literally cannot work in their profession.

      And the players make millions because they are the best in the world at what they do. Are you aware that athletes in other countries also make millions of dollars and have freedom?

    • T R

      well thats the best way to do it. stay in lockerroom and prepare.. so noone can point fingers on who doing what.. just play football. hell i remmber when i played.. we always came out after band was off the field and play anthem..

    • Milliken Steeler

      So I don’t do anything on emotions, I’m going to just take a weekend away from football and then decide if I’m going to continue to watch the NFL. If I’m done, I wanted to say I have enjoyed the years, I have commented and debated here with you guys and the forty one years, I have been a Steeler fan. Cheers.

    • Nunya

      Thank you! Avoid the politics and just worry about football. Takes the politics completely out and just focuses on football. Don’t read anything in this that isn’t there…Tomlin made it clear. They are there to play football, not politics.

    • T R

      we care about you. just not your opinion. LOL

    • beermonkey

      Care, but if they’re that narrow minded they’re in a bad place.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      Bye Felicia! I will be tuned in today. It’s not about flag . It’s about Hitler I meant Trump. So u think it’s professional to call players sons of b#%ch but want them to participate.

    • Sweet Lee

      I appreciate my country enough that I served it, and I think that forced patriotism is the kind of thing they do in places like North Korea.

    • Kevin Reich

      Yes I would. I work for the Army and used to be a teacher. Don’t bring your political opinions to work.

    • beermonkey

      What sports? They’ll still be playing the anthem at NFL games, including the Steelers games.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I liked Mike Tomlin’s comments. Continue to be proud of this football team. They are there to play a football game not debate politics.

      Attended a college game at California of Pa a couple weeks ago. No teams on the field during national anthem; they were getting prepped for their game – no one noticed.

    • mdot

      This means they cannot look at injustices they see and try to bring awareness to them? What about family members and friends former classmates and team mates(the ones who arent rich of course)…its ok for them to be mistreated? Or are players not allowed to look out for others interests? U know bc they are rich.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      touche.

    • johnhoien

      Brilliant..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Respect your views. Hope you come to understand the Steelers stance.

    • pittfan

      Since this violates league policy, could this cause a forfeit? Or fine?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      just because you arent vieweing those games doesnt mean millions of people arent.

      point is its overused.

    • Rocksolid20

      When the fans have had enough and start staying away and watching on TV
      the owners pockets will no longer be full . When this league falls apart , these
      high priced entertainers can find some lower paying jobs . Kapernick has no job ,
      why hasn’t he been out doing some community work or in Houston helping flood victims ,
      in Fla. ( where I am ) helping clean up and rebuild .

    • johnhoien

      Bet you money, Rooney checked w/ Goodell before this.. He’s not going to wing it

    • beermonkey

      And he’ll continue to paint himself into a corner and lose all but the most ardent of supporters.

    • Bonnie Powell

      NFL Today said team may be fined as the NFL mandates that teams participate in the National Anthem. But I agree with Tomlin’s decision 100%.A football field is not the place for this – they are football players and their job on gameday is to play football- it’s what they are paid to do. Take a political stance on your own time.

    • Jeremy Miler

      “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” I thought that this was a quote from a founding father, but a quick search attribute it to Evelyn Beatrice Hall. Either way, this is a fundamental American concept. The First Ammendment. The Bill of Rights. OMG who is our POTUS???????

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He wasnt benched, the game was over. Although if the game was close he might have been.

    • Peki

      NFL isn’t crazy to escalate this by making the steelers forfeit. If they did, though, it would be my favorite loss ever….and they’d still win the division. 😉

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Perhaps you could sell out and start rooting for the Patriots! TB12, old Billy B, and the mac n cheese guy are butt buddies with the angry pumpkin.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Look around. What do you see here? Opinions, divisiveness in just a few minutes. The Steelers are trying to avoid this for their players and their organization. Just more opportunities to have to answer more questions and perhaps even make their locker room erupt. At least the Steelers are doing the right thing for the football team.

      We could discuss this another day in another setting.

    • beermonkey

      Since we can’t post links I’ll paste in a bit of info. “By means of contrast, Kaepernick pledged last fall to donate $1 million
      of his salary, plus all the royalties he receives from his jersey sales,
      to various charities, with $100,000 going out each month for ten
      months, in variously sized chunks; Kaepernick’s website enumerates the amount each charity receives,
      and offers a brief explanation as to why that charity was chosen. In
      2017, at least, he has donated far more money than Trump, who once again
      promised a number of donations—of his $400,000 salary, of the leftover
      money from the $90 million raised for his inauguration events—and has
      once again been unable or unwilling to supply anything like receipts.”

    • Tontokitty Millican

      I totally disagree with you all .im sry but since this is football ,why even make a statement like this ? Just responding to rhetoric seems worse to me . No one needs to use the nfl as a personal frickin platform ..it’s seems pretty simple to me

    • Darth Blount 47

      Oh, man…. WHOOOOO CARES?!

      Stand. Sit. Kneel. Bark like a dog. Dance a jig. WHOOOO CARES?!

      I swear, the things people waste their time caring about is comical. Sure, football itself is quite comical, when broken down. I mean, most of the women in the world certainly think so. But it’s an escape. An escape from the doldrums of this often difficult life. Cancer. Heartbreak. War. Famine. Watching New England win Super Bowls. All truly terrible stuff.

      I could truly care less about the minutiae and instead love to focus on the positive and uplifting aspects of our natures. Individuality and freedom, those are a couple of things that get me excited. The ability to decide for yourself what you love and what you support and what you honor and what gets you up in the morning. Life is too short to either let other people chart your course or to get worked up over the inconsequential. Live and let live. Be yourself. Be a peacock! And root for the Steelers. It’s really all quite simple.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      This is a smart way of dealing with the situation.

