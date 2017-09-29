Steelers 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: Five Players Questionable For Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of Week 4 was released on Friday and it shows that a few key starters are questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Not practicing on Friday was linebacker James Harrison (illness) and he was added to the injury report because of that. Harrison is officially questionable for Sunday’s game.

Also questionable for Sunday are guard Ramon Foster (thumb), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), safety Sean Davis (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring). Foster, however, said on Friday he expects to play against the Ravens after practicing fully earlier in the day. Gilbert, Davis and Mitchell were all limited on Friday.

Practicing fully on Friday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness), tight end Jesse James (shoulder), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related). All seven players ended the week without an injury designation and that’s great news.

Tuitt has missed the last two games while Watt missed the team’s game last Sunday. Roethlisberger and Bell were essentially given Wednesday’s practice off and thus that’s why they were on the injury report this week.



