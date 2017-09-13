Steelers 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: Tuitt, Wilcox Sidelined Wednesday; Dupree Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Heinz Field and on Wednesday, the team released their first injury report ahead of that contest and it includes four players being listed on it.

DNP: Jerald Hawkins (knee), Stephon Tuitt (biceps), J.J. Wilcox (concussion)

LIMITED: Bud Dupree (shoulder) — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 13, 2017

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) did not practice on Wednesday and that’s not a big surprise being as he suffered a left bicep injury during the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.





On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said there’s a remote chance that Tuitt might be able to play against the Vikings so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to practice any over the course of the next two days. Should Tuitt wind up sitting out the game against the Vikings, defensive end Tyson Alualu would likely start in his place.

Safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) also failed to practice on Wednesday. Wilcox suffered a head injury late in the Steelers win over the Browns due to a helmet-to-helmet hit in the end zone on Cleveland wide receiver Corey Coleman. Wilcox reported having concussion-like symptoms on Monday and was placed in protocol as a result.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) also didn’t practice again on Wednesday. Hawkins was inactive for the game against the Browns and expected to be on that list of seven players again on Sunday.

As for outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), who missed the game against the Browns due to his injury, he is listed as being limited during the team’s Wednesday practice. Dupree reportedly said after practice he feels confident he’ll play on Sunday against the Vikings, according to Missi Matthews of steelers.com.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dupree got a second opinion on his shoulder and was told it was a couple of weeks injury.