    Report: Vikings QB Sam Bradford Underwent MRI On Left Knee This Week

    By Dave Bryan September 15, 2017 at 12:37 pm


    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been on his team’s injury report for the last two days with a knee injury and was listed as being limited in practice twice. While the common belief is that Bradford will still play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, his knee injury still reportedly required an MRI earlier this week.

    According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Bradford had an MRI on his left knee Tuesday after experiencing “swelling, pain, discomfort” following the Vikings Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The results of the MRI were reportedly negative, however.


    Bradford is no stranger to left knee problems as he has already torn the ACL in it twice so far during his NFL career. While Bradford will likely play Sunday against the Steelers, it will be interesting to see if has any mobility issues due to his left knee.

    In the Vikings win over the Saints, Bradford looked great as he completed 27 of his 32 total pass attempts in the contest for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Vikings Friday injury report will be released later in the day and I’ll make sure to pass along what it says about Bradford as well as the other players.

