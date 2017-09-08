Steelers 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: OLB Bud Dupree Ends Week As Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 1 on Friday as they continue to prepare to open their 2017 regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Listed by the team as not practicing on Friday are outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee). Hawkins is listed on Friday as out for Sundays game against the Browns while Dupree, who was listed as limited on Thursday, ends the week listed as questionable.

Dupree, who reportedly is also dealing with an ankle injury, said Thursday after practice that he expects to play against the Browns.

As previously mentioned, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and inside linebacker Steven Johnson (hamstring) both never appeared on the injury report this week and that’s certainly an indication that both should be able to play Sunday against the Browns.



