Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Claims Harrison Had No Clue Why He Didn’t Play Against Vikings

    By Dave Bryan September 19, 2017 at 02:26 pm


    A lot has been made about Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker James Harrison not playing a single snap in the team’s Sunday home win over the Minnesota Vikings. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained during his Tuesday press conference that Harrison not playing Sunday was more of a result of fellow outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo currently being an ascending player on defense right now and a “hot hand” and why the team handled the position group rotation on Sunday in the manner that they did.

    “In the meantime, we’re going to continue to roll people and play and play guys that we see fit and not do a real good job of maybe describing our mindset, or outlining their intentions, because part of it is gamesmanship and part of it will define itself as we move forward,” Tomlin said.

    To hear Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talk during his Tuesday interview on 93.7 The Fan, Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers coaching staff probably didn’t outline their intentions to Harrison ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

    “Yeah, I talked to him yesterday and just kind of asked like, ‘What’s going on, what happened?’ And he just gave me this look like, I have no clue,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday when asked if he’s had a chance to talk to Harrison about him not playing Sunday against the Vikings. “So, we talked a little bit about it, but there’s no real answers. He didn’t have any answers for me, so I dont know if he has any answers. So, I was kind of confused by it, but I’m not really sure what the reasoning was on it.”

    While Harrison not playing Sunday after rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt was forced from the game in the first half because of a groin injury was probably a bit surprising to some, it’s important to remember that he only played 4 defensive snaps in the team’s Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Sure, the circumstances were different, but had Watt not gotten injured this past Sunday, Harrison might have remained on the Steelers sideline all game just the same.


    Way ahead of the Steelers 2017 regular season getting underway, outside linebacker coach Joey Porter made it known that Watt and Bud Dupree would be the team’s starting outside linebackers in 2017 when healthy and that Harrison would likely be used as a “relief pitcher.” Had Chickillo not played as well as he did in place of an injured Dupree in the Steelers Week 1 win over the Browns, perhaps Harrison would have taken over for Watt on Sunday when he left the game injured.

    Harrison said several weeks ago that he’ll play whatever role during the 2017 season that he’s asked to play. With that said, it sure doesn’t sound like he knows what that role is at this point and especially not ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

    While Harrison and several fans of the team might be somewhat upset right now with the way the team has handled the linebacker’s playing time so far, at least he’s still fresh and ready for action. He’s probably going to have to play more at some point during the regular season for whatever reason and Tomlin pretty much indicated that on Tuesday.

    “We appreciate James,” Tomlin said. “We know what James is capable of. James will ready himself. There will be a time in the season where we’ll call on his services and he’ll deliver and deliver in a big way, much like he did in the latter part of 2016.”

    In the meantime and assuming Watt and the other currently injured players are healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, you really have to wonder if Harrison might just wind up being a candidate for the Week 3 pre-game inactive list.

    We already think we know that quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, guard Matt Feiler and wide receiver Justin Hunter are likely to be on that list and potentially along with one defensive lineman and one defensive back. Will Harrison be No. 7? The Steelers dressed all nine of their linebackers currently under contract against the Vikings and being as Harrison doesn’t play on special teams, it really makes you wonder if that will be the case. We’ll see and if that’s ultimately what happens, hopefully Harrison will be told way ahead of the inactive list being submitted.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • TroymanianDevil

      A bunch of nothing.

      We’re going to use him sparingly throughout the season and have him ready to go for the playoffs. Maybe also a little bit more during that tough stretch of games during the regular season, or course if there are injuries.
      Stay ready Deebo!!

    • Conserv_58

      You hit the nail on the head, Dave when you reminded fans of what Joey Porter said regarding the pecking order and Deebo’s place in it. I remember some fans and some in the media questioned Joey’s decision and subsequent statement. Some were even saying Joey didn’t know what he was doing and needed to be replaced. Obviously, those fans are eating a lot of crow now.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t be surprised if they let Harrison play a few more snaps in the Ravens game.
      By the way (off topic) Is there a chance that that game get flexed into the night game?

    • Tasso222222

      Sorry, porter was out of line when he made those comments if nothing else for the fashion in which they were made. Disrespectful to do that to a guy who has bailed you out time after time and embodies what it means to be a steeler. Those discussions should be behind closed doors.

      Now we have Ben commenting on this for absolutely no reason whatsoever. He should keep his mouth shut on this. He’s violating the sanctity of the locker room by divulging this. There is absolutely nothing good that can come of what Ben said. It can only cause friction and allow the media to start making this a big deal. I would expect more of a veteran and captain of the time.

