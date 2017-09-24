Hot Topics

    Report: Timmons Expressed Desire To Return To Steelers

    By Alex Kozora September 24, 2017 at 09:15 am


    Jason La Canfora has so more information on the Lawrence Timmons’ situation with some relevant updates for Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans. According to La Canfora, Timmons said he wanted to return to the team after visiting practice on September 8th.

    “Sources said he told former Steelers teammates he wanted to be back in Pittsburgh and said things along of the lines of it was a mistake to have ever left.”

    Not everyone knew Timmons was planning on showing up, per the report, though Mike Tomlin was one who was clued in. Timmons had been displaced due to Hurricane Irma and as we found out, his young daughter still lives in the city. So him returning to Pittsburgh wasn’t shocking.

    Of course, you know most of the rest of the story. Timmons went AWOL before the Miami Dolphins first game in Week Two and has been suspended by the team ever since. His status with the team is up in the air, head coach Adam Gase offering little in the way of comment.

    La Canfora says the suspension does not have a clear end date.


    “Dolphins officials are not putting a timeline on Timmons’ suspension, but I’m told it will last beyond this week and it is possible Timmons never plays a game for the team.”

    Perspective is important and Timmons’ mental health and well-being is at the top of that list, not football. But if the Dolphins do release him, his suspension can only last a total of a month, there will likely be a conversation of if he will reunite with Pittsburgh. If this report is accurate, Timmons clearly wants to come back home. Then it would be a matter of if the Steelers want him back.

    Vince Williams has filled in well taking over his Buck linebacker spot and the Steelers have plenty of confidence in Tyler Matakevich, the top backup at either spot. Timmons would probably have to return as a backup, though those are all questions for when and if the opportunity comes.

    • WreckIess

      I’d definitely take Law Dawg back if he becomes available. What I am worried about is if the NFL or the Dolphins have a case to get the team for tampering?

    • Jason Vancil

      A lesson learned. The grass isn’t always greener. Let him come back and cover kicks.

    • Hec

      Bring LT back to Pittsburgh!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      with the details we have id say no. nothing has been said on why he left.
      some reports say that he had an issue with his kid.
      some say that he was angry.
      some are a mix and say that he was worried about his kid, tried to ask permission to go was denied, broke down and tried to leave anyways.

    • DAWAARE

      joey porter did fine after he left rite?

    • Joseph DeFazio

      Unless VW gets hurt, I would say move on. He was a wonderful player in PIT, but every story comes to an end.

    • Nolrog

      Very disrespectful to his current employer. Whether he likes it or not, he has a contract and should honor it.

    • Sam Clonch

      Not sure where to watch it, but GUYS…the beating the Ravens are catching right now is pretty spectacular. First half about to end, their offense has 3 total yards, only pass from Flacco that has been caught was caught by the other team, and Jeremy Maclin has been injured. Epic.

    • Bryan Ischo

      Also after that many years in the NFL he must have all the money he and his family needs already, so if he doesn’t want to play or live in Miami, that doesn’t mean he needs a job with the Steelers. He can retire a wealthy man and come and go as he pleases with no employer to worry about.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Dood, thanks forgot it was a londay game day.

    • Mike C.

      Yahoo is streaming it and if you live in the DC/Baltimore metro area as I do, the Baltimore stations are showing it. And it is pretty sweet!

    • Rocksolid20

      You are correct Jason . He choose to leave ‘
      Give him a league min. and let him start from scratch .

    • Matt Manzo

      Still no details on why he went awol?

    • Sam Clonch

      Maclin (Ravens) is in the concussion protocol. An international plane trip home is not going to help any. I think his chances for next week aren’t too good IM(not at all expert)O!

    • Rocksolid20

      What did the NFL gain by having this game in London
      and fans in the USA can’t see it on TV ? I don’t get it ?

    • Matt Manzo

      Nfldotcom is streaming it free right now.

    • DAWAARE

      losing mashall yanda is HUUUUUGEEEE