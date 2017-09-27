Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Says Plan Was For Bears Offense To Get Ball First In OT

    By Dave Bryan September 27, 2017 at 12:22 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday game against the Chicago Bears went into overtime and while they ultimately loss the coin-toss, the outcome was ultimately what head coach Mike Tomlin desired.

    During his Wednesday interview with the media, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed that the plan going into Sunday’s overtime coin-toss was for the Bears offense to have the football first.

    “All I knew, Coach [Tomlin] said he wanted them to have the ball first,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday.
     
    While it certainly doesn’t matter at this point, it certainly would have been interesting to see how the game would have ultimately played out had the Steelers won the coin-toss and taken the football to start overtime. After all, the Steelers defense had pretty much struggled to stop the Bears rushing attack for most of the game.

    Additionally, giving the Bears the football first allows them the opportunity to end the game with a first-possession touchdown, which ultimately happened thanks to a long drive that consisted of four consecutive running plays.
     
    It seems like Tomlin would want the football in the hands of his offense with a chance to win the football game on the opening possession, but I digress.
     
    After losing the coin-toss, Roethlisberger was only concerned about which direction the sun was in.
     
    “Yeah, you’ve got one quarter to play, if you will. Just trying to figure out which way if my receivers had to look into the sun what was the best way to go about it,” the quarterback said.

    Roethlisberger’s Wednesday media session ended with a question about the sun and if it caused his receivers any problems during the game and specifically on the first offensive play of the game when he failed to connect with a wide open Martavis Bryant deep down the field.


    “I don’t think so,” Roethlisberger said. “I mean we’ll never use any of those excuses, or anything like that  If I give him a better ball, he probably runs through it and scores.”
     

    • steeltown

      Huh?

    • francesco

      I wish i did not know this.

    • Buccos9

      Why in the world would you want to give the ball to the Bears in overtime when the Steelers had been unable to stop their running game? These are the kinds of decisions that cause me to question Tomlin as a coach.

    • Black Gold

      Why would you ever want the other team to get the ball first in overtime, when the team that gets the ball first has the opportunity to end the game with a TD? In addition, our Defense was gassed, obviously. That is a stunning revelation.

    • Stephen

      Makes no sense to me too

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Maybe because for as bad as the defense had been against the run, they did manage to keep the bears from scoring in the entire second half, while the offense barely made enough plays to get 10 points thanks to great field position given by the defense.

      I’m also of the idea of give the ball to your offense, but I can understand the logic there since seeing the offense score a field goal seemed kind of hard as it is, make them go down and score a td? Unlikely.

    • The Chin

      In what alternate universe is that ever a good idea? Good grief. Game management was not an available course at Williams and Mary

    • Timothy Rea

      This plan went just as well as the plan to wait in the tunnel

    • The Chin

      No, you take the ball. Every time. In the event your offense flounders you punt the ball away and then let your defense do their thing. You’d be correct to take the ball.

    • The Chin

      Lol. Well done

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Yeah I’m more of that mindset too. All I say is, in this particular escenario I kind of see why Tomlin wanted that call, not that I agree with it but I can see where he’s coming from.

    • Rene Gonzalez

      I’m in college and boy would I love to be able to take a course like that, it could be really interesting and fun.

    • The Chin

      Hope you’re not enrolled at W&M

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Lol, no worries I’m not.

    • Hubert Parker

      Ahh the benefit of hind sight. The bears in the second half rushed for 34 yds up until the OT started. This after the rushing for 100 plus in the first half. Maybe Tomlin thought they had fixed the issues. Stop them get the ball back and all is needed is any type of score to win the game.

    • Dorian James

      The more interviews the players and coaches do the more frustrated I get. I’m really starting to have a very very bad feeling about this season

    • francesco

      I’m starting to think that whatever Tomlin believes it is best that he should do the exact opposite!

    • Douglas Andrews

      What’s the point of going on radio to say Coach T wanted the other team to have the ball first in OT? Goes against any logic in OT. Yeah let’s give the other team a chance to score a TD and go home with a W. I’m not really sure about BB sometimes. Plays like crap on the road and then throws his coach under the bus about a lost coin flip

    • Dorian James

      Now that sounds a lot more logical. However I still take the ball because if you don’t scored the touchdown, they get the ball back you can still stop them there

    • Paddy

      Tomlin has lost his mind, first hiding in the locker room, again not having his team ready to play and now this. As Vince Lombardi once said “what the hell is going on out there”

    • Paddy

      Like George Castanza

    • Hubert Parker

      Especially since the offense was shaky all game. I can see at that point having a little more confidence in the defense. Despite the first half

    • Keith Evans

      Ben seems to be coming more of a mouth piece and less of a football player!

    • nutty32

      This can’t be right. I know Tomlin had issues with wanting to defer at the beginning of the game which I thought was bad strategy yet defensible. Giving up the ball in OT is just crazy talk.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      My thinking as well.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Obviously, the Steelers should never have let the game go into overtime—and that’s on them. That being said, it’s a huge stretch (to me) saying the Bears “won” the game, since it took them committing a blatant penalty—twice—to make it happen. Were it not for them tackling Haden to the ground, I think the Bears’ first OT drive stalls.

    • Keith Evans

      would this have been the first time in the history of OT in the nfl that there was a deferral?

    • Zarbor

      I can clearly see the mindset. Glennon already threw a pick and the defense was indeed dominant in the second half whereas the offense still looked like hot dung.

      But lets be honest, if you looked at that defense before overtime, you could see they were gassed. That’s the part that bothered me. How could you not see the putrid offense kept the defense on the field for most of the game.

      No way I want my defense in that situation since they were on the field a lot.

    • Hubert Parker

      I do not know

    • Hubert Parker

      Also didnt the Bears win the toss anyway

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Patriots deferred to the Jets in OT a few years back and lost as a result.

    • Wil Masisak

      You know that Tomlin neither decided for the team to stay in the locker room, nor did he hide in the locker room, himself– he was on the sidelines. But, you go carry on with your rant!

    • Q Fourtyfive Unowho

      Thank you !