Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bears

Stats of the weird. Stats of the sad.

– The Pittsburgh Steelers have 207 rushing yards through three games. That’s the fewest over that span to begin a year since 2013 when they had 155. It’s only the third time since 2000 Pittsburgh has been held under 210 yards rushing in the first three games.

– Mike Glennon threw for 101 yards today. Last time the Steelers have allowed that little and still lost? 21-18 loss to the Oakland Raiders in 2013. Oakland had 82 that day.

Since 2004, such a stat in a loss has happened five times. They’ve all come on the road.

– Back-to-back years Pittsburgh has allowed 220+ rushing yards (220 today) in a loss. Miami last year, Chicago today. Last time that occurred? 1992 and 1993.





– Jordan Howard ran for 138 today, Tarik Cohen for 78. Steelers haven’t given up a pair of 75+ yard rushing performances since a 2014 loss to the Browns, when Isaiah Crowell and Ben Tate did it.

Last time the Steelers allowed a 100 yard rusher and a 75+?

1993. Seattle had Jon Vaughn go for 131 and John Williams for 86. Steelers lost that day 16-6.

– I don’t even have a stat for this but the Bears won on a day where their receivers caught one pass for 9 yards.

– Chicago used a six play TD drive that was made up entirely of runs. That hasn’t happened to Pittsburgh since 2006.

– The last time the Steelers had a kicked block and turned over was on October 2nd, 2011, when Shaun Suisham had a 30 yarder blocked.

– Steelers have 29 penalties through three weeks. Since the merger, only their 31 in 2014 surpass that total. They also had 29 in 1995.