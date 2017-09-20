Steelers 2017 Week 3 Injury Report: Watt, Tuitt Both Limited Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of Week 3 has now been released and it includes nine players being listed on it.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (sick), tight end Jesse James (ankle), and center Maurkice Pouncey (sick) all failed to practice on Wednesday.

Gilbert suffered his hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. If he’s unable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Chris Hubbard would likely get the start at right tackle.

As for James, he suffered his ankle injury early in Sunday’s game against the Vikings but was ultimately able to finish the contest.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) , outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were all limited during Wednesday’s practice. Tuitt, who missed the Week 2 game against the Vikings with a biceps injury suffered early in the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, is hoping to make it back this weekend.





As for Watt, who left Sunday’s game against the Vikings in the first half with a groin injury, he reportedly said Wednesday he first suffered his injury in practice last week. He added that he tested it today and it felt good.

T.J. Watt said he injured his groin in practice last week. Aggravated it on punt coverage. Tested it today and said he felt good. Wait & see — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 20, 2017

As expected, safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) practiced fully on Wednesday after being cleared to return to the field earlier in the day.

Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) and tight end Vance McDonald (back) are not on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Steelers will play the Bears Sunday at Soldier Field.