    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bears

    By Alex Kozora September 24, 2017 at 04:32 pm


    Stats of the weird. Stats of the sad.

    – The Pittsburgh Steelers have 207 rushing yards through three games. That’s the fewest over that span to begin a year since 2013 when they had 155. It’s only the third time since 2000 Pittsburgh has been held under 210 yards rushing in the first three games.

    Mike Glennon threw for 101 yards today. Last time the Steelers have allowed that little and still lost? 21-18 loss to the Oakland Raiders in 2013. Oakland had 82 that day.

    Since 2004, such a stat in a loss has happened five times. They’ve all come on the road.

    – Back-to-back years Pittsburgh has allowed 220+ rushing yards (220 today) in a loss. Miami last year, Chicago today. Last time that occurred? 1992 and 1993.


    Jordan Howard ran for 138 today, Tarik Cohen for 78. Steelers haven’t given up a pair of 75+ yard rushing performances since a 2014 loss to the Browns, when Isaiah Crowell and Ben Tate did it.

    Last time the Steelers allowed a 100 yard rusher and a 75+?

    1993. Seattle had Jon Vaughn go for 131 and John Williams for 86. Steelers lost that day 16-6.

    – I don’t even have a stat for this but the Bears won on a day where their receivers caught one pass for 9 yards.

    – Chicago used a six play TD drive that was made up entirely of runs. That hasn’t happened to Pittsburgh since 2006.

    – The last time the Steelers had a kicked block and turned over was on October 2nd, 2011, when Shaun Suisham had a 30 yarder blocked.

    – Steelers have 29 penalties through three weeks. Since the merger, only their 31 in 2014 surpass that total. They also had 29 in 1995.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Chris92021

      Here is one for next week: Tomlin is 3-6 all time in week 4 games (1 bye week in 2012 season). He is 0-3 on the road in week 4 games. We are on the road next week in Baltimore.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “I don’t even have a stat for this but the Bears won on a day where their receivers caught one pass for 9 yards.”

      *Mic drop

    • treeher

      I’m losing interest in the league due to all the inane rules and political correctness, and I’m losing interest in the Steelers due to their horrible performance and coaching.