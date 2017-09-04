Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger, Heyward Named 2017 Team Captains

    By Alex Kozora September 4, 2017 at 01:41 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their team captains for 2017. Ben Roethlisberger has been named captain of the offense and Cam Heyward for the defense.

    As Joe Rutter pointed out, it’s not the first rodeo for either of these guys.


    As Missi Matthews noted, no special teams captain this year. Maybe losing Greg Warren was just too painful. Robert Golden had been the team’s captain the past three years. So it’s a little strange.

    Last year, Roethlisberger was the sole captain on offense with Will Gay and Heyward sharing those honors on defense. The last time Roethlisberger wasn’t a captain came in 2010 where Hines Ward and Heath Miller shared those honors. Under Mike Tomlin, only James Farrior, named captain five times, has served in that role more than Heyward.

    Despite having a young roster, only seven players are in their 30s, the Steelers still have plenty of veteran leadership on its team.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • John Noh

      Golden not ST captain. Hmmmmm…

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      How are Steelers captains selected? Team vote or appointed by coach?

    • LucasY59

      I think Gay and Golden are not that safe on the roster (so they cant be named Captains) the return of Dangerfield could make Golden expendable, and Gay could be gone when Sutton returns

      also the level of play from them is not good enough to be a Captain (hence their roster spot vulnerablity)

    • Boots

      How is DHB not the ST captain???

      Ok all kidding aside, I would’ve like Boswell getting the C, but not losing any sleep over it.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      No special team captain eh? Goodbye Golden.

    • mrn6

      Much respect for Cam Heyward.. like to see him get a SB ring.

    • dany

      So they’re saying Golden is the 53rd man on the roster or close to it

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      what about nix?

    • Boots

      That wouldn’t bother me either

    • Dorian James

      I thought for sure Rosie would get the nod this year. I wonder why no one was voted in?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Golden getting a bandaid?

    • Darth Blount 47

      No doubt in my mind… I’d have given the ST. captain nod to ‘The Wizard of Boz.’

      Also, side note… Boswell needs to get locked up long term — ASAP.

      Going back to the days of reading about our draft picks getting traded for Kickers, would be like a return to the Dark Ages.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I like the mindset of the front office to me it’s all in the coaches no more excuse like injury time for them to open up their playbook trick plays and blitz packages

    • melblount

      Rumor has it that all players wrote in “Our KR” as our special team captain. Later, when it was determined we ain’t got one, no ST captain was named. 😉

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I agree

    • Boots

      Agreed! He earned it in the playoffs at KC!

    • Jaybird

      Rosie would have been a good one.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That dude defied all odds to make the team including kicking in the elements during his tryouts! Glad we found him!

    • nutty32

      Players seem to still regard kickers as not real football players. Boz will have to run down and knock some people out Norm Johnson style before he’d be considered for the “C”.