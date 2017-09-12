Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Says Ankle Hold On Ogbah Was Done To Protect Teammates

    By Dave Bryan September 12, 2017 at 10:58 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is under quite a bit of scrutiny right now for his actions in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns following his fourth quarter interception.

    In case you missed it, Roethlisberger dove at the left leg of Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after initially being pushed to the ground by the player during an interception return. The Steelers quarterback then grabbed Ogbah’s ankle and ultimately brought him to the ground during the return and the two players were ultimately separated by the referee without a flag being thrown.

    “I don’t know where that came from,” Ogbah said. “I just looked down and I see him trying to grab my ankle. I wondered what he was doing. All of a sudden he started like nudging it and the ref was sitting right there and he didn’t throw the flag.”

    After the game was over, Roethlisberger sort of brushed off the incident with Ogbah during his press conference but on Tuesday, he went more into detail as to why he did what he did on that play during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    “I’ll tell you right now what I was thinking. The quarterbacks are afforded the right when the ball’s intercepted to be defenseless,” Roethlisberger started to explain. “I was just standing there, he pushed me to the ground, which was fine, whatever you want to do. All I was doing was holding on to him so he didn’t go try and hit any of my other guys.


    “I knew he was a big guy, he would’ve tried. Because everyone else is free game, so my linemen, you can go block them and clean them up and do whatever you want. I didn’t want him to go after anybody, hurt anybody, so I was just trying to hold on.

    Roethlisberger was then asked to confirm that he wasn’t losing his mind when he decided to do what he did.

    “No, I was just trying to protect my guys from getting taken out,” Roethlisberger said.

    That certainly is an interesting explanation from Roethlisberger and now it will be interesting to see what the NFL thinks about his actions. Will he be fined? We’ll know the answer to that question in the next few days.

    • Gluebucket

      You can intentionally hold someone without a fine. Remember, the Ravens did it a year or two ago where they held everyone to run out the clock. I don’t think anyone was fined for that. It wasn’t a malicious hold, he didn’t try to twist his ankle or anything.

    • Dorian James

      Oh stop

    • FATCAT716

      His response is priceless but the question checking to see if he was losing his mind took the cake

    • RMSteeler

      Shoulda stayed with his first explanation that he couldn’t remember.

    • Smitty 6788

      I loved it. Ben got shoved no penalty so he made sure dude didn’t hit anyone else. Good stuff Ben.

    • george

      That’s probably what Ogbah said.
      Ogbah: “WTF you trying to do?”
      Ben: “stop you from hurting my boys.”
      Ogbah” “Oh stop!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      An absolute non-story. Great move by Ben. I thought he explained it all well, actually. Say what you will, speculate what you will.. but I actually sense something different in Ben this year. Yes, even after the 1 game. Call me crazy, but I think he has that extra motivation that we all were hoping and dying to see. A fire is burning in that oven and I absolutely love it. I think this week will be a very good early season test to see if the O-Line is ready to maul or not. The Bears D in week 3 — looks better than advertised as well. Should be a fun couple of weeks.

    • pcantidote

      Hmmm. I think it was heat of the moment frustration. He had just thrown a pick and then got knocked down when he wasn’t supposed to be touched. If he were being honest I think he’d just say that he is a competitor and he was extremely pissed off at the moment by those two things. It happens. Move on. Sorry Mr. Ogbah that the big mean quarterback tackled you. SMH.

    • pcantidote

      I think you are right here — ultimately all this could be interpreted as would be defensive holding — which I don’t even think is an actual rule on an interception return.

    • Rick McClelland

      Moved this story right to the top of my “Don’t give a flying crap” list for the day. Non story.

    • Dave Walden

      Ben flopped. C’mon now, he didn’t just hold Ogbah in place, he tackled him. I don’t think it’s all that serious but Ben was 100% wrong it’s okay to admit it.

    • nutty32

      Pretty standard stuff on post interceptions. Twitter outrage by those that watch nothing but Sports Center highlights.

    • PaeperCup

      I am 90% convinced this is his final year. He wants that ring. I want him to get that ring. The FO seems to want it too. Lets do it!

    • PaeperCup

      Nothing malicious, there’s a thousand and one things that occurred around the league that is worse than this holding call.

      Much ado bout nothin.

    • Chris

      Ogbah should have landed on top of “Big Ben” with all his weight and stayed there to prevent him from making a tackle on the interception return. Also, you can see that Ogbah was just defending against Roethlisberger and wasn’t moving on to “taking out” other teammates.

    • Jim McCarley

      they want to protect the QB but they allow an opposing player the right to push him down when he is not attempting to make a tackle and is away from the play…..? Ben was just standing there, doing nothing and got pushed down..he should have bit his ankles..lol.

    • Big White

      No explanation needed.

    • Brian Miller

      He’s a Steeler, of course he will be fined…

    • francesco

      Ben for only a lapsed moment thought it was wrestling WWF.

    • Brian Miller

      It’s mostly about intent, and if BBs attempt was to hurt Ogbah, then that is just flat out sad. Now if we want to talk about intent, let’s examine a few Burfict hits and twists…

    • Froggy

      “All I was doing was holding on to him so he didn’t go try and hit any of my other guys.”

      If you’re going to serve baloney you’ve got to really bring it, something along the lines of, “It was right then I noticed that his shoe was untied. So I thought I’d do him a favor and tie it for him, but I guess in this case my kindness went unappreciated. He kept squirming and squirming so I never was able to get that shoe tied.”

    • BG

      Ogbah aggressively went after Ben, threw him to the ground and kept pushing him down when Ben was perfectly content on just standing there with no threat to even come close to tackling the INT. This action by Ogbah should have been flagged and possibly a fine given to Ogbah. If this was Brady its 15 and $25k no question. Ben would have done nothing to him if he just went on with the play leaving Ben alone and Ben would have just stood there, period Amen!

    • Chris

      Where is the exception of this rule?

    • Kevin78

      I think the push was so minor and Ben probably did flop, that the flag wasn’t thrown. It is roughing the passer by rule. Ben got the rule wrong though. QBs are defenseless players on returns, but they are also protected from any unnecessary contact until they try to become a defender. The ref probably also didn’t through the flag when he saw what Ben was doing.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      That is so absurd. Ben you have to be accountable, you were picked and if not it would be a nice TD from you, and you were frustrated and you did a stupid thing, thats it!

    • Steeldog22

      Single leg takedown technique needs some work. Needs to shoot further and keep his head up, but I like the tenacity he holds on with to finish the move.

    • Steeldog22

      Can’t assume that. Ben’s shifty athleticism snagged Nick Harper and look how that turned out.

    • Dorian James

      LMAO, in my Twisted imagination I can visualize that exchange so vividly. That’s classic!!