    • Rocksolid20

      Best thing I’ve heard all day .

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      I absolutely love our organization.

    • Josh

      Um, equal protection before the law…

    • Rocksolid20

      If we win one more game than the ratbirds the division wins are meaning less .

    • beermonkey

      Now everyone go and enjoy the game! Go Stillers!

    • WreckIess

      Nope. It actually has nothing to do with them. It’s about the people who don’t have their platform and therefore have no voice.

    • Steelers12

      I don’t call 45 a PRESIDENT

    • Jaybird

      Right on Darth. This is just stupid tribal bullsh*t. There are so many bigger things to worry about in life . Everyone that is ragging and bitching on the site the past day or so about the national anthem – go hug you kids, kiss your wife or take your dad out for lunch. You never will know how much time you’ll have with them , so spend it wisely- not posting hateful sh*t against fellow Steeler fans.

    • O’Neal

      Blah blah blah. Fake news

    • mdot

      Shouldn’t we then keep sports out of politics as well?

    • John A Stewart

      Yoo brother don’t waste your breath some people are full of hate enjoy the games.

    • mhurk

      Great move Coach T. There is no I in team. Big Al for President 2020! Go Steelers!

    • Kick

      It’s about supporting the document that makes us free men.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Exactly.

      What I wouldn’t give to see my Dad just one more time. I’d give up all the flags and anthems and yes…. even… gulp… Steelers. Sometimes I think people get lost in the hoopla and can’t see the forests from the trees.

      Did you wake up today? Boom! WINNING!

    • John A Stewart

      In other words only poor people can protest lol you can’t make some of these comments up lol wow.

    • John A Stewart

      LOL please don’t go lol

    • beermonkey

      Let’s not let it happen here too!

      “Two-thirds of Americans think Trump is dividing the country — including a fifth of his supporters”

    • Brendan

      Yeah no drama at all. Clearly their heads aren’t in this game

    • John A Stewart

      Mr Rooney was the first owner in 1933 to sign a black player he would be proud you gotta do your home work and read more trust me it will help you lol.

    • beermonkey

      Did you think this was going to be a blowout? Bears were in it vs the Falcons until the end. It’s in Chicago. It’s far from over. Biggest concern right now is Ramon. Finney will be fine out there Foster needs to be out there.

    • Brendan

      Does it look to you like they’re ready to play?

    • Joel Bryan

      You are the problem. And why people are stop watching the nfl. Donald trump is are elected leader, he is our president. If the respect was afforded to him like he disserves, not because he is a great man( he is not) bc he is the president of the usa. Just like the flag is a symbol of are country and the anthem is a pledge to stand up for her. Have some respect for your country and do what you know is right. For me its turn off the nfl and miss the steelers game. I choose to support my country not a bunch of over paid black muslims

    • beermonkey

      Has it looked like they were “ready” to play in any game so far?

    • beermonkey

      Missed tackles (15 I think) in game 1. Penalties galore. Miss after miss by Ben.

    • beermonkey

      With Bryant and Bell missing all of preseason, and Ben not playing but a series or 2 they are out of sync.

    • Brendan

      You really like to argue. 2 turnovers in three drives. Down 7-0 and haven’t been down all season. Open your eyes.

    • beermonkey

      My eyes are wide open. Perspective I guess. You want to blame it on this non-event when they’ve been playing poorly offensively all season.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      Goodbye Steelers, Steelersdepot and the NFL.

    • Brendan

      A non event? That is ridiculously naive

    • PaeperCup

      It’s imperative to make clear that this move was not done in protest or to make a political statement. It was meant to do the exact opposite, to remove the team from politics and preserve the teams unity. No sides taken

    • beermonkey

      They chose as a team to make it a non-event by not going out onto the field. If half the team had kneeled while others stood it would have been an event.

    • beermonkey

      Yet some can’t seem to see it. They see what they choose to see.

    • Brendan

      Like every other in the league? The Steelers are going to be the team every news outlet is talking about for this move

    • PaeperCup

      I think the move was done in order to stay neutral, but has adverse affects because it comes off as being a protest

    • beermonkey

      :facepalm: We’ll have to agree to disagree.

    • PaeperCup

      That is a problem with what the team did. Intentions aren’t meeting perception. It has to be explained.

    • Brendan

      Yeah. Bottom line is their play is embarrassing right now

    • beermonkey

      To quote The Captain/Cool Hand Luke (or GnR for the kids): Some people you just can’t reach…

    • mhurk

      Bocce ball is the future!

    • beermonkey

      On this we can agree. Hope Ramon is okay and hope they can get in sync. D is fine. O (Ben/Bell/Bryant) need to step it up.

    • PaeperCup

      There is no good side.

    • Hodge175

      And these are the same people that said he wouldn’t win the election and he was behind in the poles.

    • Hodge175

      I guess it’s to hard to afford a bit of Respect to the Nation that provides you much of those freedoms.

    • beermonkey

      The national polls were mostly correct. Trump lost the popular vote by nearly the same margin the polls showed. Polls don’t do electoral vote. State polls are terrible because they’re largely non-scientific. If we could post links I would but we can’t. The Hill has a nice post-election story on it though.

    • beermonkey

      As the son of an Army vet and cop, and FIL of an Army officer I say hell yes to your post!

    • beermonkey

      YEAH BOY! Here we go!

    • PaeperCup

      I think both sides can agree on this.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Not gonna lie, I’m a little disappointed that they stayed neutral on this one. I’m fine with neutrality, until it’s no longer fine, but I thought that they should take a stand with their fellow players. Ah, well, I get why they did it though.

    • JohnH

      They’ve pulled their stupid little stunt – now they can kiss by dying ass!