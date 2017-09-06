Steelers 2017 Week 1 Injury Report: S Mike Mitchell Not Listed Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday 2017 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns and the first official injury report of the year has now been released and includes only one name on it.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), the Steelers fourth-round draft pick last year, is the only player listed on the team’s Wednesday injury report after being limited in practice earlier in the day.

Safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring), who missed most of training camp and all four preseason games because of a hamstring injury, is not listed on the Wednesday injury report and that appears to be great news and a sign that he will make his 2017 debut Sunday against the Browns. Mitchell, who has not missed a game since signing with the Steelers in 2014, was mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday during his recap of the current health of the team. Tomlin indicated at the time that Mitchell could likely be characterized as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Linebacker Steven Johnson, the other player that Tomlin mentioned on Tuesday that might could be characterized as questionable this week, is also not listed on the Steelers Wednesday injury report and that’s great news as well. Johnson missed the Steelers final two preseason games with injury.



