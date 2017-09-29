Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 4 Injury Report: Five Players Questionable For Ravens Game

    By Dave Bryan September 29, 2017 at 01:15 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of Week 4 was released on Friday and it shows that a few key starters are questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Not practicing on Friday was linebacker James Harrison (illness) and he was added to the injury report because of that. Harrison is officially questionable for Sunday’s game.

    Also questionable for Sunday are guard Ramon Foster (thumb), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), safety Sean Davis (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring). Foster, however, said on Friday he expects to play against the Ravens after practicing fully earlier in the day. Gilbert, Davis and Mitchell were all limited on Friday.

    Practicing fully on Friday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness), tight end Jesse James (shoulder), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related). All seven players ended the week without an injury designation and that’s great news.

    Tuitt has missed the last two games while Watt missed the team’s game last Sunday. Roethlisberger and Bell were essentially given Wednesday’s practice off and thus that’s why they were on the injury report this week.


    • Cullen James Riley

      I am so happy to hear Martavis Bryant fully practiced today. I was worried Justin Hunter was taking his helmet this week.

    • nitrous12

      Not enjoying the Safety situation.

    • He could be taking Rogers’s helmet. We’ll see.

    • pcantidote

      Certainly don’t like seeing that there may be an illness going around.

    • Cullen James Riley

      Now that I think about it, you have a good point considering Antonio Brown is also supposed to be returning the punts this week. Amazing how quickly you can fall from grace when you muff a punt.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Great news for the defensive line, but this cannot be a Golden game…PLEASE!

      Also, since pass protection will be paramount, the more offensive line starters in this game, the better.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Dave B – so of James Harrison is inactive Sunday; he technically would NOT be a healthy scratch – correctamundo?

      Important for scoring responses to the Friday Night Questions.