Steelers 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: OLB Bud Dupree Limited During Thursday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now finished their Thursday practice ahead of their Sunday 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and their daily injury report looks a little bit different from the one released by the team on Wednesday.

After being listed as limited on the Steelers Wednesday injury report, tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is listed Thursday as not practicing. That’s not an overly big deal, however, as Hawkins, the Steelers fourth-round draft pick last year, was already expected to be listed as one of the team’s seven inactive players 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday as limited in practice, however, was outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder). Dupree, who missed some training camp practice time in addition to the team’s first two preseason games with an unspecified injury, is apparently still expected to play Sunday against the Browns.

According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “Dupree answered in the affirmative when asked if he for sure would play Sunday.”

While Dupree is listed as having a shoulder injury, reportedly it’s an ankle that has him limited right now.





As was the case on Wednesday, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and inside linebacker Steven Johnson (hamstring) both weren’t listed on the team’s Thursday injury report. That should mean that both should be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Browns even though head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his press conference that both players could likely be characterized as questionable to start the week.