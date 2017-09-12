Several Former Steelers Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 were announced Tuesday night and the list includes 108 players and coaches. Included in those 108 are former Pittsburgh Steelers players Alan Faneca, Hines Ward, Greg Lloyd, Joey Porter, Gary Anderson and former coaches Bill Cowher and Buddy Parker.

Faneca was a finalist for the Hall of Fame the past two years, his first as an eligible candidate, while Ward did not make the finals in 2016, his first year of eligibility.

Among the group announced Tuesday night are 11 first-year eligible players including wide receiver Randy Moss, linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and defensive back Ronde Barber.

Faneca probably has a decent chance of at least being a finalist again this year. Ward, on the other hand, probably doesn’t and especially being as Moss is likely to get elected in his first year of eligibility. Well just have to wait and see how it ultimately plays out.

The 108 nominees will be pared to 25 in November and then 15 finalists in January. The final vote for election will take place Feb. 3.





*Finalist in 2017; Underline indicates first year of eligibility (Players and coaches must have last played or coached at least five full seasons to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played or coached in 2012 are eligible for the first time in 2018).

QUARTERBACKS

(5) – Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms

RUNNING BACKS

(10) – Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Edgerrin James, Lorenzo Neal, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS

(13) – *Isaac Bruce, Donald Driver , Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss , *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith , John Taylor, Hines Ward

TIGHT END

(4) – Mark Bavaro, Ben Coates, Ferrell Edmunds, Jay Novacek

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

(21) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C) , *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Bill Fralic (G/T), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G) , *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Bart Oates (C), Jeff Saturday (C) , Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

(11) – La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leonard Marshall (DE/DT), Keith Millard (DT/NT/DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT) , Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/NT/LB), Kyle Vanden Bosch (DE) , Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS

(15) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis , Greg Lloyd, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher

DEFENSIVE BACKS

(12) – Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S) , LeRoy Butler (S), *Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Dennis Smith (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

KICKERS/PUNTER

(3) – Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)

SPECIAL TEAMS

(2) – Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

COACHES

(12) – *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil