Steelers 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: Bryant, Foster Sit Out Again Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and according to the team’s Thursday injury report, they still have a few injured players who might be forced to sit out the AFC North division contest.

Not practicing again on Thursday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness) and guard Ramon Foster (thumb) and now you have to wonder if both will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Ravens. Should Bryant wind up not playing, perhaps he’s the player wide receiver Justin Hunter will replace. It was reported earlier on Thursday that Hunter expects to dress and play against the Ravens.

As for Foster, who suffered his thumb injury in the Steelers Sunday road loss to the Chicago Bears, he would likely be replaced in the starting lineup by B.J. Finney if unable to play against the Ravens.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and safety Sean Davis (ankle) were both limited during the team’s Thursday session. We’ll now have to wait and see if both players are able to practice fully on Friday. Both were injured in the Sunday loss to the Bears.

After practicing fully on Wednesday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) was limited on Thursday and that’s a concern. Gilbert missed the team’s game against the Bears and Chris Hubbard started in his place at right tackle. Like Davis and Mitchell, Friday will be a key day for Gilbert when it comes to speculating if he’ll play against the Ravens.





Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder) and tight end Jesse James (shoulder) were both limited again on Thursday. We’ll see what happens on Friday, but if both are able to go full, odds are good they’ll both play against the Ravens. Both players finished the game against the Bears even though James was forced from the game for a little while with his shoulder injury.

Practicing fully on Thursday were outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related).

Watt missed the Steelers game against the Bears with his groin injury while Tuitt has missed the last two games with his biceps injury. Currently, both players are expected to play against the Ravens barring Friday setbacks.