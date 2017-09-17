Hot Topics

    Report: Timmons Leaves Dolphins, Status Unknown

    By Alex Kozora September 17, 2017 at 11:06 am


    Last second breaking news I wanted to throw at you guys before today’s kickoff. Weird one happening out in California today. Jason La Canfora reports Lawrence Timmons has left the Miami Dolphins and it’s unknown if he’ll play in this afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Fox’s Jay Glazer has a little more info, saying Timmons left the team yesterday and the Dolphins had to track him down.

    Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason. Reports said the Steelers did make an offer but for less money, causing him to go back to the state where he played college football.

    Due to Hurricane Irma, Timmons recently came back to Pittsburgh and attended a Steelers’ practice, per the PPG.

    It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s playing today and his future with the team appears unknown.

