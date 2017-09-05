Hot Topics

    Smith-Schuster Could Be A Week 1 Inactive List Candidate

    By Dave Bryan September 5, 2017 at 09:58 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second-round of this year’s draft and because of that, it’s not hard to imagine him becoming a regular contributor on offense during his rookie season. With that said, the USC product might just open the 2017 regular season on the team’s inactive list this Sunday when the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns.

    While Smith-Schuster showed some promise during Steelers training camp as well as the preseason, he still missed a lot of time due to minor injuries. In fact, he played all off 44 preseason snaps on offense and just three on special teams in the three games he dressed for.

    In 2014, the Steelers took it slow with then-rookie wide receiver Martavis Bryant as he was inactive for the team’s first six regular season games that year even though he played in all four preseason contests. When Bryant was finally allowed to dress and play in the team’s Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, he caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in 22 offensive snaps played. From that point forward he dressed for every game and ended the regular season with 26 receptions for 549 yards and 8 touchdowns.

    The Steelers enter the 2017 regular season with a seemingly stacked wide receiver group that includes Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Bryant and Justin Hunter. Veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey also made the team once again albeit mostly because of his ability to contribute on special teams.

    While Smith-Schuster could ultimately dress as a sixth wide receiver against the Browns, it’s important to remember that the Steelers need to make seven players inactive 90 minutes ahead of that game kicking off.


    As we sit here on Tuesday, three of those seven inactive players on Sunday are likely to be quarterback Joshua Dobbs and offensive linemen Matt Feiler and Jerald Hawkins. One linebacker might be inactive on Sunday and if defensive tackle Daniel McCullers sticks on the 53-man roster until Sunday, he would be a prime candidate for the inactive list as well. That leaves two inactive spots that need top be filled.

    In conclusion, the Steelers might decide to sit either Hunter or Smith-Schuster on Sunday and it won’t be surprising if it’s the latter. If the rookie wide receiver doesn’t ultimately dress for the opener, I doubt he’ll remain on that list as long as Bryant did during his rookie season. He just might need a little more seasoning before being allowed to contribute on offense.

    For what it’s worth, Smith-Schuster is listed as the team’s top kick returner on their most recent depth chart and if that holds true, that might be his ticket to dressing against the Browns.

    • John Noh

      Has Bell been activated yet? Do we expect that to happen today – curious to know who will be cut as a result.

    • Ray

      I say the other two are Steven Johnson and Brian Allen.

      Unless Allen is going to play on all ST units then it would probably be Moats

    • Walt Dongo

      no not yet, today or tomorrow most likely, probably Feiler but maybe McCullers or Moats.

    • Bryant Eng

      Artie Burns is second on the KR depth chart. I guess that one rep he got yelled at for stealing in Training Camp propelled him up the depth chart.

    • John Noh

      Feiler thing doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. He’s out of PS eligibility so why sign him in the first place unless the team wanted to trade him or wanted to keep him on the roster. I think Moats is likely but I’m wondering if the team will try to “sneak” Hawkins on the PS now that every team has its taxi squads set.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      How can JuJu take the kickoff to the house on his first ever NFL regular season snap if he’s not given a helmet?

    • It won’t be Feiler. The need to be able to run 2 lines in practice, the starters and the scout team. they kept 9 linemen and Kyle Friend on the practice squad. If they cut Feiler loose, they would have hard time practicing.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I can see the point to this for sure. He is listed as out #1KR in the depth chart that just came out as well. Makes a lot of sense!

    • RickM

      I agree that they will likely bring him along slowly in certain ways. But I still think he’s the favorite over Hunter to have a helmet on Sunday, as the KR chart demonstrates. If he remains healthy that is.

    • Bryant Eng

      Do kikoffs count as snaps?

    • Josh Gustad

      Except Juju is listed as the starting KR on the “depth chart.”

    • Ray

      Special Teams snaps

    • steeltown

      Wow. I didnt realize they released a new depth chart. I previously mentioned him as possibility for KR duties.

      That might lock him in. I think Hunter and/or Moats or Allen are your last 2 inactives.

    • steeltown

      Could be Moats and Allen, think S.Johnson is already included…

      Dobbs, Feiler, Hawkins, Johnson, McCullers, Moats and/or Hunter and/or Allen

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      wouldn’t Conner or Watson be inactive along with either Hunter or coated I wouldn’t want ju ju returning kicks because getting hurt every time he gets on the field and I feel like that’s an accident waiting to happen

    • Kenneth Wilt

      I think JuJu will be given small roles at first and then as he excels at the little things…he’ll get more opportunity. We don’t have a lot of holes right now and even depth is pretty good. If I was drafting for this team right now…it would be BPA unless a stud ILB is on the board. It almost feels weird to not have a wish list of things for next year that we need to draft.

    • steeltown

      He’s listed as #1 KR on the depth chart. I think all 3 RBs dress and Coates is gone (traded) I think Hunter is inactive, yes