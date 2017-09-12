Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Says Jesse James Took McDonald Trade ‘Personal’

    By Alex Kozora September 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm


    The biggest winner in the Vance McDonald might have somehow ended up being…Jesse James. A clearly highly motivated James had one of the best games of his career, becoming the first Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end to score twice in a game since Heath Miller in 2012.

    Appearing on the Cook and Poni Show on 93.7 The Fan this afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger says he’s seen a new Jesse James. A man who was not happy with seeing the Steelers add another tight end.

    “I think Jesse has benefited the most of anyone from the Vance trade,” Roethlisberger told the show. “He kinda took it personal. He has performed in practice above standards, if you will. He’s gotten much better, he’s running faster, he’s doing more things, his play has really picked up.”

    James’ first touchdown, a crucial 3rd and goal from the four, highlighted an area he’s struggled in throughout his career. Combative red zone catches. But James made a great play in the end zone, wrestling the ball away and completing the catch.

    “I preach with Jesse. He’s bigger and stronger than most people. He’s got big, strong hands. He needs to use his hands and own the ball when it comes to him in the end zone. There are too many times I get on him in practice where a DB or someone will knock it out of his hands. And I’m like, ‘you’re too strong, no one should be able to get the ball out of your hands.’ And he listened.”


    On that play, James was the stronger, more physical player, and got the Steelers their first offensive points of the season. He finished the day with six catches for 41 yards, both of which were second on the team, and those two scores.

    “I think that shows the growth in Jesse. The comfort and trust I have with him. I was so happy to see it. I was through the roof pleased with the catch by him.”

    James later caught another touchdown on 3rd and goal from the two, a middle screen the team repped the heck out during camp. While McDonald didn’t see a ton of snaps and seemed to struggle, he had a drop and a holding call, James figures to dominate the reps this Sunday provided he can continue to make plays like that.

    The red zone is where the Steelers needed James to thrive. So far, so good.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • He had a good game, but this is not time to get complacent. Keep working hard Outlaw!

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      If jj can keep it up, tight end may no longer be a worry

    • Chris92021

      Good. He should take it personal. He was getting too comfortable in his position. The team gave James the keys by not drafting any TEs in April, not bringing in a veteran like Barnidge during the summer, cutting Ladarius Green….and he still did not improve. McDonald is a very strong athlete who will probably take snaps away from James once he gets acclimated to the offense. However, James should continue to work hard and get open.

      BTW Sunday was the first time James not only had a 2 TD game but also the first time he caught TD passes on the road. Steelers are 5-0 when James gets a TD catch (more for the stats of the weird!)

    • Nolrog

      Good. Maybe it will help him take his game to the next level.

    • srdan

      I appreciate the two TD catches. I think we need a tight end to help us when teams play us like the browns did. Taht middle of the field has to be effective. Last year Green really helped when he was around. Jesse is just not athletic enough to get there. But that juke he had vs the browns was serious!

    • falconsaftey43

      This is what James needs to do consistently. He doesn’t need to put up huge yards if he can consistently convert 3rd downs, score some TDs, and catch a high % of the passes that do come his way. He didn’t do those things consistently last year, let’s hope game 1 is the new Jesse James.

    • Big White

      He should have. The guy just keeps producing and getting better and the James Haters can take that pathetic YAC stat they throw around and put it where the sun don’t shine. Results matter.

    • FATCAT716

      Hell yeah