Hot Topics

    Running Game Shows Growing Pains For Le’Veon Bell And His Blockers

    By Matthew Marczi September 11, 2017 at 11:00 am


    Was the supremely lackluster performance from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell solely a product of his own shortcomings? Certainly not. There were many areas in which the running game struggled yesterday, as the blocking, including from the tight ends and wide receivers left much to be desired, upon initial inspection.

    Was at least some of his performance attributable to the fact that he has only practiced with his teammates a few times this year, or even been around the offense and digesting it, establishing the ongoing process that is chemistry with his quarterback and his blockers? I would think so.

    All told, the two-time All-Pro was limited to just 32 rushing yards, albeit on only 10 attempts. He also added 15 more yards on three receptions, but even that statistic has a second layer to it to be explored, because he and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not have an easy time making connections in the passing game.

    On top of his work as a rusher and pass catcher, he also managed to draw a penalty for what the officials called a peel back block, although to be fair, I think the penalty was actually supposed to be on Roosevelt Nix, and it was incidental, as the fullback slipped.

    It actually took all the way until the final play of the first quarter in order for Bell to even get a touch in the game, and it came on first and 10 from the Steelers’ 25. Set up with two blockers on the field—Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble, no Jesse James—neither Grimble nor wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were able to connect on their reach blocks, allowing penetration and contact in the backfield, and Bell was lucky to dive back to the line of scrimmage for what otherwise could have been a loss of at least three yards.


    Bell’s second would-be touch came a few plays later on a designed screen, only Ramon Foster was blocked into him and by the time he got around for the pass, he didn’t have the opportunity to adjust, spinning to face the wrong way. It’s not clear it would have been a very successful play anyway.

    He did follow that up with a three-yard carry, but he was never able to get going throughout the day, even considering his limited touches and opportunities. He got stuffed on third and one early in the second quarter.

    There were some bright spots. He made one defender miss on a six-yard reception, and at the end of the day, it was his slippery 15-yard run with 2:28 remaining that ultimately clinched the game. He had another double-digit carry called back by a hold.

    This obviously wasn’t the start that almost anybody on the Steelers wanted to get off to, and I’m sure the offensive line is as hard-up about it as anybody. But it is one game, and a game that hopefully knocked off some rust.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • NickSteelerFan

      Didn’t see Chris Hubbard much as a blocking TE. Think they were missing him and David Johnson in the run game

    • VaDave

      Good observation.

    • Smitty 6788

      Honestly glad we didn’t see Hubbard and of course won’t see any D Johnson. This only adds more non receiving threats on the field and crowds up the box even more. What was missing were the guys blocking yesterday not blocking plain and simple.

    • I predicted days ago both here and on Twitter that Bell would have 9 carries for 17 yards, 4 receptions, 2 fumbles, and no TDs. His stats before his last carry at the two minute warning [for 15 yards, which brought him to 32 total on ten carries]? 9 carries for 17 yards, 3 receptions, 0 TDs and 0 fumbles.

      It is a shame that otherwise knowledgeable but blatantly biased bloggers and media professionals continue to spin Bell blowing off camp as ‘no big deal’ by insisting his total lack of full contact reps would have no effect on either his performance individually or the effectiveness of the offence re its running game and Bell in the passing game.

      The fact of the matter is this:

      One: When things are going south and the deck is stacked against you, all-Pro, HOF-worthy players find ways to take the team on their shoulders and take over games. Antonio Brown, for example.

      Two: by any metric, in no way did Bell’s performance resemble that of a all-pro RB earning $750,000 for a single game! Does anyone here think that Conner, Watson, Davis, or Toussaint couldn’t have equaled Bell’s “32 yards on 10 carries, 3 receptions for 15 yards” under the same conditions? Then let’s drop the narrative that Bell’s selfish, “me first and only” behavior in skipping camp did NOT hurt the team and his performance. It DID, and it was left totally to Brown, Ben, and others to win the day DESPITE LeVeon Bell.

    • ThatGuy

      I thought Bell looked uninterested, flat, and had no motivation.

    • I agree. I thought he looked sulky.

    • NickSteelerFan

      They should throw to Hubbard once just for fun!

    • PapaJuju

      I think Kareem Hunt has showed that you don’t have to let a RB, even a REALLY good one. You can get amazing running backs in round 3 of the draft.

    • Jeff McNeill

      He had a 14 carry for 32 yards last season with 6 catches for 38 with no touchdowns. Was that bad game for the same reason as this game or could there be other reasons like subpar blocking or penalties making the down and distance take the running game out?

    • Steeler-Drew

      He looked like a player who missed all of training camp. But then again so did everyone on the offense (including Haley) not named AB. His lack of success would have been more glaring if Connor, Ben, MB, and the OL had a better game. But the question still looms, how long will it take to knock the rust off. I’m guessing we will still some rust next game but I hope he proves me wrong.

    • falconsaftey43

      shhh, bad games from here on out are only Bell’s fault. OL and not getting carries and penalties have zero to do with anything. Nor the fact that they threw the ball 36 times and rushed only 17 in a game in which they never trailed.

    • Smitty 6788

      Lol

    • falconsaftey43

      1st, Hunt has played all of 1 game, let’s see if it continues.
      2nd, everyone knows you CAN find great RBs throughout the draft, the problem is great RBs are not often found. They might not all require a high pick to get one, but a very small % of backs drafted become great.

    • Bill

      With the way the NFL teams operate now, the first game of the season is really part of the preseason; We fans just have to live with grossly mediocre performances at least for the first regular season game. Season ticket prices should be reduced by 1/16 to accommodate. If you listen to a lot of the pundits especially those Sirius NFL Network, who advocate eliminating the preseason, we should learn to accept and even enjoy missed tackles, non existent or poor technique, dropped passes, poor route running, high school level blocking and poorly developed rookies who get few meaningful snaps with veterans. Bell’s lack of touches and poor performance is likely due to lack of playing time for the OL, his hold out and the coaches being conservative with him. As Charlie Brown would say: AAAARRRRRGGGGHHHHH!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Less rap. More practice.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      As I said above – less rap, more practice!!

    • RickM

      It was an expected start usage wise. But the yards were surprising. Then again, when the O-Line is getting beaten there’s nothing any RB can do. I imagine we’ll see marked improvement in Game 2 and by Game 3 he should be back to normal.

    • Jim Foles

      Good pass rush… problem is the browns had receivers running wide open plenty of times.

    • Nolrog

      Watching the game, the OL didn’t open any holes where I said, man he missed on there. It’s not like there were gaping holes all over and he was too slow or just missed them.

      I would argue that your blame is misplaced and directed by your hatred of Bell and not the actual facts of what happened on the field.

    • Nolrog

      I had that exact conversation with someone I work with about 30 minutes ago. He said that many teams looked sluggish and out of sync. And my comment was basically what you said. Key starters barely play during pre-season, so it is not a surprise they are rusty.