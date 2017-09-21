Steelers 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Watt, Gilbert Both Sit Out Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Thursday practice ahead of their Week 3 Sunday road game against the Chicago Bears and the team’s daily injury report includes some good news when it comes to several players.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) both failed to practice on Thursday and that now means there’s a good chance both players miss Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Gilbert had failed to practice on Wednesday and with him likely out Sunday, Chris Hubbard will likely start in his place at right tackle. As for Watt, he was listed as limited on Wednesday so he’s definitely not moving in the right direction.

Limited on Thursday was tight end Jesse James (ankle) and he’s moving in the right direction being as he sat our Wednesday’s practice. We’ll now have to wait and see if he’s able to practice fully on Friday.

Practicing fully on Thursday were wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness), center Maurkice Pouncey (illness), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion).





Tuitt is perhaps the biggest name of that group of players being as he’s a starter and missed the team’s Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings with his biceps injury. If he practices fully again on Friday, he’ll likely play Sunday against the Bears.

Wilcox continues to stay in the right direction and that’s great news being as he’s trying to return from a concussion suffered in Week 1.