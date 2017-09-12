Hot Topics

    Several Former Steelers Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

    By Dave Bryan September 12, 2017 at 08:16 pm


    The Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 were announced Tuesday night and the list includes 108 players and coaches. Included in those 108 are former Pittsburgh Steelers players Alan Faneca, Hines WardGreg LloydJoey PorterGary Anderson and former coaches Bill Cowher and Buddy Parker.

    Faneca was a finalist for the Hall of Fame the past two years, his first as an eligible candidate, while Ward did not make the finals in 2016, his first year of eligibility.

    Among the group announced Tuesday night are 11 first-year eligible players including wide receiver Randy Moss, linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and defensive back Ronde Barber.

    Faneca probably has a decent chance of at least being a finalist again this year. Ward, on the other hand, probably doesn’t and especially being as Moss is likely to get elected in his first year of eligibility. Well just have to wait and see how it ultimately plays out.

    The 108 nominees will be pared to 25 in November and then 15 finalists in January. The final vote for election will take place Feb. 3.


    *Finalist in 2017; Underline indicates first year of eligibility (Players and coaches must have last played or coached at least five full seasons to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played or coached in 2012 are eligible for the first time in 2018).

    QUARTERBACKS
    (5) – Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms

    RUNNING BACKS
    (10) – Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Edgerrin James, Lorenzo Neal, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

    WIDE RECEIVERS
    (13) – *Isaac Bruce, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss, *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, John Taylor, Hines Ward

    TIGHT END
    (4) – Mark Bavaro, Ben Coates, Ferrell Edmunds, Jay Novacek

    OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
    (21) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C)*Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Bill Fralic (G/T), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Bart Oates (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

    DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
    (11) – La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leonard Marshall (DE/DT), Keith Millard (DT/NT/DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/NT/LB), Kyle Vanden Bosch (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

    LINEBACKERS
    (15) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis, Greg Lloyd, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher

    DEFENSIVE BACKS
    (12) – Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), *Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Dennis Smith (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

    KICKERS/PUNTER
    (3) – Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)

    SPECIAL TEAMS
    (2) – Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

    COACHES
    (12) – *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

     

    • Big White

      This ought to be a riot to watch. T.O. shunned twice now who’s definitely a first ballot guy, up against Moss who’s definitely a first ballot guy. We’ll see how the NFL effs this up again. Good stuff.

    • GoSteelerz

      WHERE IS DONNIE SHELL?!?!?!?! I can’t stand this garbage!!!!!

    • #7

      Hines should be in. Was criminally underrated by the national media for years.

    • gdeuce

      it’s ridiculous, Shell has better stats than those other DBs

    • #7

      Shell gets penalized because of all the other Steelers from that era already in. Same with LC Greenwood. Seems as though the voters have put an arbitrary cap on the number of 70’s era Steelers allowed in the hall.

    • gdeuce

      why is the Steve Smith that was with the giants nominated?

    • johnnypudding

      Rich Gannon, r u serious?

    • Chris92021

      My guesses on who will be inducted:
      Randy Moss
      Ray Lewis
      Brian Urlacher
      Alan Faneca (finally)
      Don Coryell
      and the two senior candidates.

    • Steeler Nation!

      T.O. Was a cancer. He destroyed the very teams he claimed to be playing for. Didn’t give one damn about anyone but himself and his stats. Making every team you play for worse doesn’t qualify you for the HOF. “I love me some me! And the rest of y’all can kiss my a$$!” He should’ve finished what he meant to say.

    • GoSteelerz

      Yeah, it sure seems that way, which if that is the case, that is a load of bull. He can’t help that he was on a great team, neither could L.C. They can’t even give that lousy excuse for not having Ken Riley in the HOF! I’ve lost a lot of respect for the HOF because of this idiocy!

    • Chris92021

      Several problems: the voting process where a guy from the city which the team represents has to present the case. Given TO has played for 3 teams primarily in his career (Dallas, SF, and Philly), one of those three city reps must represent him. All of them can make an argument that TO was not a HOF player while playing on their teams (SF, longest tenure with great numbers but they never made it to a Super Bowl with him, which sucks for Owens but this is SF where they are judged on a similar standard like Pittsburgh and Dallas; Philly, did not play long enough there for any of the writers there to take up his case; Dallas, good player there but wasn’t a HOF level for a long time there, plus they never won anything there either). The current process and TO being a bad teammate and not exactly a friend to many of the media members hurts his case. Should he be in? Absolutely yes. However, until the voting process changes, he will get shut out.

    • nutty32

      I will give him credit for exposing Cohwer/Lebeau’s blitzburgh on MNF that took us a good season and a half to counter/adjust from. We had no answers to them spreading us out and dinking & dunking us down the field with some Charlie Garner gash runs mixed in. We became a joke seemingly overnight.

    • SteeltheKing

      Even I don’t think Porter or Lloyd should be in. Ward should get in, but probably not this year, just too much of a log jam at WR. Honestly quite a few of the guys that were nominated don’t have much of an argument imo.

    • NimbusHex

      Faneca I think likely makes this year, Ward may have a very long wait with the hall’s track record with WRs, I can’t see Porter or Lloyd ever making it.

    • Dan

      Ray Lewis, Hines Ward, Randy Moss, Alan Faneca, Brian Mitchell & Schottenheimer

    • Mike Lloyd

      Absolutely right. That game sticks in the memory as if I was cut up in a street fight and it took me too long to recover…he may not be a HOFer but that SOB did exactly what you said-provided a blueprint in the team’s defensive downfall.

    • nutty32

      That scarred me (almost) for life. Internet hug, bro.

    • Mike Lloyd

      I recognize Lloyd will probably never make it…I’ll always consider him a HOF type player… For 6 years he was the most complete outside LB in football- the highest motor; the most intimidating player in all of football. The stats never told the story with Greg Lloyd.
      He made his teammates better, he gave the team an identity and he was the most feared player in the NFL. Against the run, in coverage or rushing the QB, he did it all…He also played hurt constantly. He wasn’t around long enough for some people-Greg Lloyd was great though. He was the identity for a defense, a franchise, a fan base.

    • Mike Lloyd

      No doubt. Lol