      Comments aside from big ben’s big mouth and porter showing no tact or respect, it’s really nice to see the young olb’s playing the way they are. There’s a delicate balance in a locker room I hope none of these unnecessary comments coming from porter/Ben disrupt it. If you want an example of how this should be handled look at Tomlin’s response — nothing but class and respect for Harrison.

    • Bradys_Dad

      No argument – but I think that there’s an assumption being made that Chick and/or anyone else for that matter would be or is playing better than Deebo had he actually played. That’s conjecture that I’m not willing to buy in to – not yet anyhow. I still think that there’s plenty of gas left in Deebo’s tank.

    • O’Neal

      I think flex scheduling doesn’t start till week 11 or 12. They don’t change times before that.

    • Mark

      No way, Moats would be on the list 1st. We saving Deebo for the stretch run and tough division games against Ratbirds, Cheatriots, and Titans etc… His time will come in a big way. No sense playing him against ChiTown and Jags.

    • george

      Yeah I don’t mind Chick taking snaps away from Debo if he’s the hot hand but NO WAY Debo sits while Moats plays.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Early in the season these snaps are really valuable especially for younger players. Harrison doesn’t really need these snaps and the coaches are trying to see what we actually have in chick

    • Bill

      I wish Ben would keep his lips off other players roles and and coaching decisions…just not needed. Like his broken toes etc. etc. etc.

    • george

      Might be a good idea. I really think Flacco is scared sh*tless of Debo and gets rattled when he’s in.

    • Big White

      That’s unacceptable. Neither the Browns nor the Vikings run a hurry up with any type of efficiency. That’s the only reaosn that great football player and STEELERS ICON should not see the field. Another Butler gaffe.

    • Froggy

      Oh for crying out loud, someone should have just talked with him. Keeping your employees informed about what is going on with their job roles is pretty basic management, no matter what business you are in. Tomlin prides himself on being a “servant leader,” but he and his fellow coaches have sure dropped the ball this time.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Harrison is a tightly wound ball. A coiled spring, begging for tension release. One can say that it is wise to let Harrison “rest” and not see the field at all until later this year. But, “when we need him” might cause that spring to rust. And I don’t have to remind you all what happens to a raging bull when he can’t have his release. Things turn chronically blue. It’s not good. There is NO REASON why we shouldn’t have specific instances when we should let Deebo eat. Once a game. 5 times a game. 10 times a game. 3rd and long… 4th downs… whenever he feels like it… the man should be out there contributing, because he can. I like our Defense and I appreciate what Chick has done, but c’mon. To never let him sniff the field and not keep him apprised of the plans? Asinine.

    • nutty32

      Keep in mind they had Jarvis Jones playing ahead of him last year, just for some perspective.

    • Sdale

      Exactly!

    • srdan

      He said the same thing last year.

    • srdan

      I think a part of it is that the OLBs are dropping in coverage a good bit. Heck TJ plays MLB sometimes.

      I do think there is something to saving him for when it matters as well. But if Chick keeps playing the way he has, I can’t figure out how James will get on the field.

    • The Tony

      I would be surprised to see James inactive this week. Chicago is going to try and run the ball and play the flats. I would really prefer to see James get some playing time this week since he has proven to be valuable at both aspects

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Oh ok! Makes sense!

    • Mike Lloyd

      Agreed-Let the Beast rage!
      Rage-rage against the dying of the light!

    • Biggie

      I understand starting Watt and Dupree now that he is healthy, even get playing Chickillo, but still don’t get not playing Harrison at all. He should at very least be getting a serious or two or situational time. He is to good and has capability to make big plays. He isn’t some 3rd team ST player, he is a proven commodity who can spell the younger guys without much if any drop in play. I’d even so go so far to play he and Chickillo these week and not rush Watt back to quick so he can fully heal instead of rushing him back.

    • O’Neal

      Actually, i was wrong. It starts at week 5 now they changed it a few years ago according to my google powers. Still to early for the ravens though

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Love me some #92 but Chico earned PT with 2.5 in the first 2 games. If profyouth needs to be served with PT to gain the experience and bring in the Silverback when needed. His approach, wisdom and leadership is a just as important as PT to a young productive group. Right now it’s good competitive group where everyone wants to be the man between #’s 48,56 & 90. 2 bones 3 dogs with some prime cuts for 92 when called upon.

    • AndreH

      Last year the Steelers couldn’t generate any pressure on the opposing teams quarterback, without blitzing a ton. This year with the emergence of Watt and Dupree on the outside creating constantly pressure will only make the Steelers better, especially on the backend. I say if ain’t broken why mess with the chemistry. Deebo time will come!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I just remember looking at the night game and it is trash. I think the colts is one of the teams playing.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Steelers have played TJ Watt too many snaps already this year, He played damn near the entire preseason, At this rate no way in hell does he make it through the season.