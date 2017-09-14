Steelers 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: Tuitt Still Sidelined; Davis, McDonald Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday practice has now been completed and the team’s recently released injury report for the day now shows six players listed on it.

https://twitter.com/missi_matthews/status/908412246291828736

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) and tight end Vance McDonald (back) all failed to practice on Thursday. McDonald is a new addition to the injury report.

The Steelers will host the Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field on Sunday and as things stand right now, it’s not looking like Tuitt will play in that contest. The former second-round draft pick injured his left bicep during the Steelers regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns during the second play of the game and did not return.

As for Wilcox, it’s not looking good for him right now, either. He suffered a head injury late in Sunday’s game against the Browns and was placed in concussion protocol on Monday. Like Tuitt, he has yet to practice this week.





Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) was limited again on Thursday. Dupree missed the opener against the Browns with a shoulder injury and being as he’s been limited again so far this week, it will be interesting to see if he plays Sunday against the Vikings. He has claimed he will push to do so.

Safety Sean Davis (ankle) was added to the injury report on Thursday after being limited during practice. The Steelers might have to add a safety to their 53-man roster on Saturday if either Davis or Wilcox can’t play against the Vikings. Jacob Hagen is currently the only safety on the team’s practice squad.